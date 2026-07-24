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LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL

LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL

WT1210EGF
Vooraanzicht van LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL WT1210EGF
LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL, WT1210EGF
LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL, WT1210EGF
LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL, WT1210EGF
LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL, WT1210EGF
LG Wasmachine W4X1085NWB toont **6 Motion DD**: Visualisatie van de zes verschillende trommelbewegingen van de Direct Drive motor, ontworpen voor stofbescherming.
LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL, WT1210EGF
LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL, WT1210EGF
LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL, WT1210EGF
LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL, WT1210EGF
LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL, WT1210EGF
LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL, WT1210EGF
LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL, WT1210EGF
LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL, WT1210EGF
Vooraanzicht van LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL WT1210EGF
LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL, WT1210EGF
LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL, WT1210EGF
LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL, WT1210EGF
LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL, WT1210EGF
LG Wasmachine W4X1085NWB toont **6 Motion DD**: Visualisatie van de zes verschillende trommelbewegingen van de Direct Drive motor, ontworpen voor stofbescherming.
LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL, WT1210EGF
LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL, WT1210EGF
LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL, WT1210EGF
LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL, WT1210EGF
LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL, WT1210EGF
LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL, WT1210EGF
LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL, WT1210EGF
LG WashTower™ 12/10 kg | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360˚ | Dual Inverter HeatPump™ | LG NL, WT1210EGF

Belangrijkste functies

  • *Centraal Bedieningspaneel
  • AI DD™
  • TurboWash™360˚
  • Allergy Care program
  • Dual Inverter HeatPump™
Meer
Fixed Bottom Left Button

Een toren van innovatie voor kledingverzorging

Ruimtebesparend

Ruimtebesparend

Efficiënt gebruik van de ruimte: één wasmachine en één droger in één toestel.

Gemakkelijk toegankelijke bediening

Gemakkelijk toegankelijke bediening

Eén centraal bedieningspaneel voor zowel was- als droogfuncties.

Zachte verzorging van kleding

Zachte verzorging van kleding

AI-technologie detecteert ook het gewicht van de lading en de zachtheid van de stoffen.

Tijdbesparend

Tijdbesparend

Wassen en drogen in slechts 1 uur.

*Getoonde afbeeldingen zijn ter illustratie. Sommige visuals en USP-beelden zijn algemene assets en kunnen afwijken van het uiteindelijke product in kleur, details of specificaties. Voor de meest actuele productinformatie verwijzen wij naar de officiële gallery

LG WashTower™

Één wasmachine en droogkast in één toestel voor een optimaal ruimtegebruik

De LG WashTower™ past perfect in elk interieur en zorgt voor een strakke, moderne uitstraling.

Compact design with a single central control panel

Compact design with a single central control panel

*Getoonde afbeeldingen zijn ter illustratie. Sommige visuals en USP-beelden zijn algemene assets en kunnen afwijken van het uiteindelijke product in kleur, details of specificaties. Voor de meest actuele productinformatie verwijzen wij naar de officiële gallery

Compact ontwerp met één centraal bedieningspaneel

In tegenstelling tot een traditioneel opgestelde wasmachine en droogkast boven elkaar, is de totale hoogte van de WashTower™ 45 mm lager, terwijl het bedieningspaneel 85 mm hoger geplaatst is voor extra gebruiksgemak.

Compact design with a single central control panel

Compact design with a single central control panel

*Productafbeeldingen zijn uitsluitend bedoeld ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

Intelligente Technologie

Smart pairing

Smart pairing

Smart pairing

Automatisch droogprogramma afgestemd op het geselecteerde wasprogramma

Het toestel selecteert automatisch het optimale droogprogramma op basis van het ingestelde wasprogramma.

*Productafbeeldingen zijn uitsluitend bedoeld ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

AIDD™

Intelligent technology

AIDD™

Ingebouwde intelligentie neemt alle onzekerheid weg

AI DD™-technologie selecteert automatisch de optimale combinatie van trommelbewegingen voor een specifieke lading, zodat je kleding met de juiste zorg wordt behandeld.*

* Gebaseerd op een test uitgevoerd door Intertek in juni 2022, waarbij 2 kg gemengde was werd vergeleken met het katoenprogramma van AI Generatie 1 en het katoenprogramma van AI Generatie 3 (F13EJN). AI DD™ is alleen actief bij de programma’s Katoen, Gemengde Was en Easy Care.
Afhankelijk van het type kledingstuk en de omgevingsomstandigheden kan het uiteindelijke wasresultaat variëren.
De afbeelding dient uitsluitend ter illustratie; het werkelijke product kan afwijken.

Bespaar tijd

Voorbereiding voor het drogen

Wassen en drogen in slechts 1 uur

Nog vóór het wasprogramma is voltooid, warmt de droogkast alvast op zodat het droogproces minder tijd in beslag neemt.*

Preparation for drying

Preparation for drying

* Getest door Intertek met drie verschillende kledingstukken: dames-sportkleding (89% polyester, 11% elastaan), drie hemden (65% polyester, 35% katoen) en twee pyjama’s (73% katoen, 27% polyester). Tijdens de test werkte het toestel met de programma’s Quick Wash, Quick Dry en de functie Prepare to Dry. Afhankelijk van het type kleding en de omgevingsomstandigheden kan het eindresultaat variëren.

TurboWash™360°

Intelligent technology

TurboWash™360°

Klaar met wassen in minder tijd

Was grondig in slechts 39 minuten, met effectieve bescherming van je kleding.*

* Getest door Intertek in januari 2023 met het katoenprogramma en de TurboWash™-functie bij een lading van 2 kg. Afhankelijk van het type kleding en de omgevingsomstandigheden kan het eindresultaat variëren. De animatie dient uitsluitend ter illustratie; het werkelijke product kan afwijken.

Allergy care

Vermindert allergenen veroorzaakt door huisstofmijt*

Draag je kleding met een gerust gevoel, dankzij het Allergy Care-programma dat de hoeveelheid huisstofmijten die allergieën veroorzaken op textiel vermindert.*

  • Allergy care door wasmachine

  • Allergy care door droger

* Gecertificeerd door de BAF (British Allergy Foundation): het Allergy Care-programma van de wasmachine vermindert de hoeveelheid allergenen afkomstig van huisstofmijt.

Getest door Intertek: het Hygiënisch-programma van de wasmachine vermindert de hoeveelheid bacteriën (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa en K. pneumoniae) bij een testlading van 3,6 kg katoen. Het Hygiënisch-programma kan worden gedownload via de ThinQ-app.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Droog je kleding op een energiezuinige manier

Het warmtepompsysteem met dubbele inverter en twee cilinders zorgt voor sneller en energie-efficiënter drogen.*

* Gebaseerd op een test uitgevoerd door Intertek in januari 2021. Het katoenprogramma (Normaal) met een lading van 3,83 kg werd vergeleken met een conventionele LG-droogkast (RC90V9AV2W vs. RC9066A3F). De resultaten kunnen variëren afhankelijk van het materiaal van de kleding en omgevingsfactoren.

Auto Cleaning Condensor

Condensor met handige automatische reiniging

Geniet van de voordelen van automatische condensorreiniging en laat de droogkast het werk voor je doen.

Automatic capacitor cleaning

Compact design with a single central control panel

* De reinheid van de condensor kan variëren afhankelijk van omgevingsfactoren. De frequentie van de automatische condensorreiniging kan verschillen naargelang de hoeveelheid was en het vochtgehalte ervan. De animatie dient uitsluitend ter illustratie; het werkelijke product kan afwijken.

Veelgestelde vragen

Q.

Wat zijn de standaardafmetingen van een wasmachine?

A.

Alle LG-wasmachines hebben een standaard hoogte en breedte. De diepte varieert afhankelijk van de trommelgrootte/capaciteit. Standaardafmetingen zijn: breedte 600 mm x hoogte 850 mm x diepte 565-675 mm.

Q.

Wat is het beste gewicht voor een wasmachine?

A.

LG raadt een wasmachine met een trommelcapaciteit van 8-9 kg aan voor een gemiddeld huishouden. Voor een groot gezin of grote wasladingen is een model van 11-13 kg geschikt. Grotere modellen kunnen ook een dekbed tot kingsize aan.

Q.

Hoe kies ik een energiezuinige wasmachine?

A.

Controleer het energielabel op je wasmachine voor een A (beste) tot G (slechtste) beoordeling. LG-wasmachines hebben Triple A-beoordelingen voor energie, centrifuge en geluidsniveau. AI in LG-machines helpt bij het kiezen van de juiste wasbewegingen voor je waslading, waardoor het energieverbruik minimaal blijft.

Q.

Hoe kies ik de juiste wascyclus?

A.

Raadpleeg het waslabel op je kleding en selecteer de bijpassende wascyclus op je machine. LG-wasmachines met AI DD-functie wegen je wasgoed en detecteren zachtheid om een optimale waspatroon te bepalen en de wasbewegingen dienovereenkomstig aan te passen.

Q.

Hoe kan ik het geluid van mijn wasmachine verminderen?

A.

Koop een LG-wasmachine met Triple A-beoordelingen voor energie, centrifuge en geluidsniveau. LG DirectDrive™ Motor technologie vermindert het aantal bewegende onderdelen, wat het geluid vermindert en de levensduur verlengt. Zorg ervoor dat je wasmachine op een vlakke ondergrond staat en controleer dit regelmatig. Plaats anti-vibratie pads onder je wasmachine om het geluid te verminderen.

Q.

Hoe profiteert mijn wasgoed van Deep-learning AI DD™?

A.

LG’s Deep-learning AI DD™ machines analyseren het gewicht en de stof van je wasgoed. Dit resulteert in automatische optimalisatie van de wasbewegingen, wat zorgt voor verbeterde stofbescherming en een langere levensduur van je kleding.

Q.

Wat is de LG Quick Wash functie?

A.

LG’s TurboWash™ 360˚ technologie reinigt kleding grondig in slechts 39 minuten. De 3D Multi Spray schiet waterstralen vanuit elke hoek, terwijl de intelligente Inverter Pump de kracht van de waterstraal regelt voor een optimale balans van sproeikracht, detergent en wasbeweging.

Q.

Wat kan een slimme wasmachine doen?

A.

LG-wasmachines gebruiken AI om wasbewegingen te optimaliseren voor elke lading. Deep learning analyseert stofkenmerken zoals gewicht en zachtheid. LG’s WiFi-geschikte slimme wasmachines kunnen worden bediend via spraakherkenning of de LG ThinQ™ app op je smartphone.

Q.

Wat is de stoomfunctie in LG-wasmachines?

A.

LG’s Steam™ technologie bestrijdt effectief allergenen. De Allergy Care functie stoomt kleding aan het begin van de wascyclus om vezels los te maken en allergenen zoals pollen en huisstofmijt op te lossen.

Q.

Hoe werkt de Auto-dosing functie?

A.

Het LG ezDispense™ auto dose systeem laat je het detergent vooraf laden en de wasmachine doet de rest. De technologie in de machine detecteert het gewicht van je wasgoed en voegt automatisch de juiste hoeveelheid detergent toe.

Q.

Zijn wasmachines verkrijgbaar in verschillende kleuren?

A.

LG biedt moderne neutrale kleurkeuzes aan, zoals Classic White, Black Steel of Graphite, zodat je een wasmachine kunt vinden die bij je bestaande apparaten past of een stijlvolle contrast biedt.

Bedien je toestel van overal

Met de LG ThinQ™-app maak je eenvoudiger dan ooit verbinding met je toestel. Start een was- of droogprogramma rechtstreeks vanaf je smartphone met één enkele klik.*

Monitoring

Volg de werking en het energieverbruik van de WashTower via de LG ThinQ™-app en ontvang tijdig meldingen voor onderhoudsacties.*

* Huishoudelijke apparaten van LG Electronics en de ThinQ™-app ondersteunen uitsluitend de 2,4 GHz wifi-frequentieband. De producten en diensten die beschikbaar zijn in de app kunnen variëren afhankelijk van het specifieke product, je locatie en de versie van de app. Afbeeldingen dienen uitsluitend ter illustratie; het product en de interface van de ThinQ™-app kunnen afwijken van de werkelijkheid.

Installatiegids voor de LG WashTower™

Dankzij het praktische ontwerp past de WashTower eenvoudig in vrijwel elke ruimte.

Afmetingengids

Controleer vóór de installatie of er voldoende ruimte beschikbaar is voor het toestel volgens de onderstaande afmetingen.

* Afbeelding gesimuleerd ter illustratie. Het werkelijke product kan afwijken.

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Alle specificaties

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.
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