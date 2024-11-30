Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Ultra groot scherm WAAR TE KOOP

LG's beste ultra grote tv.

Ultra large OLED vertegenwoordigt het summum van LG TV. Ongeëvenaarde beeldkwaliteit op een enorme schaal levert een ervaring die je nergens anders zult vinden.

Kamer met uitzicht op een stad aan zee. Een tv voor het raam met uitzicht op de skyline van een stad. Er staat een stoel naast de tv.

Wat maakt OLED anders dan al het andere?

Het antwoord is zelfverlichte pixels. Een zelfverlichtende displaytechnologie die je de ultieme kijkervaring geeft. In tegenstelling tot led-tv's die beperkt worden door backlighttechnologie, zijn LG OLED TV's in staat tot extreem realisme en unieke designs

Ervaar OLED-kwaliteit op grote schaal.

Geniet van perfect zwart, rijke kleuren en zelfverlichte pixels in een verscheidenheid aan modellen op enorme 77, 83 en 88-inch schermformaten.

OLED TV's met een close-up van een leeuw in 77&quot;, 83&quot; en 88&quot; staan elk diagonaal in een donkerblauwe achtergrond.

Vind de juiste ultra grote OLED TV.

Table Caption
Kenmerken Z1 G1 C1
Een productafbeelding van 88Z1
De Zenith van LG OLED TV
Een productafbeelding van G1
Onze beste 4K OLED TV
Een productafbeelding van C1
Onze populairste OLED TV
Groot scherm 8K (7680x4320) 88 / 77" 77 inch 77, 83 inch
Scherm 77, 88-inch 4K (3840x2160) 4K (3840x2160)
Audio 88": 4.2ch / 80 W 77": 4.2ch / 60W 4.2ch / 60W 2.2ch / 40W
Standaard 88": Standaard 77": Wandmontage Wandmontage Standaard optioneel Standaard
Processor α9 Gen4 AI processor 8K α9 Gen4 AI processor 4K α9 Gen4 AI processor 4K
Verwerking 100% kleurechtheid/kleurvolume AI Picture Pro AI Sound Pro AI Picture Pro AI Sound Pro
Vind de juiste ultra grote OLED TV.

Table Caption
Kenmerken B1 A1
Een productafbeelding van B1
Een schitterende allround OLED TV
Een productafbeelding van A1
Een toegankelijke OLED TV voor iedereen.
Groot scherm 77 inch 77 inch
Scherm 4K (3840x2160) 4K (3840x2160)
Audio 2.2ch / 40W 2,0ch / 20 W
Standaard Standaard Standaard
Processor α7 Gen4 AI processor 4K α7 Gen4 AI processor 4K
Verwerking AI-beeld AI-geluid AI-beeld AI-geluid
Een grote flatscreen-tv tegen een roze muur, omringd door natuurlijk meubilair. Het scherm toont een weelderig bos.

TV-simulator

Kijk hoe een groot scherm in de ruimte past.

Weet je niet welk formaat scherm het beste bij je past? Voer simpelweg de afmetingen van je kamer in op de LG TV-simulator om de werkelijke productgrootte te controleren en te ontdekken welke tv het beste bij je interieur past.

Meer keuze uit ultra grote
OLED, QNED en NanoCell TV's

ZELFVERLICHT OLED

88, 83, 77 inch scherm

OLED

QNED Mini LED

86, 75 inch scherm

QNED

NanoCell

86, 75 inch scherm

NANOCELL

