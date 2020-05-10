5 REASONS WHY YOU NEED LG DISHWASHER IN YOUR KITCHEN

With the LG ThinQ smartphone app, download new wash cycles to meet your needs—such as Pots & Pans, Casseroles, Glassware, and Night Care. Personalize your dishwasher cycles by using the smartphone app to select different cleaning options.

Keep your dishwasher fresh by activating the Machine Clean Reminder. After every 30 cycles, the lighted indicator will let you know it’s time to run the cleaning cycle. Smart Diagnosis™ helps solve problems quickly and efficiently through your smartphone, with suggestions for easy solutions and next steps.

With all the above-mentioned points, LG Dishwasher will truly upgrade the look and style of your kitchen. Built with innovative technology, it will function beautifully just the way it looks.