185L, 5 Star, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator, Scarlet Charm Finish, 2023 Model
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
^Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.
*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product. Feature may vary from model to model.
^ As per internal test on LG 2 Star model with Inverter Compressor that consumes approximately 20 Watts compared to 1 CFL bulb consuming 15 Watts.*Results as per the test conducted internally by LG under strict test
conditions”. “Test Conditions: Machine without load, Setting at Normal notch (Temperature control knob setting at no. 4), stable condition Cycling at 32°C, Battery fully charged, Battery:- 135Ah, 12V. Make:- Luminous
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
534 x 1277 x 650
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
131
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
5 Star
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Scarlet Charm
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
1Door
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
5 Star
-
Country of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Manual Control
Knob dial
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
534 x 1277 x 650
-
Product Weight (kg)
33
-
Packing Weight (kg)
4
FEATURES
-
Star Rating
5
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
PET
-
Finish (Door)
Scarlet Charm
-
Handle Type
Ariana
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
131
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
5
-
Refrigerator Light
Bulb Light
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
COMPLIANCE
-
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306
-
Mark of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
-
Net Quantity
1
Buy Directly
GL-D201ASCU
185L, 5 Star, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator, Scarlet Charm Finish, 2023 Model