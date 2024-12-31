About Cookies on This Site

Sterownik centralny

Sterownik centralny LG umożliwia wygodne zarządzanie wieloma systemami HVAC w budynku. Pozwala na ustawianie temperatury w poszczególnych pomieszczeniach, monitorowanie zużycia energii oraz wysyłanie powiadomień w czasie rzeczywistym.

a black basic image

Sterownik centralny

Zintegrowane rozwiązanie sterowania umożliwiające optymalne zarządzanie budynkiem

Sterownik centralny
Funkcje Typoszereg
Funkcje
Zapytanie ofertowe
02_D_1542366470579

Łatwy i intuicyjny w obsłudze interfejs

Budynek można monitorować przy użyciu elastycznego interfejsu i planu piętra wyświetlonego na ekranie.Intuicyjny interfejs sprawia, że zarządzanie zużyciem energii w budynku jest o wiele łatwiejsze.

03_D_1542366542954

Oszczędzanie energii z funkcją Energy Navigation

Okresowo można pobierać dane z systemu kontrolowania zużycia energii w budynku, aby dostosować zużycie energii do wartości docelowych określonych w ramach programu optymalizacji energetycznej.

04_D_1542366590967

Monitorowanie systemu klimatyzacji

Na adres e-mail jest wysyłany raport zawierający m.in. informacje o stanie systemu, co pozwala na jego monitorowanie i szybkie reagowanie w razie awarii. W razie awarii krytycznej na ekranie pojawia się czerwony alarm i zostają zablokowane wszystkie inne sygnały kontrolne, aby zapobiec ewentualnym wypadkom.

Easy Expandability

Łatwa rozbudowa

Zintegrowane zarządzanie LG HVAC Control Solution łączy działanie klimatyzatorów LG z systemami zewnętrznymi w celu rozszerzenia zasięgu. Ponieważ system BMS jest wbudowany w sterownik, rozwiązanie jest bezpośrednio podłączone do systemu bez konieczności stosowania dodatkowej bramki BMS umożliwiającej komunikację z protokołem BMS, BACnet IP i Modbus TCP.

05_D_1542366653594

Inteligentne sterowanie i nadzór całego budynku

System sterowania można połączyć z urządzeniami innych producentów, na przykład czujnikami czy klimatyzatorami. W ten sposób można stworzyć inteligentny system zarządzania budynkiem.

Łatwe sprawdzanie jakości powietrza w całym budynku

AC Smart 5 może zarządzać jakością powietrza do 128 jednostek wewnętrznych. Oprócz trybu oczyszczania powietrza użytkownik może włączyć monitorowanie jakości powietrza w czasie rzeczywistym oraz może przeglądać zapisane informacje na temat stanu powietrza.

Łatwe sprawdzanie jakości powietrza w całym budynku1

Maksymalna dostępność dla każdego użytkownika

Zaawansowany sterownik centralny AC Manager 5 posiada elastyczny interfejs, umożliwiający użytkownikowi dostęp do ekranu urządzenia oraz automatycznie dostosowujący układ do optymalnych ustawień.

Typoszereg sterowników centralnych

                 

Typoszereg sterowników centralnych

[PC]Inquiry To Buy_1516267890119

Zapytanie ofertowe

Wyślij prośbę o udzielenie dodatkowych informacji, a wkrótce się z Tobą skontaktujemy.

Zapytanie ofertowe WIĘCEJ INFORMACJI