*Note:-

- To run an appliance through solar panel, Rating should be higher than the rated run on solar.

- Battery capacity is as per the backup requirement for the load connected.

- Applicable to all Made in India Refrigerator models having Smart Inverter Compressor.



How it works?

- Solar Panel generate DC voltage which intermittent in nature due to solar radiation.

- This intermittent DC voltage is converted to a fixed DC voltage with the help of Solar Charge controller.

- Running refrigerator is not possible with this DC voltage directly.

- To run refrigerator, DC to AC converter is required. Like Inverter, CPU or UPS (please make sure the voltage range is between 100V-290V).

- Generally battery (storage system) is used along with this DC to AC converter.

- Battery system help in managing sudden high power requirement by load.

- Solar panel rating requirement will be different for different refrigerator models, if try to run without battery system.