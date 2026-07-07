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386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL

386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL

GLT71SWCSF
Vooraanzicht van 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
Vooraanzicht van 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF
LG 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL, GLT71SWCSF

Belangrijkste functies

  • DoorCooling+™ voor snellere en gelijkmatige koeling tot aan de deur
  • LinearCooling™ voor stabiele temperaturen zodat eten langer vers blijft
  • Fresh Balancer™ voor de juiste luchtvochtigheid voor groenten en fruit
  • No Frost om ijsvorming te voorkomen en de koelkast onderhoudsvrij te houden
  • Multi‑Air Flow voor constante luchtcirculatie en gelijkmatige koeling in de hele koelkast
  • Smart Inverter Compressor voor stille, energiezuinige en duurzame prestaties
Meer
Fixed Bottom Left Button

*Getoonde afbeeldingen zijn ter illustratie. Sommige visuals en USP-beelden zijn algemene assets en kunnen afwijken van het uiteindelijke product in kleur, details of specificaties. Voor de meest actuele productinformatie verwijzen wij naar de officiële gallery

386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL

386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL

Behoud de versheid met een naadloos ontwerp

Deze nieuwe vriezer is ontworpen om elegantie en verbeterde functionaliteit in je keuken te brengen.

*Om het beter te begrijpen is dit een voorbeeld van een voorraadkast en vriezer die samen zijn geïnstalleerd.

386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL

DoorCooling+™

Snabbare och jämnare kylning

Maten förblir fräsch och drycker blir iskalla på alla hyllor med jämn och snabbare kylprestanda.

Feature card van 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL

LINEARCooling™

Een explosie van koelte in een oogwenk

Laat je verse ijs niet smelten. Druk op Express Freeze voor een krachtige stoot ijskoude lucht.
386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL

FRESHBalancer™

Optimal luftfuktighetsnivå

FRESHBalancer™ behåller fuktighetsbalansen och de olika reglagen anpassar den optimala fuktigheten för frukt och grönsaker, beroende på vilket läge du ställer in.

386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL
Grote capaciteit

Sla meer op met meer binnenruimte

Met de grote inhoud van 324L in de vriezer, heb je voldoende ruimte voor al je favoriete lekkernijen.

*635L: Gebaseerd op EU-norm, 635L is capaciteit van LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 kubieke meter: Gebaseerd op de Noord-Amerikaanse norm, is 27 kubieke meter de capaciteit van LGE-model LRS*2706.

Feature card van 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL
Seamless Fit Design

Naadloos, ingebouwd ontwerp

Met zijn vlakke deur en goede aansluiting op de kast geeft dit naadloze ontwerp een fraaie, ingebouwde look.

*Om het beter te begrijpen is dit een voorbeeld van een voorraadkast en vriezer die samen zijn geïnstalleerd.

Strakke integratie voor strakke lijnen

Het nieuwe ontwerp past perfect in standaard keukenkastjes voor een strakke, minimalistische look.

Een modern ontwerp met vlakke deur

Bereik een high-end, ingebouwde look met de ultra vlakke, ultra-flush deur.

Nul ruimte nodig

Met het Zero-Clearance scharnier kun je het apparaat vlak naast de muur installeren voor een volledig ingebouwde look.

Feature card van 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL
Feature card van 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL
Feature card van 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL
Feature card van 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL
Feature card van 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL
Feature card van 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL
Feature card van 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL

Strakke integratie voor strakke lijnen

Het nieuwe ontwerp past perfect in standaard keukenkastjes voor een strakke, minimalistische look.

Feature card van 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL

Een modern ontwerp met vlakke deur

Bereik een high-end, ingebouwde look met de ultra vlakke, ultra-flush deur.

Feature card van 386L Koelkast Zwart | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | Fresh Balancer™ | LG NL

Nul ruimte nodig

Met het Zero-Clearance scharnier kun je het apparaat vlak naast de muur installeren voor een volledig ingebouwde look.

*Om het beter te begrijpen is dit een voorbeeld van een voorraadkast en vriezer die samen zijn geïnstalleerd.

Inverter Linear Compressor 10 years warranty | LC Inverter Linear Logos

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Energibesparingar med 10 års garanti

LG Smart Inverter Compressor säkerställer energieffektivitet vilket minskar slitaget över tid. Spara energi, pengar och få sinnesro med 10 års garanti.

*10 års garanti på Smart Inverter Compressor (endast del).

Veelgestelde vragen

Q.

Welke maat koelkast-vriezer heb ik nodig?

A.

Hoewel het afhangt van je levensstijl, is een goede vuistregel: de LG Combi koelkast-vriezer (capaciteit: 340-384L) is voldoende voor een klein huishouden van 1-2 personen; Slim Multi-Door modellen (506-508L) zijn geschikt voor een gezin van 3-4 personen; voor een groter gezin raden we ruime LG Multi-Door of Amerikaanse modellen aan (capaciteit 625-705L). Multi-Door modellen bieden extra breedte voor het opbergen van schalen, platen, enz. Omdat we bij LG willen dat elke klant de koelkast-vriezer vindt die het beste bij hen past, bieden we een selectie van maten per reeks.

Q.

Is een koelkast met dubbele deur nuttig?

A.

Ook bekend als Combi koelkast-vriezers, bieden koelkasten met dubbele deur het gemak van een aparte vriezersectie voor al je diepvriesproducten. LG Combi koelkast-vriezers hebben 70% koelkastruimte bovenop 30% vriezerruimte, waardoor je gemakkelijk toegang hebt tot de meest gebruikte secties.

Q.

Hoe verander ik de temperatuurinstelling op mijn LG koelkast-vriezer?

A.

Gebruik het bedieningspaneel op de deur of binnen in de koelkast om de gewenste temperatuur voor je koelkast of vriezer in te stellen. Bij ondersteunde modellen kun je ook de LG ThinQ™ App op je smartphone gebruiken om de temperatuurinstelling op afstand te wijzigen.

Q.

Wat betekent het dat een koelkast-vriezer vorstvrij is?

A.

Vorst ontstaat wanneer waterdamp de ijskoude koelspiralen raakt, condenseert tot water en onmiddellijk bevriest. Een vorstvrije koelkast gebruikt een timer om regelmatig een verwarmingsspiraal rond de koelspiraal aan te zetten om het ijs te smelten, waardoor vorstvorming automatisch wordt voorkomen.

Samenvatting

Printen
Totaal inhoud (L)
413
Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)
595 × 1860 × 707
Productgewicht (kg)
75

Belangrijkste specs

  • CAPACITEIT - Totaal inhoud (L)

    413

  • AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT - Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)

    595 × 1860 × 707

  • PRESTATIES - Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)

    97

  • BASIS SPECIFICATIE - Energielabel

    D

  • PRESTATIES - Compressor type

    Compressor (FMA088NBMA)

  • KENMERKEN - InstaView

    Nee

  • KENMERKEN - Door-in-Door

    Nee

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nee

  • MATERIAAL & AFWERKING - Afwerking (deur)

    SW

Alle specificaties

BASIS SPECIFICATIE

  • Type product

    Larder

  • Energielabel

    D

AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT

  • Productgewicht (kg)

    75

  • Verpakkingsgewicht (kg)

    82

  • Hoogte tot bovenkant scharnier of deurdop deco (mm)

    1860

  • Hoogte tot bovenkant behuizing (mm)

    1858

  • Diepte met handvat (mm)

    707

  • Diepte zonder deur (mm)

    600

  • Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)

    595 × 1860 × 707

KENMERKEN

  • DoorCooling+

    Ja

  • Door-in-Door

    Nee

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Nee

  • InstaView

    Nee

IJS- EN WATERSYSTEEM

  • Ijsmaker_Handleiding

    Nee

  • Dispenser voor alleen water

    Nee

  • Loodgieterswerk

    Nee

  • Automatische ijsmaker

    Nee

PRESTATIES

  • Compressor type

    Compressor (FMA088NBMA)

  • Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)

    97

  • Klimaatklasse

    T

  • Geluidsvermogen (dB)

    37

  • Geluidsvermogen (gradering)

    C

KOELKAST GEDEELTE

  • Deurmand_transparant

    Ja (5)

  • Koelkastlicht

    Ja (Upper LED)

  • Schap_Gehard glas

    Ja (3)

  • Deurmand_opberglade / Snackhoek

    Ja

  • Groentecompartiment

    Ja (2 lades)

  • Flessenrek (wijn)

    Ja

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Nee

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Ja (Metal ALS Flat)

  • Opklapbaar legplateau

    Ja (Tempered Glass)

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nee

  • Groentelade (Fresh Zone)

    Nee

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nee

MATERIAAL & AFWERKING

  • Afwerking (deur)

    SW

  • Type handvat

    Bar, Easy Open

BEDIENING & DISPLAY

  • Intern LED-scherm

    Ja

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

  • Extern LCD-scherm

    Ja

  • Extern LED-scherm

    Ja

CAPACITEIT

  • Totaal inhoud (L)

    413

  • Inhoud diepvriezer (L)

    413

  • Inhoud koelkast (L)

    413

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.
Ga voor meer informatie over hoe dit product met gegevens omgaat en uw rechten als gebruiker naar ″Gegevensdekking & Specificaties″ op LG Privacy

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