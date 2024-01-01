About Cookies on This Site

Inverter Scroll Chiller LG jest umieszczony na dachu z czystym niebem i delikatnym światłem słonecznym w tle.

Inverter Scroll Chiller (ISC)

Kompaktowy, chłodzony powietrzem ISC LG optymalizuje ogrzewanie i chłodzenie, umożliwiając jednocześnie łatwą instalację i cichą pracę.

Czym jest ISC? Główne cechy Najczęściej zadawane pytania
Czym jest ISC?
SKONTAKTUJ SIĘ Z NAMI

Czym jest ISC?

Nowy wydajny, kompaktowy i cichy ISC LG

Wysoka efektywność energetyczna

Poprawiona wydajność dzięki nowej technologii inwerterowej

Wysoka niezawodność działania

Stabilna praca w szerokim zakresie temperatur chłodzenia i grzania

Duża elastyczność i wygoda

Optymalne rozwiązanie dla niemal każdego środowiska

Czynnik chłodniczy nowej generacji

Czynnik chłodniczy R32 zapewnia niższe GWP i większą wydajność energetyczną

Wysoka efektywność energetyczna

Wydajność ogrzewania i chłodzenia jest lepsza dzięki zwiększonej objętości powietrza, zoptymalizowanemu przepływowi powietrza i zmniejszonemu hałasowi.1) Utrzymuje wydajność wymiany ciepła i stabilny cykl chłodzenia w mroźnych warunkach podczas dostarczania wody o temperaturze od -10 do 60°C. 2,3)

1. Przetestowano z modelem Inverter Scroll Chiller AIR_KCHH serii 60 RT w warunkach znamionowych w naszym skalibrowanym obiekcie. Rzeczywista wydajność może się różnić w zależności od rzeczywistych warunków.

2. Należy pamiętać, że wyniki te zostały uzyskane w ramach wewnętrznego procesu testowania LG.

3. Wyniki mogą się różnić w zależności od otoczenia.

Wysoka niezawodność działania

ISC R32 zapewnia szerszy zakres temperatur wody od -10 do 25°C (zimna) i od 30 do 60°C (gorąca), zwiększając temperaturę wyjściową zimnej i gorącej wody o około 5 stopni Celsjusza oraz umożliwiając stałą i niezawodną wydajność w różnych zastosowaniach. 4)

4. -10 ~ 4℃ : Funkcja niskiej temperatury z zabezpieczeniem przed zamarzaniem (glikol etylenowy: ponad 30%, glikol propylenowy ponad 35%)

Optymalne i elastyczne rozwiązanie

ISC LG redukuje hałas do 68 dB(A), a dotykowy pilot zdalnego sterowania wykrywa błędy i zarządza monitorowaniem cyklu, harmonogramem i kontrolą zapotrzebowania. 5,6)

5. Model KCHH serii 60RT – porównanie poziomu ciśnienia akustycznego.

6. Poziom ciśnienia akustycznego jest mierzony w warunkach znamionowych w pomieszczeniach bezechowych zgodnie z normą ISO 3745.

Czynnik chłodniczy R32 nowej generacji

Czynnik chłodniczy R32 ma wiele zalet w porównaniu z R410A, w tym mniejsze zużycie energii oraz niższe koszty instalacji i konserwacji ze względu na mniejszą powierzchnię. 7,8)

Obraz porównujący potencjał tworzenia efektu cieplarnianego (GWP) czynników chłodniczych R410A i R32 wraz z dwoma urządzeniami chłodniczymi LG na naturalnym tle.

* GWP: Potencjał tworzenia globalnego ocieplenia

 

7. Przetestowano z modelem Inverter Scroll Chiller AIR_KCHH serii 60 RT w warunkach znamionowych w naszym skalibrowanym obiekcie. Rzeczywista wydajność może się różnić w zależności od rzeczywistych warunków.

8. Porównanie powierzchni Inverter Scroll Chiller LG z serii AIR_KCHH z modelem C serii 30 RC i modelem Y serii YLLA w oparciu o równoważny zakres wydajności 60 RT.

Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Q.

Dlaczego ISC LG?

A.

ISC LG został zaprojektowany z myślą o optymalnej wydajności chłodzenia i ogrzewania przy użyciu kluczowych technologii LG, takich jak Twin All Inverter, HiPOR™, Biomimetic Fan, Wide Louver Plus Fin i Optimized Vapor Injection.    

Q.

Jakie są różnice między konwencjonalnym chillerem spiralnym a inwerterowym chillerem spiralnym?

A.

Zwykłe urządzenia pracują ze stałą prędkością i stałą ilością energii, podczas gdy chillery spiralne z inwerterem dostosowują prędkość sprężarki w celu uzyskania wyższej efektywności energetycznej i wydajności przy częściowych obciążeniach.

Q.

Co jest lepsze: R410A czy R32?

A.

Chociaż żaden z nich nie uszkadza warstwy ozonowej, R32 ma niższy GWP i jest łatwiejszy do recyklingu. Czynnik R32 charakteryzuje się również niższymi kosztami eksploatacji i konserwacji i jest obecnie bardziej powszechny niż czynnik R410A ze względu na jego stopniowe wycofywanie.

Q.

Gdzie jest zwykle używany?

A.

ISC można wykorzystywać w procesach fabrycznych lub przemysłowych, jako klimatyzator z wodą lodową lub gorącą albo do przechowywania wody na potrzeby ogrodnictwa.

