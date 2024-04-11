Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
8L UF+UV+HMR Water Purifier with Steel Tank, Crimson Red

8L UF+UV+HMR Water Purifier with Steel Tank, Crimson Red

WW120NNC

8L UF+UV+HMR Water Purifier with Steel Tank, Crimson Red

LG WW120NNC Front View
Stainless Steel Tank with 10 year Warranty*

Stainless Steel Tank with 10 year Warranty*

LG WW120NNC 7 Stage Filtration Process

The promise of the absolute Purity

LG True Water Purifier provide complete protection of your water in 3 Easy Steps.

Step 1: True Filtration Step 2: True Preservation Step 3: True Maintenance

LG WW120NNC True Filtration

The promise of the absolute Purity

LG True Water Purifier provide complete protection of your water in 3 Easy Steps.

Step 1: True Filtration Step 2: True Preservation Step 3: True Maintenance

LG WW120NNC 7 Heavy Metal Removal

The promise of the absolute Purity

LG True Water Purifier provide complete protection of your water in 3 Easy Steps.

Step 1: True Filtration Step 2: True Preservation Step 3: True Maintenance

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG WW120NNC True Preservation

True Preservation

LG WW120NNC Goodness of Steel

Goodness of Steel

The LG water purifier's 8 Ltrs Dual Protection Airtight Stainless Steel Storage Tank, maintain freshness of water and reduce the growth of bacteria and algae. Far more hygienic than a conventional plastic tank, it ensures that water remains safe for drinking with Dual Protection Seal.

*1 Year on complete product + 9 Years on Stainless steel storage tank.

LG WW120NNC Goodness Certified

Goodness Certified

LG's Stainless Steel water storage tanks have 94.4% less E.Coli growth in 24hrs as compared to plastic tanks. Thus, stainless steel storage tank in LG True water purifier is safer than regular plastic tank in other water purifier.

LG WW120NNC UV Nano

UV Nano

The In Tank UV treats filtered water which is stored in stainless steel tank for 75 minutes every 6 hours to prevent any secondary decontamination so that you get pure and fresh water every time.

*When water is stagnant for more than 6 hours.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG WW151NP warranty

Drink Pure, Live Healthy

The 8 Ltrs Stainless Steel Storage Tank in LG True Water Purifier preserves the freshness of stored filtered water for an enhanced duration.

LG WW120NNC Zero Water Wastage

Zero Water Wastage

LG UF+UV Purifier's innovative ultrafiltration technology ensures zero wastage of water.

LG WW120NNC Natural Water

Natural Water

Through its ultrafiltration technology, the purifier maintains the TDS level under 250 and keeps the water as natural as it comes from nature. It works with the water pressure of 0.4kgf / cm2.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*1 Year on complete product + 9 Years on Stainless steel storage tank.

LG WW120NNC True Filtration

True Filtration

7 Stage Filtration Process

LG UF+UV Water Purifier's 7 stage filtration process is a menace to microbes, impurities or any heavy metals. After filtration, it cleans the water with its UV Nanotechnology to ensure 99.99% of virus removal. And the outcome is natural, freshwater.

LG WW130NP Multi Stage Filtration Process

*Representation Image: Source – TUV SUD report as per IS 16240:2015.
*As per test reports of SPECTRO following IS16240 Standards.
Tested for MS2 Phage Reduction: as per test reports of TUV SLID Asia Following IS16240 Standards

Digital Sterilizing Care

LG Digital Sterilizing Care Cleans and sanitizes water path, like hose, faucet and pipes, without using any harmful chemicals.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG WW120NNC 7 Heavy Metal Removal

7 Heavy Metal Removal*

LG UF+UV Water Purifier comes with Heavy Metal Removal Filter (HMR) which removes 7 harmful metals from the water such as Mercury Copper, Chromium, Cadmium, Arsenic, Lead and Iron.

LG WW120NNC Virus Clean+

Virus Clean+*

LG Post Carbon Filter comes with New and Innovative technology that removes viruses and ensures 99.99% purity.

*'Tested for MS2 Phage Reduction : as per test reports of TUV SUD Asia Following IS16240 Standards

Auto Smart Connect

LG WATER PURIFIER NEVER SWITCHES OFF

Auto Smart Connect is a technology that helps connect your water Purifier to your home inverter. Once the water purifier is connected to the home inverter, every time the power goes off it automatically takes inverter power to run the water purifier without any manual supervision.

True Maintenance

LG WW120NNC True Maintenance Package

Complementary True Maintenance Package

Worth Rs.1400*

*Applicable for 1 Year from the date of purchase.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG WW120NNC Wall Mount

Wall Mount

*As per test reports of SPECTRO following IS16240 Standards

Range Catalogue-Water purifiers

KNOW MORE

KNOW MORE
All Spec

GENERAL

  • Color

    Crimson Red

  • Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank

    Yes

  • Flexible Installaion

    -

  • Gross Weight (kg)

    10.4

  • In Tank UV LED

    Yes

  • Installation Type

    Wall Mount

  • Net Weight (kg)

    7.5

  • Package Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    437 x 656 x 361

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    365 x 506 x 283

  • Model Introduce Year

    2022

  • Installation

    up to 250 TDS level

PERFORMANCE & FUNCTIONS

  • Digital Sterilizing Care

    Yes

  • 2-in-1 Water Solution

    -

  • Filter

    UF+UV

  • Cold Tank Capacity (L)

    -

  • Filter Change Indicator

    Yes

  • Cold Water Temperature Indicator

    -

  • Filtration Process

    Multi Stage

  • Power Indicator

    Yes

  • STS Tank 10yr Warranty

    Yes

  • Tank Full Indicator

    Yes

  • Total Water Tank Capacity (L)

    8

  • Hot Tank Capacity (L)

    -

  • UV Indicator

    Yes

  • Hot Water Temperature Indicator

    -

  • Water Level Indicator

    Yes

  • Hygiene Type

    -

  • Mineral Booster

    -

  • RO Recovery Plus

    -

  • Water Tray

    -

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India (P) Ltd., A-24/6. Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road , New Delhi -110044

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India (P) Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar Gr. Noida (U.P.)-201306

What people are saying

LG WW120NNC Front View

WW120NNC

8L UF+UV+HMR Water Purifier with Steel Tank, Crimson Red