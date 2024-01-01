About Cookies on This Site

Jednostki podstropowe

Jednostki wewnętrzne podstropowe LG zapewniają potężną moc chłodzenia i grzania oraz posiadają nowoczesny styl pasujący do każdego rodzaju wnętrza.

Jednostka LG sufitowa zawieszana, z białą obudową i czarną przednią strukturą, jest zamontowana na suficie ozdobionym serią świateł.

Jednostki podstropowe

Nowoczesna i atrakcyjna stylistyka doskonale komponuje się z wystrojem wnętrza.

OPIS
Widok z przodu jednostki LG sufitowej zawieszanej jest częściowo widoczny, a czarna strefa kanału błyszczy wyraźnie.

Unikalne wzornictwo

Nowoczesna i elegancka obudowa jednostki podsufitowej w postaci atrakcyjnego kształtu litery V z zastosowaniem czarnych łopatek zyskała uznanie wśród narodowych ekspertów w dziedzinie stylistyki zdobwyając prestiżową nagrodę.

Szybkie chłodzenie i ogrzewanie

Wysoka moc chłodzenia i grzania pozwalają na eksploatację urządzenia w dużych pomieszczeniach. Strumień powietrza dociera na odległość nawet 15 metrów od klimatyzatora.

Jednostka LG sufitowa zawieszana znajduje się po lewej stronie, a kontroler jest umieszczony centralnie na ścianie. Każda jednostka ma czerwoną, łukowatą strefę pokrycia.

Sterowanie za pomocą zdalnego czujnika

Opcjonalny sterownik zawiera drugi termistor, który umożliwia zdalne zmierzenie temperatury w różnych miejscach wewnątrz budynku.

Łatwa instalacja i konserwacja

Nowa konstrukcja urządzenia, a w szczególności filtrów powietrza pozwala na szybkłą i łatwą koserwację i montaż urządzenia.

Mężczyzna w garniturze trzyma smartfona w prawej ręce, wyświetlając stronę internetową LG.

