Kaseta okrągła

Okrągła kaseta LG nie tylko efektownie wygląda, ale dodatkowo zapewnia rozprowadzenie powietrza na dużym obszarze.

Jadalnia w tonacji czarno-białej z wyeksponowanymi stołami, krzesłami i sofą. Na suficie zamontowana kaseta okrągła LG.

Kaseta okrągła

Komfortowy przepły powietrza z ekskluzywnie zaokrąglognym designem do wyjątkowych przestrzeni.

Opis
Opis
Zapytanie ofertowe
Złożona sieć rur i belek zdobi czarny sufit. Na środku znajduje się kaseta okrągła LG.

Wyjątkowa okrągła konstrukcja

Okrągła kaseta LG zapewnia estetyczny wygląd, dzięki czemu przestrzeń staje się bardziej luksusowa i zachęcająca.

Kompaktowa, smukła konstrukcja

Zmniejszona wysokość obudowy do 330mm zwiększa odczucie otwartej i przyjemnej przestrzeni.

Czysty, elegancki kolor

Biały panel podkreśla elegancką przestrzeń, tworząc przestrzeń, w której użytkownicy przebywają chętniej i dłużej.

Perfekcyjne zaokrąglenie dla elastycznego przepływu powietrza

Bez martwych punktów, okrągła kaseta LG zapewnia przepływ powietrza na całej powierzchni. Dodatkowo, z lepszym przepływem i dokładniejszym kierunkiem nawiewu umożliwia dokładne i szerokie rozprzestrzenianie się rześkiego powietrza.

Kaseta okrągła LG montowana na suficie rozprowadza widoczny przepływ powietrza w 360 stopniach. Stożkowate światła flankują pokój, tworząc symetrię.

Precyzyjne chłodzenie

Sześć poziomów nawiewu dzięki Crystal Vane zapewnia równomierne i precyzyjne chłodzenie.

Szybsze chłodzenie

Chłodzenie do 30%* szybsze, czas osiągnięcia żądanej temperatury jest skrócony.

* Środowisko eksperymentalne: wysokość 3,2 m, 14,5 kW, tryb chłodzenia, wysoki nawiew poziomy kierunek nawiewu.

Kaseta okrągła LG, wyświetlana w prawym górnym rogu, jest towarzyszona przez wykresy słupkowe i kołowe, które wskazują na zwiększoną prędkość przepływu powietrza oraz niższy poziom hałasu.

Cicha praca, mocny nawiew powietrza

Dzięki wyposażeniu w wentylator Full 3D szybkość nawiewu powietrza wzrosła o 5% w porównaniu z konwencjonalną kasetą 4-stronną. Jednocześnie, poziom hałasu podczas pracy jest zredukowany do 39dB (A)*, co jest niższym poziomem niż np. w bibliotekach (40dB (A)), zapewnia wygodne i cichsze otoczenie.

*Poziom hałasu zmierzono w przypadku kasety 14,5 kW, niski poziom przepływu powietrza.

Łatwa instalacja i serwis

Każda rura (odprowadzenia skroplin, czynnika chłodniczego) jest połączona w tym samym miejscu i kierunku, co ułatwia i przyspiesza montaż. Dodatkowo skrzynka sterująca jest przymocowana z boku produktu, umożliwiając instalatorowi łatwe serwisowanie.

Mężczyzna w garniturze trzyma smartfona w prawej ręce, wyświetlając stronę internetową LG.

