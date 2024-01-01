About Cookies on This Site

Centrala wentylacyjna (AHU)

LG AHU Kit to elastyczne rozwiązanie zapewniające świeże i komfortowe warunki w pomieszczeniach, w których każdy poczuje się doskonale. LG AHU to sprawny energetycznie system podnoszący jakość powietrza w pomieszczeniach o każdej porze roku.

Salon z czarnymi krzesłami, trzema marmurowymi kolumnami po lewej stronie i widokiem na miasto widocznym przez duże okno.

Systemy wentylacyjne dla Multi V

Elastyczne rozwiązanie do uzdatniania powietrza zapewniające świeże i komfortowe warunki w pomieszczeniach

Funkcje Typoszereg
Funkcje
Zapytanie ofertowe

Połączenie MULTI V-AHU

System Multi V można podłączyć do wymiennika DX centrali wentylacyjnej w celu zmiany temperatury powietrza wentylacyjnego. Dostepne są różne opcje sterowania pozwalające optymalnie dostosować się do wymagań obiektu.

Centrala wentylacyjna w środku zapewnia trzy oddzielne operacje powietrzne dla sezonowej strefy biurowej: cztery mariny.

Energooszczędna regulacja powietrza dla wszystkich potrzeb klimatycznych

DX AHU to centrala AHU pompy ciepła z unikalną technologią AHU i MULTI V. Jest to nowe rozwiązanie, które przyczynia się do redukcji zużycia energii, działając w trybach chłodzenia, grzania lub chłodzenia darmowego oraz kontrolując parametry powietrza wewnątrz i na zewnątrz przez cały rok.

Jednostka zewnętrzna LG po lewej stronie, centralny sterownik powietrza i pomieszczenie. Każdy czujnik przesyła dane i zapewnia widoczny przepływ powietrza do pomieszczenia.

Optymalne rozwiązania

Dostepne są rózne metody sterowania wymiennikiem centrali pozwalające na sterowanie na podstawie temperatury powietrza powracającego lub nawiewanego.

Elastyczne rozwiązanie klimatyzacyjne

Centrala AHU znajduje zastosowanie w wielu różnych miejscach, ponieważ jest elastyczna w instalacji, a linia modelowa obejmuje jednostki o dużej mocy. Można ją połączyć z wieloma różnymi urządzeniami, a złącze pozwalające na podłączenie sterowników innych firm jeszcze bardziej poszerza zakres dostępnych możliwości.

Diagram pokazuje LG UMA podłączone do sterowników i sterowników innych firm za pomocą sygnału przez DDC i Modbus przez DDC.

Różne możliwości podłączania sterowników

System klimatyzacji podłączony do centrali wentylacyjnej można sterować za pomocą sterowników indywidualnych lub centralnych LG, poprzez sterownik centrali wentyalcyjnej lub protokół Modbus

LG PAHCMR000 prostokątny zwraca regulator temperatury powietrza, a LG PAHCMS000 dostarcza regulator temperatury powietrza.

Zestawy sterujące AHU

Mężczyzna w apartamencie trzyma smartfona w prawej ręce, pokazując stronę internetową LG.

Zapytanie ofertowe

Wyślij prośbę o udzielenie dodatkowych informacji, a wkrótce się z Tobą skontaktujemy.

Zapytanie ofertowe WIĘCEJ INFORMACJI