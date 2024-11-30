We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" (139 cm) | OLED Ultra HD TV | Curved Design | Oneindig Contrast | Absolute Motion Clarity | Perfecte Kijkhoek | OLED Panel | WebOS Smart TV 2.0
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
OLED TV
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
55
-
Schermdiagonaal (cm)
139
-
Design scherm
Curved Art Slim Design
-
Cinema 3D
Ja
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Resolutie
Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
BEELD
-
Backlighttechnologie
OLED
-
Cinema 3D
Ja
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Ja, na software-update
-
HDR type
HDR 10
-
PMI
Absolute Motion Clarity
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T
Nee
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-S
Nee
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Cl+1.3 (Ziggo certified)
3D
-
3D Type
Cinema 3D
-
2D naar 3D Conversie
Ja
-
3D Depth Control
Ja
-
3D Sound Zooming
Ja
-
Dual Play
Ready
SMART TV WEBOS
-
webOS
2.0
-
Launcher
Ja
-
Today Board
Ja
-
LG Store
Ja
-
Live Menu
Ja
-
Skype
Nee
NETWERK
-
WiFi
Ingebouwd
-
WiFi Direct
Ja
-
Miracast
Ja
-
WiDi
Ja
-
Remote app
Ja
-
Smart Share
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Shift (Time Machine II)
Ready
MEDIA
-
Video
DivX HD
-
Foto
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
EXTRA
-
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
Ready
-
8 Megapixel
Nee
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
CI+ Slot
1
-
HDMI
3
-
USB
1 (V, 2.0) +1 (V,3.0)
-
Headphone out
0
AANSLUITINGEN ACHTERKANT
-
RF In
2 (T/C, S2)
-
AV In
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
HDMI
0
-
RGB / VGA / D-sub
0
-
PC Audio Input
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
-
Headphone out
1
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Ja
ACCESSOIRES
-
3D-brillen
2
-
3D clip-on brillen
0
-
Dual Play brillen
0
-
TV Camera (Skype)
Nee
ECO
-
Energieverbruik
99W
AFMETINGEN
-
Verpakking
1435 x 812 x 225 mm
-
Set met voet
1228 × 760 × 215 mm
GEWICHT
-
incl. Verpakking
21.4 kg
-
Set met voet
15.9 kg
-
Set zonder voet
12.8 kg
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
