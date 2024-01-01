About Cookies on This Site

JEDNOSTKI WEWNĘTRZNE KANAŁOWE

Jednostki kanałowe LG to ukryte rozwiązanie z zakresu chłodzenia i ogrzewania umożliwiające optymalną kontrolę temperatury bez zaburzania estetyki wnętrza.

 

W biurze ukryty kanał sufitowy LG jest zamontowany po prawej stronie białej ściany, a na przeciwległej granatowej ścianie wisi zegar.

Jednostki kanałowe

Niewidoczne rozwiązanie chłodzące odpowiednie do zastosowań wymagających estetyki wnętrza

OPIS
Ukryty kanał sufitowy LG emituje widoczny niebieski przepływ powietrza, przenikając przez wiele pomieszczeń z kwadratowymi konturami.

Obsługa wielu pomieszczeń

Zastosowanie kanalów wentylacyjnych i przepustnic pozwala na chłodzenie i ogrzewanie kilku pomieszczeń jednocześnie.

 

LG ukryty kanał sufitowy, widziany z boku, pobiera powietrze z lewego kanału, podczas gdy dwa prawe kanały wydmuchują powietrze do sali konferencyjnej.

Liniowa kontrola sprężu dyspozycyjnego

Funkcja ułatwia sterowanie siłą nawiewu za pomocą zdalnego sterownika.Silnik BLDC reguluje szybkość wentylatora i przepływ powietrza niezależnie od panującego na zewnątrz ciśnienia statycznego. Do kontrolowania przepływu powietrza nie są potrzebne żadne dodatkowe akcesoria.

Zainstalowany na suficie sali konferencyjnej, ukryty kanał sufitowy LG jest połączony z pilotem na lewej ścianie czerwoną przerywaną linią.

Sterowanie za pomocą zdalnego czujnika

Temperatura wewnętrzna może być sprawdzana przy użyciu termistorów w sterowniku lub za pomocą czujnika wbudowanego w jednostkę wewnętrzną.Dwa termistory mogą optymalnie dostosować temperaturę w celu zapewnienia jak najwyższego komfortu.

Ukryty kanał sufitowy LG, oznaczony czerwoną strzałką, ma wysokość 270 mm. Wykresy słupkowe porównują tę zminimalizowaną wysokość z tradycyjnymi jednostkami

Niska wysokość urządzenia

Urządzenia kanałowe stanowią idealne rozwiązanie do montażu w warunkach ograniczonej przestrzeni.

Z dwóch stron i z widoków narożnych strzałki podkreślają elastyczną instalację niskociśnieniowego kanału ukrytego montowanego na suficie LG.

Elastyczność instalacji

Urządzenie kanałowe umożliwia pobieranie powietrza z tyłu lub dołu urządzenia.

Mężczyzna w garniturze trzyma smartfona w prawej ręce, wyświetlając stronę internetową LG.

Zapytanie ofertowe

Wyślij prośbę o udzielenie dodatkowych informacji, a wkrótce się z Tobą skontaktujemy.

