Een groot scherm LG QNED MIniLED TV gemonteerd tegen een witte bakstenen muur met een kleine fauteuil en tafel ervoor. Het scherm toont een bos.

Een enorme prestatie voor lcd-tv's.

Ontdek hoe meeslepend tv kan zijn met een Ultra Large Screen dat niet inlevert op beeldkwaliteit.

De mooiste weergave in LG LCD TV's.

LG QNED Mini LED beschikt over ongeveer 30.000 mini-leds om een helder beeld van hoge kwaliteit te produceren, terwijl bijna 2.500 unieke dimzones zorgen voor verbluffende zwarttinten met een verminderd halo-effect, zelfs in de donkerste scènes. Het resulterende beeld ziet er zo goed uit dat je zou kunnen denken dat het magie is.

Beeld van heteluchtballonnen die in een nachtelijke hemel zweven. Het beeld is verdeeld in drie secties. Links is de edge-led gedimd, in het midden de full array met verbeterde kleuren maar enige halo, en rechts de LG QNED MiniLED met diepe zwarttinten en bijna geen halo. Afbeeldingen van drie verschillende soorten ledverlichting. Linker rand verlicht met een aanzienlijk halo-effect. Midden Full Array met verbeterd beeld maar wat halo. Rechts de LG QNED Mini LED met veel kleinere lampjes en een scherp beeld.

*Het aantal mini-leds en dimzones is gebaseerd op het 86-inch 8K-model.
**De beelden zijn gesimuleerd om het begrip te verbeteren.

Een geavanceerd lcd- scherm van epische proporties.

LG QNED Mini LED is het toppunt van lcd-tv, met de integratie van Mini LED, Quantum Dot, NanaoCell-technologie. Geniet van verbeterde 4K- en 8K-details op een groot aantal modellen op epische schermformaten van 75 en 86 inch.

Een 75- en 86-inch ultragrote LG QNED Mini LED TV naast elkaar tegen een donkere achtergrond. De schermen tonen een close-up van een olifant.

Uitbreiden om de juiste tv te vinden.

Table Caption
Kenmerken QNED99 QNED91
QNED99 toont een close-up van gekleurde bloemblaadjes en het 8K-logo.
Een geweldige allround 8K QNED Mini LED TV
QNED91 toont een close-up van gekleurde bloemblaadjes in geel en oranje.
Het toppunt van 4K QNED Mini LED TV
Beeldscherm 8K (7680x4320) 86 / 75 / 65" 4K (3840x2160) 86 / 75 / 65”
Audio 4.2ch / 60W 2.2 ch / 40 W
Stand Standaard, muurbevestiging optioneel Standaard, muurbevestiging optioneel
Processor α9 Gen4 AI processor 8K α7 Gen4 AI processor 4K
Verwerking AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro AI-beeld, AI-geluid
kleur Nano Color Pro / Kleur Volume Nano Color Pro / Kleur Volume
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG
HDMI-voorzieningen ALLM / eARC VRR / ALLM / eARC
Gaming Game optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG AMD FreeSync™ / Game optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG
Smart Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay
Spraakbesturing Handsfree spraakbesturing Afstandsbediening
Platform webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0
WAAR TE KOOP WAAR TE KOOP

*De beschikbaarheid van software-updates kan per model en regio verschillen.

Een grote flatscreen-tv tegen een grijze muur, omringd door modern grijs en zwart meubilair. Het scherm toont drie bomen die worden weerspiegeld in water in een zonsondergangsscène.

Vind de perfecte pasvorm.

Weet je niet welk formaat scherm het beste bij je past? Voer simpelweg de afmetingen van je kamer in op de LG TV-simulator om de werkelijke productgrootte te controleren en te ontdekken welke tv het beste bij je interieur past.

Vind de perfecte pasvorm. PROBEER HET NU

*De service zal in de tweede helft van het jaar beschikbaar zijn.

OLED, QNED, of NanoCell kies
je ultra large tv.

Real 8K Self-lit OLED

88, 83, 77 inch scherm

OLED

QNED Mini LED

86, 75 inch scherm

QNED

NanoCell

86, 75 inch scherm

NANOCELL
