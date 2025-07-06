Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Woonkamer met een tv aan de muur. Op het beeldscherm wordt een hoogwaardige afbeelding getoond van een walvis die uit het water springt.

Wat is een goede beeldkwaliteit voor een tv?

LG is een pionier op het gebied van belangrijke ontwikkelingen in tv-technologie en beeldkwaliteit. Ontdek ons uitgebreide assortiment van LG OLED-, LG QNED-, LG NanoCell-, 4K en 8K tv’s.

Wat betekenen 4K en 8K eigenlijk?

Dit is de resolutie gemeten in pixels per inch op je scherm. 4K is 3840 x 2160 pixels en 8K is 7680 x 4320 pixels.

Een bergketen die naast elkaar met een raster wordt vergeleken en dat het aantal pixels per type resolutie toont. FHD heeft de minste pixels, terwijl 4K en 8K veel meer details laten zien.

Wat is een 4K tv? En hoe goed is 4K-resolutie?

4K tv's hebben 8,3 miljoen pixels, dat is vier keer zoveel als een Full HD-tv. Dit zorgt voor een kijkervaring met ongelooflijke details, zelfs op grotere schermen. Binnenkort zal 4K de nieuwe standaard zijn en zal het 1080p vervangen. UHD (Ultra High Definition) is precies hetzelfde als 4K.¹ ² ³ ⁴

Een 4K-tv-scherm geeft aan dat het 3840 bij 2160 pixels heeft. Binnenin zit een kleiner vierkantje met het label FHD. Dit laat het verschil in kwaliteit en pixeldichtheid tussen FHD en 4K zien.

Wat voor soort content is er in 4K beschikbaar?

Geniet van een breed scala aan content in 4K, van populaire OTT-platforms zoals Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, YouTube etc. Van kaskrakers tot tv-series, documentaires en live sport: 4K-content is nu overal te vinden. Zelfs klassieke films kunnen met onze AI Super Opschalen-technologie worden opgewaardeerd tot bijna 4K-kwaliteit.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

Wat is 4K AI Super Opschalen?

LG OLED evo met AI Super Opschalen zorgt voor helderdere, gedetailleerdere beelden door gebruik te maken van de verbeterde NPU-prestaties van de alpha 11 AI-processor. Deze geavanceerde technologie analyseert beelden in detail en optimaliseert de kwaliteit voor OTT-content, zodat je van een aanzienlijk betere kijkervaring kunt genieten.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

Wat is een 8K tv?

8K tv’s hebben meer dan 33 miljoen pixels. Maar ook al is de resolutie zo hoog, is er nog niet veel 8K-content op de markt verschenen.

Hoe kies je tussen een 4K- en een 8K-tv?

Als je tussen een 4K- en 8K-tv kiest, is het belangrijk om te kijken naar wat je nodig hebt en naar de omgeving waar je tv gaat kijken.

 

• 8K tv's hebben een ongelooflijke resolutie voor als je de best mogelijke beeldkwaliteit wilt ervaren. Maar 8K-content is misschien nog niet zo makkelijk te vinden.

 

4K tv's bieden een geweldige kwaliteit en, nog belangrijker, 4K-content is veel makkelijker te vinden op OTT- en streamingplatforms, waardoor het voor dit moment een slimmere keuze is. Met AI Super Opschalen 4K-technologie kun je zelfs content bekijken die niet in 4K is opgenomen, maar toch in een kwaliteit die bijna net zo goed is als 4K.² ⁴ ⁵ ⁶

Vergelijk 4K tv's en vind degene die bij jou past

Vergelijk ze eenvoudig naast elkaar en kies de beste TV voor jou.² ³

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED99
Productafbeelding LG OLED M5
OLED M5
Productafbeelding LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Productafbeelding LG QNED85
QNED85
Productafbeelding LG QNED99
QNED99
Beeld LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inch) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED 8K MiniLED
Grootte Tot 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65 inch) Tot 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 inch) Tot 100 inch (100,86,75,65,55,50 inch) Tot 86 inch (86, 75 inch)
Resolutie 4K 4K 4K 8K
Processor αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 9 AI Processor Gen4
AI Opschalen AI Super Opschalen 4K AI Super Opschalen 4K AI Super Opschalen 4K AI Super Opschalen 8K
Meer informatie Meer informatie

Handige tips voor het kiezen van je tv

Wat zijn de juiste tv-afmetingen voor jouw ruimte? >


Welke lifestyle-tv past het beste bij jou? >

Op welke wijze verbeteren AI-tv’s Smart TV’s? >

Ontdek alle koopgidsen voor tv’s >

¹Schermafbeeldingen gesimuleerd.

 

²Functies kunnen per model en schermafmetingen verschillen. Zie elke productpagina voor gedetailleerde specificaties.

 

³Ondersteuning voor deze functie kan per regio of land verschillen.

 

⁴Beeldkwaliteit van opgeschaalde content verschilt op basis van de bronresolutie.

 

⁵Gepersonaliseerde diensten kunnen variëren afhankelijk van het beleid van de applicatie van derden.

 

⁶LG QNED99 is 8K.

