8L RO Water Purifier with Stainless Steel Tank, Red

WW130NP

Front view
Stainless Steel Tank with 10 year Warranty*

Stainless Steel Tank with 10 year Warranty*

True-Preservation

The promise of the absolute Purity

LG True Water Purifier provide complete protection of your water in 3 Easy Steps.
Step 1: True Preservation Step 2: True Maintenance Step 3: True Filtration

 

True-Filtration

The promise of the absolute Purity

LG True Water Purifier provide complete protection of your water in 3 Easy Steps.
Step 1: True Preservation Step 2: True Maintenance Step 3: True Filtration

 

True-Maintenance

The promise of the absolute Purity

LG True Water Purifier provide complete protection of your water in 3 Easy Steps.
Step 1: True Preservation Step 2: True Maintenance Step 3: True Filtration

 

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

True Preservation

Goodness of Steel

The LG water purifier's Dual Protection Stainless Steel Water Tank, maintain freshness of water and reduce the growth of bacteria and algae. Far more hygienic than a conventional plastic tank, it ensures that water remains safe for drinking with Dual Protection Seal.

*1 Year on complete product + 9 Years on Stainless steel storage tank.
Goodness Certified

LG's Stainless Steel water storage tanks have 94.4% less E.Coli growth in 24hrs as compared to plastic tanks. Thus, stainless steel storage tank in LG True water purifier is safer than regular plastic tank in other water purifier.

Drink Pure, Live Healthy

The Stainless Steel Tank in LG True Water Purifier preserves the freshness of stored filtered water for an enhanced duration.

*1 Year on complete product + 9 Years on Stainless steel storage tank.
True Filtration

Multi Stage Filtration Process

LG's advanced multi-stage reverse osmosis (RO) system delivers safe drinking water via a multi-stage filtration method that removes contaminants as minute as 0.0001 micrometers in size.RO filtration eradicates bacteria, viruses and heavy metals to provide incredibly pure drinking water.

LG Multi Stage Filtration Process

*Representation Image: Source – TUV SUD report as per IS 16240:2015.
Digital Sterilizing Care3

Digital Sterilizing Care

LG Digital Sterilizing Care Cleans and sanitizes water path, like hose, faucet and pipes, without using any harmful chemicals.

Auto Smart Connect

LG WATER PURIFIER NEVER SWITCHES OFF

Auto Smart Connect is a technology that helps connect your water Purifier to your home inverter. Once the water purifier is connected to the home inverter, every time the power goes off it automatically takes inverter power to run the water purifier without any manual supervision.

True Maintenance

Complementary True Maintenance Package

Worth Rs.4200*

*Applicable for 1 Year from the date of purchase.
Wall Mount

LG water Purifier Certified by Heart Care foundation

LG water Purifier Certified by Heart Care foundation

It's Pure! It's Certified!

Convenience

Smart Display

One can easily check water filter change indicator, UV Sterilizing indicator and water level Indicator from a distance or at night with Smart Display.

Range Catalogue-Water purifiers

KNOW MORE

SUMMARY

Product Type
8 Ltrs
Dimension (WXHXD, mm)
365 x 506 x 283
Installation Type
Wall Mount
Purified Water Temperature
Room Temperature

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Color

    Red

  • Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank

    Yes

  • Flexible Installaion

    -

  • Gross Weight (kg)

    11.5

  • Installation Type

    Wall Mount

  • In Tank UV LED

    -

  • Net Weight (kg)

    9.2

  • Package Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    437 x 656 x 361

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    365 x 506 x 283

  • Model Introduce Year

    2018

  • Installation

    up to 2000 TDS level

  • Water Type

    -

PERFORMANCE & FUNCTIONS

  • Digital Sterilizing Care

    Yes

  • Filter

    RO

  • Filtration Process

    Multi Stage

  • Power Indicator

    Yes

  • STS Tank 10yr Warranty

    Yes

  • 2-in-1 Water Solution

    -

  • Tank Full Indicator

    Yes

  • Cold Tank Capacity (L)

    -

  • Total Water Tank Capacity (L)

    8

  • Cold Water Temperature Indicator

    -

  • Water Level Indicator

    Yes

  • Filter Change Indicator

    -

  • Hot Tank Capacity (L)

    -

  • Hot Water Temperature Indicator

    -

  • Hygiene Type

    -

  • Mineral Booster

    -

  • RO Recovery Plus

    -

  • UV Indicator

    -

  • Water Tray

    -

ENERGY

  • Rated Input (W)

    -

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India (P) Ltd., A-24/6. Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road , New Delhi -110044

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India (P) Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar Gr. Noida (U.P.)-201306

What people are saying

Buy Directly

8L RO Water Purifier with Stainless Steel Tank, Red