Een LG NanoCell TV tegen een zwarte achtergrond. De tv toont een auto die voor een lage bergketen rijdt met water dat de levendige lucht weerspiegelt.

Dit is niet alleen groot.
Het is episch.

Ontdek een ongelooflijk niveau van entertainment dat gewoon niet geëvenaard kan worden met een kleiner scherm.

NanoCell

Geniet van pure kleuren op een enorm scherm.

LG NanoCell zorgt voor meer verfijnde en nauwkeurige kleuren met Nano-technologie. Ga maximaal op in de wereld en ontdek het wonder van pure kleuren in 4K en 8K op schermen van 75 en 86 inch.

Een 75-inch LG NanoCell TV staat tegenover een 86-inch ultra-large LG NanoCell TV in een donkere ruimte. Op de schermen wordt een close-up afbeelding een zebra getoond.

Table Caption
Kenmerken NANO99 NANO80 NANO77
Nano99 met kleine kleurbolletjes die uit de onderkant van het scherm omhoog spatten en het 8K-logo in de rechter benedenhoek.
Ons topmodel, de 8K NanoCell TV
Nano80 met kleine bolletjes in blauw en groen die uit de onderkant van het scherm omhoog spatten.
Een uitstekende allround NanoCell TV
Nano77 met kleine bolletjes in paars en blauw die uit de onderkant van het scherm omhoog spatten.
De meest toegankelijke NanoCell TV
Beeldscherm 8K (7680x4320) 86 / 75" 4K (3840x2160) 75 / 50" 4K (3840x2160) 86 / 75"
Audio 4.2ch / 60W 2.2ch / 40W - / 20W
Stand Standaard, muurbevestiging optioneel Standaard, muurbevestiging optioneel Standaard, muurbevestiging optioneel
Processor α9 Gen4 AI processor 8K α7 Gen4 AI processor 4K Quad Core Processor 4K
Verwerking AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro AI-beeld, AI-geluid -
kleur Nano Color Pro Nano Color Nano Color
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG HDR10 Pro / HLG HDR10 Pro / HLG
HDMI-voorzieningen ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
Gaming Game optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG Game optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG AMD FreeSync™ / Game optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG
Smart Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay
Spraakbesturing Handsfree spraakbesturing Afstandsbediening Afstandsbediening
Platform webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0 webOS 6.0
WAAR TE KOOP WAAR TE KOOP
Een grote flatscreen-tv tegen een roze muur, omringd door natuurlijk meubilair. Het scherm toont een weelderig bos.

Kijk hoe een groot scherm in de ruimte past.

Weet je niet welk formaat scherm het beste bij je past? Voer simpelweg de afmetingen van je kamer in op de LG TV-simulator om de werkelijke productgrootte te controleren en te ontdekken welke tv het beste bij je interieur past.

Kijk hoe een groot scherm in de ruimte past. PROBEER HET NU

*De service zal in de tweede helft van het jaar beschikbaar zijn.

OLED, QNED, of NanoCell kies je ultra large tv.

Real 8K Self-lit OLED

88, 83, 77 inch scherm.

OLED

QNED Mini LED

65, 75 inch scherm.

QNED

NanoCell

86, 75 inch scherm.

NANOCELL
Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 