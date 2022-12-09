The Ultra HD screen has a higher resolution than the Full HD screen. The higher resolution offers you a more riveting watching experience, and the crystal-clear color divergence ensures that you are immersed in lifelike images leading to a more captivating experience. In addition, the Ultra HD screen also puts forward placid curves and honed lines.

The high resolution enables you to see every little detail on the screen so you can see every action, such as the water droplets on the plant leaves, etc. You can also enjoy a more indulging movie-watching experience as the 4K resolution guarantees more depth to what you see on screen.

Moreover, the intensified pixel density ensures a vibrant screen and crystal-clear images. On a familiar note, take a quick look at our LG UQ75 55 4K UHD Smart TV with WebOS and Active HDR to better grasp what Crystal UHD offers when it comes to pixel density.