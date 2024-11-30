LG Z1 88inch 8K Smart OLED TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
OLED TV
-
Resolutie
8K Ultra HD (7680 x 4320)
-
Schermdiagonaal
88" | 222 cm
-
Design
Gallery Design
-
Processor
α9 8K Gen 4 AI Processor
-
Professional gaming TV
Ja
-
LG Smart TV OS
webOS 6.0 ThinQ AI
BEELD
-
Contrast
Oneindig, met perfect zwarte weergave
-
Kleurweergave
Perfecte kleuren
-
Kleurnauwkeurigheid
True Color Accuracy Pro
-
Kleurdiepte
Billion Rich Colours
-
Kijkhoek
Perfecte kijkhoek
-
Beeldkwaliteit
AI Picture Pro
-
Helderheid
AI Brightness
-
Dimming
Pixel Dimming
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz / 100Hz
-
High Frame Rate
4K HFR (100P)
-
HDR type (High Dynamic Range)
Cinema HDR
-
HDR format ondersteuning
Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode™, HLG en HDR 10 Pro
-
ULTRA Luminance
ULTRA Luminance Pro
-
Picture Engine
α9 8K Gen 4 AI Processor
-
4K Upscaler
Ja
AUDIO
-
Audio output
80W/4.2ch
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Speaker type
Front firing
-
AI Accoustic Tuning
Ja
-
AI sound Pro
Ja
-
Surround Sound modus
OLED Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice IV
-
LG sound sync
Ja
-
WiSA
Ja
WEBOS SMART TV
-
OS versie
webOS ThinQ AI
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ja
-
AI Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Apple Homekit
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
Miracast
Ja
-
WiDi
Ja
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
GAMING
-
HDR Gaming
Ja
-
G-Sync/ FreeSync
Ja
-
VRR
Ja
-
HGiG
Ja
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T2/T
Ja
-
DVB-S2/S
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ja
-
Time Machine (dvr)
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN
-
WiFi
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Apple AirPlay 2
Ja
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
HDMI 2.1
4
-
USB
3
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
-
External speaker out / Headphone out
1
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Remote
Ja
-
Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening
Ja
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
ECO
-
Voeding
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by energieverbruik
< 0.50 W
-
Energieklasse (A tot G schaal)
G
AFMETINGEN(W X H X D)
-
Set met voet
1961 x 1456 x 266 mm
-
Gewicht met voet
104kg
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente