Making a personal checklist before buying any home appliance is the best way to find your ideal match. It helps you achieve clarity and make an informed purchase. When picking a water purifier for your family, consider these factors:

• Check your water supply source: City water usually requires chlorine and sediment removal. Choose purifiers with activated carbon filters or UV lamps to tackle the common contaminants, typically present in the city water. Water bodies can have higher mineral content, iron deposits, or even bacteria.

Select purifiers with reverse osmosis membranes or specialised filters to address these specific concerns. Regularly testing your well water is crucial to monitor changes in contamination levels and adjust your filtration needs accordingly.

• Size of your family: Bigger families (4+ members) typically have higher water needs than smaller ones. To keep up with daily consumption, choose a purifier with a suitable capacity. Factor in periods of high activity, like large gatherings, to ensure you have enough water readily available.

If you plan to expand your family soon, consider a slightly larger capacity to accommodate future requirements. Check if the purifier offers filter upgrades or additional units to adjust capacity as your family grows.

• Recent newborn in the family: Newborns in the family have weaker immune systems, making their safety a top priority. Choose water purifiers with advanced technology like multi-stage RO membranes or UV irradiation to remove even microscopic contaminants and bacteria.

Some RO systems remove essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. Consider mineral-enhancing filters or post-filtration stages to ensure balanced water for overall health. Easy-to-access dispensing taps or filtered water bottles can be convenient for preparing formula or baby food.

• Filters offered by a water purifier: Choose a purifier with a combination of filters that effectively address your water's unique challenges. Pre-filters capture larger particles, while RO membranes or UV lamps target finer contaminants.

Consider purifiers with multiple filter stages for comprehensive protection against a wider range of impurities.

• Water Purifier Installation Space: Smaller kitchens benefit from countertop models that utilise available space efficiently. Choose compact designs with easy access to filters and dispensers. Opt for under-counter purifiers if you have dedicated space and want a sleek, integrated look.

Ensure proper plumbing access and ventilation for smooth installation. Wall-mounted options can save valuable countertop space in small kitchens. Consider the weight and support capacity of your walls before selecting this option.

• Maintenance & Cost: Choose purifiers with easily accessible and affordable replacement filters. Look for long-lasting options to minimise replacements and costs. Consider electricity consumption, especially for RO systems. Opt for models with energy-saving features or automatic shut-off mechanisms. Research the availability and cost of after-sales service for your chosen model. Regular maintenance ensures optimal performance and longevity.