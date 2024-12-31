About Cookies on This Site

Open Frame

55EF5C

Open Frame

Doskonała czerń1

Doskonała czerń

Nieskończony kontrast i najgłębsza czerń
Autoluminescencyjne piksele całkowicie się wyłączają, wytwarzając tym czerń.
Doskonałe kolory1

Doskonałe kolory

Wierne odwzorowanie barw, autoiluminescencyjne piksele doskonale odwzorowują pełnię kolorów
Doskonałe warunki oglądania1

Doskonałe warunki oglądania

Szeroki kąt widzenia
LG OLED Signage zapewnia zachwycający obraz na całej powierzchni ekranu, nawet pod dużym kątem patrzenia.
Wyraźny i czysty obraz w ruchu1

Wyraźny i czysty obraz w ruchu

Krótszy czas reakcji
LG OLED Signage charakteryzuje się 5 000 krótszym czasem reakcji w dynamicznych scenach, co zapewnia idealnie czysty obraz bez rozmazań.
Perfekcyjny design1

Perfekcyjny design

Smukły i lekki
LG OLED Signage złożony tylko z dwóch warstw jest niewiarygodnie lekki i cienki.

Futurystyczna forma i kształt ekranów1

Futurystyczna forma i kształt ekranów

Zakrzywione ekrany pozwalają na stworzenie wyjątkowych form i kształtów instalacji, która staje się dziełem sztuki.
Komponenty i numery modeli1

Komponenty i numery modeli

Moduł OLED, przystawka Signage, przystawka T-Con, kable
– 2 ea (55EF5C-M2/55EF5C-M3)
– 3 ea (55EF5C-M3)
• Akcesorium 1: A1*****EF5C
• Akcesorium 2: A2*****EF5C
Opcja dopasowania estetycznego1

Opcja dopasowania estetycznego

Rozszerzalność i zakrzywienie.
Wszystkie specyfikacje

PANEL

  • Rozmiar ekranu

    55"

  • Rozdzielczość

    1 920 x 1 080 (FHD)

  • Jasność (średni poziom obrazu 25%, typ., cd/m²)

    400

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

  • Wejście

    HDMI, DP, USB

  • Wyjście

    DP, Audio

  • Sterowanie z zewnątrz

    Wejście/wyjście RS232C, wejście/wyjście RJ45, odbiornik IR, wyjście IR (wspólne z portem wyjściowym RS232C)

PARAMETRY FIZYCZNE

  • Szerokość oprawy

    7,2, 7,2, 7,2, 7,2 mm (góra/dół/lewa/prawa, *bez ramki)

WARUNKI OTOCZENIA

  • Temperatura robocza

    Od 0°C do 40°C

  • Wilgotność podczas działania

    Od 10% do 80%

ZASILANIE

  • Zasilanie

    100–240 V~, 50/60 Hz

  • Typ zasilania

    Wbudowane zasilanie

STANDARD(CERTYFIKAT)

  • Bezpieczeństwo

    UL/cUL/CB/TUV/KC

  • EMC

    Klasa FCC A/CE/KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Tak/nd.

ZGODNOŚĆ Z ODTWARZACZEM MULTIMEDIALNYM

  • Zgodność z czcionką OPS

    Tak

  • Dołączany zewnętrzny odtwarzacz multimedialny

    Tak

ZGODNOŚĆ Z OPROGRAMOWANIEM

  • Oprogramowanie do zarządzania treścią

    System CMS SuperSign

  • Oprogramowanie do sterowania i monitorowania

    SuperSign C

AKCESORIA

  • Podstawowe

    Pilot (dołączone 2 baterie), przewód zasilający, QSG, kabel HDMI (1m x 1ea do łączenia przystawek T-Con Box i Signage), kabel doprowadzenia zasilania (1m x 1ea do łączenia przystawek T-Con i Signage), odbiornik IR, książka przepisów, złącze RS232C, pokrywa gniazd, uchwyt montażowy przystawki Signage, kable FFC (110 mm x 4ea, 350 mm x 4ea do łączenia panelu z przystawką T-Con), kabel DP, kabel LAN

  • Opcjonalne

    Akcesorium typ 1 (górna krawędź obudowy / belka): A1L****EF5C, A1P****EF5C, akcesorium typ 2 (zacisk): A2L****EF5C, A2P****EF5C, zestaw OPS (KT-OPSA)

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Aby uzyskać dodatkową dokumentację techniczną i pliki do pobrania, przejdź do portalu partnera B2B LG.