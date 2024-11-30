We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29" IPS monitor voor professionals in 21:9 beeldverhouding. Geniet van levensechte schoonheid.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMEEN
-
Afmetingen (inch)
29"
-
Type paneel
IPS
-
Kleurengamma (CIE1931)
sRGB meer dan 99%
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
8bits (6bit+FRC), 16,7M
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0,2628 mm x 0,2628 mm
-
Resolutie
2560 x 1080
-
Helderheid (std.)
300 cd/m2
-
Contrastverhouding (origineel)
1000:1
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Norm. reactietijd (aan/uit)
14 ms
-
(GTG)
5 ms
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178/178
SIGNAALINGANG/-UITGANG
-
DVI-D
Ja
-
HDMI
Ja (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Ja
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
Audio-ingang pc
Ja
-
USB (upstream)
Ja (USB3.0 elk 1)
-
USB (downstream)
Ja (USB3.0 3ea)
VOEDING
-
Type
Ingebouwd
-
Invoer
100 ~ 240V
ECO
-
Energieklasse (A - G)
G
STROOMVERBRUIK
-
Normale inschakeling (norm.)
46W
-
Normaal aan (EPA6.0)
31W
-
Spaarstand/slaapstand (max.)
1,2W (met USB3.0-aansluiting)
-
Gelijkstroom uit (max.)
0,3W (AC uit 0,0W)
FREQUENTIE
-
DVI (H-frequentie)
30 ~ 90kHz
-
DVI (V-frequentie)
56 ~ 75 Hz
-
HDMI (H-frequentie)
30 ~ 90kHz
-
HDMI (V-frequentie)
56 ~ 75Hz (HDMI AV 56-61Hz)
-
DisplayPort (H-frequentie)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
DisplayPort (V-frequentie)
56 ~ 75 Hz
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
Beeldmodus
aangepast, reader 1, reader 2, foto, cinema, game, kalibratie
-
Verhouding
Breed, origineel, bioscoop 1, bioscoop 2, 1: 1
-
PBP
Ja
-
DDC/CI
Ja
-
HDCP
Ja
-
Slot
Ja
-
Reactietijdregeling
Ja
-
Flikkerveilig
Ja
-
Slimme energiebesparing
Ja
-
Automatische stand-by
Ja
-
Leesmodus
Ja
-
Zesassige regeling
Ja
-
Kleurkalibratie
Ja
-
H/W-kalibratie (ware kleuren)
Ja(S/W)
-
Dubbele controller
Ja(S/W)
-
Gesplitst scherm
Ja(S/W)
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
Ja
STAND
-
Kantelhoek
-5~15 graden
-
Zwenkhoek
-45~45 graden
-
Hoogte (bereik)
130mm
AFMETINGEN(B X D X H, MM)
-
Set (met standaard)
703 x 252,3 x 404
-
Set (zonder standaard)
703 x 64 x 321,2
-
Doos
864 x 190 x 375
GEWICHT(KG)
-
Set (met standaard)
8,6 kg
-
Set (zonder standaard)
6,3 kg
-
Doos
10,0 kg
WANDMONTAGE(MM)
-
Afmetingen voor wandmontage
200 x 100 (VESA-standaard), 100x100
STANDAARD
-
TCO 6.0
Ja
-
UL (cUL)
Ja
-
TUV-GS
Ja
-
TUV-Ergo
Ja
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
BSMI (voor Taiwan)
Ja
-
ErP
Ja
-
EPA 6.0
Ja
-
ISO9241-307
Ja
-
EPEAT Gold
Ja
-
Windows
Ja (Win8)
-
DisplayPort
Ja
ACCESSOIRE
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
USB
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
