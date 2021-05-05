About Cookies on This Site

LG Puricare

05/05/2021

Kompleksowe rozwiązania w zakresie oczyszczania powietrza dla zdrowszego środowiska

Powiew świeżego powietrza to bardzo dobry sposób na rozpoczęcie dnia. Firma LG oferuje szeroką gamę produktów oczyszczających powietrze, które pozwolą Tobie oddychać zdrowym i czystym powietrzem. Pandemia COVID-19 uświadomiła nam również, jak duże znaczenie ma jakość powietrza w pomieszczeniach, które na co dzień zajmujemy. Firma LG robi wszystko, aby zadbać o to przez cały dzień przy pomocy swoich wielofunkcyjnych urządzeń z oferty Air Solution. Warto zwrócić uwagę na niektóre z tych rozwiązań, aby zobaczyć, w jaki sposób dbają one o Twoje otoczenie bez względu na to, gdzie jesteś.

Czystsze powietrze w domu

Przez cały dzień czyste powietrze w domu oznacza zdrowsze otoczenie dla Ciebie i Twojej rodziny. Oczyszczacz powietrza LG PuriCare 360 używa unikalnej metody oczyszczania powietrza CleanBooster, która dostarcza 360 stopni czystego powietrza w promieniu 7 metrów. Ten system oczyszczania powietrza działa również na poziomie podłogi, na której bawią się dzieci.

Czystsze chłodne powietrze

Klimatyzator LG został wzbogacony o system oczyszczania 2 w 1 (chłodzenie powietrzem i filtracja powietrza), który może odfiltrować drobny kurz, zarazki i zanieczyszczenia powietrza. Czujnik PM 1.0 zapewnia wykrywanie bardzo drobnego pyłu w czasie rzeczywistym i intuicyjnie wyświetla stan powietrza za pomocą czterech kolorów.

Czystsze powietrze w biurze

Utrzymanie czystego powietrza w pomieszczeniach, w których pracujemy, jest równie ważne jak w przypadku pomieszczeń w domu. Kaseta LG DUAL Vane może być wyposażona w zestaw do oczyszczania powietrza LG z 5-stopniowym systemem filtracji, który pozytywnie przeszedł testy CFD i usuwa ponad 90% drobnego kurzu i wirusów z powietrza. Kaseta LG DUAL Vane z zestawem do oczyszczania powietrza skutecznie filtruje powietrze nawet w dużych, otwartych przestrzeniach, docierając do każdego zakątka biura.

Sterowanie oczyszczaniem powietrza

Systemy sterujące pomogą Ci maksymalnie skorzystać z funkcji oczyszczania powietrza. Rozwiązania LG z czujnikami drobnego pyłu PM1.0 umożliwiają wygodne monitorowanie jakości powietrza, dzięki czemu możesz mieć pewność, że w domu lub w biurze krąży czyste powietrze. Aplikacja LG ThinQ umożliwia również łatwe monitorowanie i sterowanie systemem oczyszczania powietrza w dowolnym miejscu i czasie, nawet poza domem.

Czy to w domu, w pracy czy w podróży, rozwiązania firmy LG do oczyszczania powietrza zapewniają czyste, zdrowe i komfortowe powietrze przez cały dzień. Zapewnienie zdrowego środowiska jest dla nas teraz ważniejsze, niż kiedykolwiek. Firma LG każdego dnia stara się poprawiać jakość Twojego życia, dzięki rozwiązaniom do kompleksowego oczyszczania powietrza.

LG Dual Vane

Lepsze i pozbawione alergenów powietrze potwierdzone międzynarodowymi certyfikatami dla klimatyzatorów kasetowych. LG DUAL Vane z opcją oczyszczacza.

