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324L Vriezer GFT61SWCSF +386L Koelkast GLT71SWCSF

324L Vriezer GFT61SWCSF +386L Koelkast GLT71SWCSF

GFT61GLT71.WCSF
Vooraanzicht van 324L Vriezer GFT61SWCSF +386L Koelkast GLT71SWCSF GFT61GLT71.WCSF
Voorkant van 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL
LG 324L Vriezer GFT61SWCSF +386L Koelkast GLT71SWCSF, GFT61GLT71.WCSF
LG 324L Vriezer GFT61SWCSF +386L Koelkast GLT71SWCSF, GFT61GLT71.WCSF
LG 324L Vriezer GFT61SWCSF +386L Koelkast GLT71SWCSF, GFT61GLT71.WCSF
LG 324L Vriezer GFT61SWCSF +386L Koelkast GLT71SWCSF, GFT61GLT71.WCSF
LG 324L Vriezer GFT61SWCSF +386L Koelkast GLT71SWCSF, GFT61GLT71.WCSF
LG 324L Vriezer GFT61SWCSF +386L Koelkast GLT71SWCSF, GFT61GLT71.WCSF
LG 324L Vriezer GFT61SWCSF +386L Koelkast GLT71SWCSF, GFT61GLT71.WCSF
LG 324L Vriezer GFT61SWCSF +386L Koelkast GLT71SWCSF, GFT61GLT71.WCSF
Vooraanzicht van 324L Vriezer GFT61SWCSF +386L Koelkast GLT71SWCSF GFT61GLT71.WCSF
Voorkant van 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL
LG 324L Vriezer GFT61SWCSF +386L Koelkast GLT71SWCSF, GFT61GLT71.WCSF
LG 324L Vriezer GFT61SWCSF +386L Koelkast GLT71SWCSF, GFT61GLT71.WCSF
LG 324L Vriezer GFT61SWCSF +386L Koelkast GLT71SWCSF, GFT61GLT71.WCSF
LG 324L Vriezer GFT61SWCSF +386L Koelkast GLT71SWCSF, GFT61GLT71.WCSF
LG 324L Vriezer GFT61SWCSF +386L Koelkast GLT71SWCSF, GFT61GLT71.WCSF
LG 324L Vriezer GFT61SWCSF +386L Koelkast GLT71SWCSF, GFT61GLT71.WCSF
LG 324L Vriezer GFT61SWCSF +386L Koelkast GLT71SWCSF, GFT61GLT71.WCSF
LG 324L Vriezer GFT61SWCSF +386L Koelkast GLT71SWCSF, GFT61GLT71.WCSF

Belangrijkste functies

  • No Frost om ijsvorming te voorkomen en de koelkast onderhoudsvrij te houden
  • Multi‑Air Flow voor constante luchtcirculatie en gelijkmatige koeling in de hele koelkast
  • Smart Inverter Compressor voor stille, energiezuinige en duurzame prestaties
  • DoorCooling+™ voor snellere en gelijkmatige koeling tot aan de deur
  • LinearCooling™ voor stabiele temperaturen zodat eten langer vers blijft
  • Fresh Balancer™ voor de juiste luchtvochtigheid voor groenten en fruit
Meer
Fixed Bottom Left Button
2 bundels met dit product
386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL

GFT61SWCSF

324L Vriezer Wit | No Frost | Multi Air Flow | Smart Inverter Compressor | LG NL
Productinformatieblad
386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL

GLT71SWCSF

386L Koelkast Wit | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL
Productinformatieblad

*Getoonde afbeeldingen zijn ter illustratie. Sommige visuals en USP-beelden zijn algemene assets en kunnen afwijken van het uiteindelijke product in kleur, details of specificaties. Voor de meest actuele productinformatie verwijzen wij naar de officiële gallery

324L Vriezer Zwart | No Frost | Multi Air Flow | Smart Inverter Compressor | LG NL

324L Vriezer Zwart | No Frost | Multi Air Flow | Smart Inverter Compressor | LG NL

Behoud de versheid met een naadloos ontwerp

Deze nieuwe vriezer is ontworpen om elegantie en verbeterde functionaliteit in je keuken te brengen.

*Om het beter te begrijpen is dit een voorbeeld van een voorraadkast en vriezer die samen zijn geïnstalleerd.

Feature card van 324 L diepvriezer AntracietTotal No Frost Multi Air Flow Inverter Linear Compressor GFM61MCCSF
Total No Frost

Minder gedoe met vorstvrije technologie

LG's vorstvrij koelsysteem voorkomt de opbouw van ijs, waardoor het handmatig ontdooien niet nodig is.
Feature card van 324L Vriezer Zwart | No Frost | Multi Air Flow | Smart Inverter Compressor | LG NL
Multi Air Flow

Versheid alom

Koele lucht stroomt in alle richtingen om het voedsel vers te houden.
Feature card van 324L Vriezer Zwart | No Frost | Multi Air Flow | Smart Inverter Compressor | LG NL
Snel invriezen

Een explosie van koelte in een oogwenk

Laat je verse ijs niet smelten. Druk op Express Freeze voor een krachtige stoot ijskoude lucht.
Feature card van 324L Vriezer Zwart | No Frost | Multi Air Flow | Smart Inverter Compressor | LG NL
Grote capaciteit

Sla meer op met meer binnenruimte

Met de grote inhoud van 324L in de vriezer, heb je voldoende ruimte voor al je favoriete lekkernijen.

*635L: Gebaseerd op EU-norm, 635L is capaciteit van LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 kubieke meter: Gebaseerd op de Noord-Amerikaanse norm, is 27 kubieke meter de capaciteit van LGE-model LRS*2706.

Feature card van 324 L diepvriezer AntracietTotal No Frost Multi Air Flow Inverter Linear Compressor GFM61MCCSF
Twist Ice Maker

IJs wanneer je het nodig hebt. Extra ruimte wanneer je het nodig hebt

De ijsmaker kan gemakkelijk worden losgemaakt als je de extra ruimte nodig hebt om meer in de vriezer te stoppen.
Feature card van /content/dam/channel/wcms/nl/1--huishoudelijke-producten-nieuw/stella's-stuff/gft61swcsf-/feature-cards
Seamless Fit Design

Naadloos, ingebouwd ontwerp

Met zijn vlakke deur en goede aansluiting op de kast geeft dit naadloze ontwerp een fraaie, ingebouwde look.

*Om het beter te begrijpen is dit een voorbeeld van een voorraadkast en vriezer die samen zijn geïnstalleerd.

Strakke integratie voor strakke lijnen

Het nieuwe ontwerp past perfect in standaard keukenkastjes voor een strakke, minimalistische look.

Een modern ontwerp met vlakke deur

Bereik een high-end, ingebouwde look met de ultra vlakke, ultra-flush deur.

Nul ruimte nodig

Met het Zero-Clearance scharnier kun je het apparaat vlak naast de muur installeren voor een volledig ingebouwde look.

Feature card van 324L Vriezer Zwart | No Frost | Multi Air Flow | Smart Inverter Compressor | LG NL
Feature card van 324L Vriezer Zwart | No Frost | Multi Air Flow | Smart Inverter Compressor | LG NL
Feature card van 324L Vriezer Zwart | No Frost | Multi Air Flow | Smart Inverter Compressor | LG NL
Feature card van 324L Vriezer Zwart | No Frost | Multi Air Flow | Smart Inverter Compressor | LG NL
Feature card van 324L Vriezer Zwart | No Frost | Multi Air Flow | Smart Inverter Compressor | LG NL
Feature card van 324L Vriezer Zwart | No Frost | Multi Air Flow | Smart Inverter Compressor | LG NL
Feature card van 324L Vriezer Zwart | No Frost | Multi Air Flow | Smart Inverter Compressor | LG NL

Strakke integratie voor strakke lijnen

Het nieuwe ontwerp past perfect in standaard keukenkastjes voor een strakke, minimalistische look.

Feature card van 324L Vriezer Zwart | No Frost | Multi Air Flow | Smart Inverter Compressor | LG NL

Een modern ontwerp met vlakke deur

Bereik een high-end, ingebouwde look met de ultra vlakke, ultra-flush deur.

Feature card van 324L Vriezer Zwart | No Frost | Multi Air Flow | Smart Inverter Compressor | LG NL

Nul ruimte nodig

Met het Zero-Clearance scharnier kun je het apparaat vlak naast de muur installeren voor een volledig ingebouwde look.

*Om het beter te begrijpen is dit een voorbeeld van een voorraadkast en vriezer die samen zijn geïnstalleerd.

Hoogwaardige afwerkingen

Verbeter je keuken met ingetogen luxe

Geef je keuken de finishing touch van moderne elegantie met een set hoogwaardige metallic afwerkingen.

Feature card van 324 L diepvriezer AntracietTotal No Frost Multi Air Flow Inverter Linear Compressor GFM61MCCSF

MetalFresh™

Feature card van 324 L diepvriezer AntracietTotal No Frost Multi Air Flow Inverter Linear Compressor GFM61MCCSF

Metallic decoratie

Feature card van 324 L diepvriezer AntracietTotal No Frost Multi Air Flow Inverter Linear Compressor GFM61MCCSF

Soft ledverlichting

Feature card van 324 L diepvriezer AntracietTotal No Frost Multi Air Flow Inverter Linear Compressor GFM61MCCSF

Metal Touch Display

Feature card van 324 L diepvriezer AntracietTotal No Frost Multi Air Flow Inverter Linear Compressor GFM61MCCSF

Vingerafdruk bestendige afwerking

* MetalFresh™ is een samengestelde uitdrukking die is afgeleid van de uitdrukkingen 'metal laminated design', aangebracht op het koelluchtrooster, en 'NatureFresh™ ' van LinearCooling™ en DoorCooling+™. Het gebruik van metalen onderdelen houdt de levensmiddelen in de koelkast verser.

Inverter Linear Compressor 10 years warranty | LC Inverter Linear Logos

Inverter Linear Compressor 10 years warranty | LC Inverter Linear Logos

Inverter Linear Compressor

Bespaart meer, werkt stiller en gaat langer mee

LG’s toonaangevende Inverter Linear Compressor zorgt voor de beste koelprestaties waardoor voedsel langer vers blijft. Door minder wrijvingspunten vermindert je energieverbruik en er wordt minder geluid geproduceerd. De Inverter Linear Compressor wordt geleverd met 10 jaar* onderdelengarantie.
Bespaart meer, werkt stiller en gaat langer mee ONTDEK MEER

*10 jaar garantie op de Inverter Linear Compressor (Enkel onderdelen).

Veelgestelde vragen

Q.

Welke maat koelkast-vriezer heb ik nodig?

A.

Hoewel het afhangt van je levensstijl, is een goede vuistregel: de LG Combi koelkast-vriezer (capaciteit: 340-384L) is voldoende voor een klein huishouden van 1-2 personen; Slim Multi-Door modellen (506-508L) zijn geschikt voor een gezin van 3-4 personen; voor een groter gezin raden we ruime LG Multi-Door of Amerikaanse modellen aan (capaciteit 625-705L). Multi-Door modellen bieden extra breedte voor het opbergen van schalen, platen, enz. Omdat we bij LG willen dat elke klant de koelkast-vriezer vindt die het beste bij hen past, bieden we een selectie van maten per reeks.

Q.

Is een koelkast met dubbele deur nuttig?

A.

Ook bekend als Combi koelkast-vriezers, bieden koelkasten met dubbele deur het gemak van een aparte vriezersectie voor al je diepvriesproducten. LG Combi koelkast-vriezers hebben 70% koelkastruimte bovenop 30% vriezerruimte, waardoor je gemakkelijk toegang hebt tot de meest gebruikte secties.

Q.

Hoe verander ik de temperatuurinstelling op mijn LG koelkast-vriezer?

A.

Gebruik het bedieningspaneel op de deur of binnen in de koelkast om de gewenste temperatuur voor je koelkast of vriezer in te stellen. Bij ondersteunde modellen kun je ook de LG ThinQ™ App op je smartphone gebruiken om de temperatuurinstelling op afstand te wijzigen.

Q.

Wat betekent het dat een koelkast-vriezer vorstvrij is?

A.

Vorst ontstaat wanneer waterdamp de ijskoude koelspiralen raakt, condenseert tot water en onmiddellijk bevriest. Een vorstvrije koelkast gebruikt een timer om regelmatig een verwarmingsspiraal rond de koelspiraal aan te zetten om het ijs te smelten, waardoor vorstvorming automatisch wordt voorkomen.

Printen

Belangrijkste specs

CAPACITEIT - Totaal inhoud (L)

355

AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT - Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)

595 × 1860 × 707

PRESTATIES - Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)

211

PRESTATIES - Compressor type

Linear Compressor (FMA088NBMA)

KENMERKEN - InstaView

Nee

KENMERKEN - Door-in-Door

Nee

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Nee

MATERIAAL & AFWERKING - Afwerking (deur)

SW

Alle specificaties

AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT

Verpakkingsgewicht (kg)

94

Productgewicht (kg)

87

Hoogte tot bovenkant scharnier of deurdop deco (mm)

1860

Hoogte tot bovenkant behuizing (mm)

1858

Diepte met handvat (mm)

707

Diepte zonder deur (mm)

600

Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)

595 × 1860 × 707

KENMERKEN

DoorCooling+

Nee

Door-in-Door

Nee

LINEAR Cooling

Nee

InstaView

Nee

IJS- EN WATERSYSTEEM

Ijsmaker_Handleiding

Ja (Twist Moving Ice Maker)

Dispenser voor alleen water

Nee

Loodgieterswerk

Nee

IJs- en watersysteem

Nee

Automatische ijsmaker

Nee

MATERIAAL & AFWERKING

Deur (materiaal)

Aluminum

Afwerking (deur)

SW

Type handvat

Easy Open

PRESTATIES

Compressor type

Linear Compressor (FMA088NBMA)

Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)

211

Klimaatklasse

T

Geluidsvermogen (dB)

37

Geluidsvermogen (gradering)

C

KOELKAST GEDEELTE

Deurmand_transparant

Ja

Koelkastlicht

Ja

Schap_Gehard glas

Nee

Deurmand_opberglade / Snackhoek

Nee

Groentecompartiment

Nee

Flessenrek (wijn)

Nee

Fresh 0 Zone

Nee

Opklapbaar legplateau

Nee

Multi-Air Flow

Ja (Metal ALS Flat)

Pure N Fresh

Nee

Fresh Converter

Nee

Groentelade (Fresh Zone)

Nee

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Ja

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Nee

BEDIENING & DISPLAY

Intern LED-scherm

Ja

Express Freeze

Ja

Extern LCD-scherm

Ja

Extern LED-scherm

Ja

CAPACITEIT

Totaal inhoud (L)

355

Inhoud diepvriezer (L)

355

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

extensie
EU Energy label 2019(GFT61SWCSF)
extensie
Product information sheet (GFT61SWCSF)
extensie
GPSR Safety Information(GFT61SWCSF)
MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
Printen

Belangrijkste specs

CAPACITEIT - Totaal inhoud (L)

413

AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT - Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)

595 × 1860 × 707

PRESTATIES - Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)

97

BASIS SPECIFICATIE - Energielabel

D

PRESTATIES - Compressor type

Compressor (FMA088NBMA)

KENMERKEN - InstaView

Nee

KENMERKEN - Door-in-Door

Nee

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Nee

MATERIAAL & AFWERKING - Afwerking (deur)

SW

Alle specificaties

BASIS SPECIFICATIE

Type product

Larder

Energielabel

D

AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT

Productgewicht (kg)

75

Verpakkingsgewicht (kg)

82

Hoogte tot bovenkant scharnier of deurdop deco (mm)

1860

Hoogte tot bovenkant behuizing (mm)

1858

Diepte met handvat (mm)

707

Diepte zonder deur (mm)

600

Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)

595 × 1860 × 707

KENMERKEN

DoorCooling+

Ja

Door-in-Door

Nee

LINEAR Cooling

Nee

InstaView

Nee

IJS- EN WATERSYSTEEM

Ijsmaker_Handleiding

Nee

Dispenser voor alleen water

Nee

Loodgieterswerk

Nee

Automatische ijsmaker

Nee

PRESTATIES

Compressor type

Compressor (FMA088NBMA)

Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)

97

Klimaatklasse

T

Geluidsvermogen (dB)

37

Geluidsvermogen (gradering)

C

KOELKAST GEDEELTE

Deurmand_transparant

Ja (5)

Koelkastlicht

Ja (Upper LED)

Schap_Gehard glas

Ja (3)

Deurmand_opberglade / Snackhoek

Ja

Groentecompartiment

Ja (2 lades)

Flessenrek (wijn)

Ja

Fresh 0 Zone

Nee

Multi-Air Flow

Ja (Metal ALS Flat)

Opklapbaar legplateau

Ja (Tempered Glass)

Pure N Fresh

Nee

Groentelade (Fresh Zone)

Nee

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Ja

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Nee

MATERIAAL & AFWERKING

Afwerking (deur)

SW

Type handvat

Bar, Easy Open

BEDIENING & DISPLAY

Intern LED-scherm

Ja

Express Freeze

Ja

Extern LCD-scherm

Ja

Extern LED-scherm

Ja

CAPACITEIT

Totaal inhoud (L)

413

Inhoud diepvriezer (L)

413

Inhoud koelkast (L)

413

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

extensie
EU Energy label 2019(GLT71SWCSF)
extensie
Product information sheet (GLT71SWCSF)
extensie
GPSR Safety Information(GLT71SWCSF)
MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE

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