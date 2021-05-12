About Cookies on This Site

Bezpieczeństwo w szkole dzięki rozwiązaniom LG HVAC

12/05/2021

Obecnie szkoły w różnych częściach świata będą powoli zaczynały się ponownie otwierać. W sytuacji gdy pandemia Covid-19 częściowo wyhamowuje, lecz nie jest jeszcze za nami, administracje szkół wciąż zastanawiają się nad rozwiązaniami zapewniającymi bezpieczne środowisko w salach lekcyjnych. Noszenie masek, mycie rąk i stosowanie środków odkażających są ważne dla zmniejszenia ryzyka przeniesienia choroby, lecz jednym z najskuteczniejszych sposobów ograniczania narażenia na wirusy unoszące się w powietrzu jest skuteczny system wentylacji i oczyszczania powietrza. Aby stworzyć bezpieczne środowisko, które nie tylko zmniejsza ryzyko infekcji, ale także pozwala uczniom czuć się komfortowo, systemy wentylacji i oczyszczania powietrza muszą sprostać temu zadaniu, a urządzenia z portfolio firmy LG oferują rozwiązania, które dają pewność, że uczniowie będą mogli wrócić do klas.

Jakość powietrza w szkołach ma zasadnicze znaczenie dla zapewnienia zdrowego środowiska do nauki

Znaczenie wentylacji i oczyszczania powietrza

Ponieważ jakość powietrza jest tak istotnym czynnikiem ograniczającym rozprzestrzenianie się infekcji, ważne jest, aby szkoły traktowały priorytetowo ocenę swoich systemów wentylacji i oczyszczania powietrza. Amerykańskie Stowarzyszenie Inżynierów Ogrzewnictwa, Chłodnictwa i Klimatyzacji (ASHRAE) podkreśliło, że „zmiany w eksploatacji budynku, w tym działanie systemów ogrzewania, wentylacji i klimatyzacji, mogą zmniejszyć zanieczyszczenie powietrza”. Ponadto Centrum CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) zaleciło maksymalne zwiększenie filtracji powietrza jako rekomendację przy ponownym otwieraniu szkół. ASHRAE zaleciło również stosowanie filtrów o minimalnej raportowanej wartości sprawności (MERV) 13 lub filtra z oceną ePM1 zgodnie z ISO 16890 do systemów wentylacji i oczyszczania powietrza. Jeśli system wentylacji w szkole jest oceniany poniżej zalecanych specyfikacji lub nie został oceniony, teraz może być idealny czas na ocenę i modernizację systemu.

LG ERV zapewnia uczniom świeże i zdrowe powietrze w klasie

Wydajność zestawu do oczyszczania powietrza

Ponieważ jakość powietrza w pomieszczeniach staje się dużym problemem, firma LG skupiła się na utrzymaniu zdrowszego środowiska. Dzięki tym wysiłkom opracowano zestaw do oczyszczania powietrza z 5-stopniową filtracją, która eliminuje 99,9% cząstek PM1.0 z powietrza. To rozwiązanie do oczyszczania powietrza można wdrożyć z jednostkami wewnętrznymi klimatyzacji komfortu LG, takimi jak kaseta DUAL Vane. Ponieważ systemy oczyszczania powietrza są nieskuteczne, jeśli filtry nie są odpowiednio konserwowane, zestaw do oczyszczania powietrza LG został specjalnie zaprojektowany z myślą o łatwym dostępie i serwisie.

Zestaw do oczyszczania powietrza LG zapewnia czyste powietrze dzięki 5-stopniowej filtracji

Kaseta LG DUAL Vane

Lepsze i pozbawione alergenów powietrze potwierdzone międzynarodowymi certyfikatami dla klimatyzatorów kasetowych. LG DUAL Vane z opcją oczyszczacza.

Sprawdź szczegóły

Rozwiązanie wentylacyjne (ERV)

Rozwiązanie wentylacyjne LG ERV to wentylacja o wysokiej sprawności zapewniająca świeże powietrze w pomieszczeniach.

Sprawdź szczegóły

Centrala wentylacyjna (AHU)

LG AHU Kit to elastyczne rozwiązanie zapewniające świeże i komfortowe warunki w pomieszczeniach, w których każdy poczuje się doskonale.

Sprawdź szczegóły

1. Wydajność filtracji filtra powietrza AHFT035H0 firmy LG Electronics została zweryfikowana przez FINAS (Fińska Służba Akredytacyjna) zgodnie z procedurami określonymi w normie ISO 16890: 2016
2. Wymiennik ciepła LG ERV przeszedł badanie JIS Z 2911 potwierdzające jego odporność na Penicillium sp., Cladosporium sp. i Alternaria sp.
3. Skuteczność usuwania bakterii i bardzo drobnego pyłu zestawu do oczyszczania powietrza dla jednostki wewnętrznej typu kasetowego została zweryfikowana przez TÜV Rheinland. Zgodnie z testem przeprowadzonym w KTL Permanent w kwietniu 2020 roku, zestaw do oczyszczania powietrza usunął 99,9% Staphylococcus epidermidis (ATCC 12228) w 60 minut i 99,4% phi X174 (ATCC 13706-B1) w 30 minut w trybie pracy . Według testu przeprowadzonego w marcu 2020 roku, zestaw do oczyszczania powietrza usunął 99,9% ultradrobnych pyłów o wielkości 50nm i 100nm w trybie pracy.