xboom by will.i.am






Nueva línea xboom
creados en colaboración con will.i.am

¿Por qué elegir xboom by will.i.am?

Nueva experiencia xboom

will.i.am, nueve veces ganador del Grammy y emprendedor tecnológico, lideró activamente el desarrollo de la nueva línea xboom. “xboom by will.i.am” integra tecnología de inteligencia artificial avanzada para garantizar una calidad de sonido superior y un diseño elegante.

Sonido Signature by wil.i.am

Cada sonido de xboom está creado con la maestría inigualable de will.i.am. Incluso los sonidos que acompañan el funcionamiento de xboom han sido desarrollados en exclusiva por el artista, ofreciendo una interfaz de sonido excepcional.

Diseño estilizado inspirado en la cultura Pop

Diseñado para superar los límites y mejorar la comodidad, manteniendo la diversión con un estilo inspirado en la cultura Pop. Su tamaño compacto y su práctica correa facilitan el transporte de la bocina a todas partes.

Experiencia de Audio potenciado por AI

La AI analiza el audio y lo ajusta según el género y el espacio donde se está escuchando. Además mejora el ambiente con iluminación AI, que armoniza con tu música.

Te presentamos xboom by will.i.am

Lleva tu música a donde quieras

Tu bocina ideal para aventuras al aire libre. Sonido dinámico con estilo, con una práctica correa. Su durabilidad de Grado Militar y Certificación IP67 soportan las exigencias de las actividades más complejas. Ya sea que estés haciendo senderismo, trotando o montado en bicicleta, esta bocina portátil está diseñada para que tu música siga sonando donde quiera que vayas. Así que, lleva tu música a donde quieras.

Conoce más

*Pasó 7 pruebas de durabilidad del estándar militar de EE.UU. (MIL-STD 810H) realizadas por un laboratorio independiente. La superación de estas pruebas no implica idoneidad para uso militar.

Listo para crear el escenario en cualquier lugar

¿Planeas organizar una fiesta épica? Pon música a todo volumen y sube el ambiente con 120W de potente sonido de alta calidad y altos graves. Su diseño único te permite transformar cualquier espacio en un escenario. La iluminación con AI se sincroniza con la música, mientras que las sesiones de Karaoke y DJ añaden un toque divertido al ambiente.

Conoce más

Muévete a tu ritmo, en cualquier momento y en cualquier lugar

Libera el sonido donde quiera que vayas. Diseñado para quienes viven la vida al máximo, xboom Bounce es tu equipo de audio personal. Con graves potentes y agudos nítidos, transforma cualquier espacio, ya sea que estés bailando en tu sala, tomando el sol en la playa o creando el ambiente perfecto para tu escapada de camping.

Conoce más

Buds on, vibe on

Ponte los auriculares, olvídate del ruido y sumérgete en tu propio mundo. El sonido nítido y cristalino del Controlador de Grafeno cobra vida con una excepcional Cancelación de Ruido Activa (ANC). El diseño de Tipo de Gancho para la oreja, seguro y cómodo, mantiene los auriculares en su sitio. Disfruta de hasta 30 horas de reproducción para que no pierdas la emoción.

Conoce más

*Hasta 30 horas de reproducción con carga intermitente en la base, con ANC desactivado.

Conoce más sobre xboom by will.i.am series

Ver más opciones
 
 