Sterownik indywidualny

Sterownik indywidualny LG posiada intuicyjny interfejs i szereg opcji ułatwiających zarządzanie.

a black basic image

Sterownik indywidualny

Łatwe sterowanie jednostkami wewnętrznymi dzięki wysokiej jakości i kompaktowej konstrukcji

Funkcje Typoszereg
Funkcje
Zapytanie ofertowe
LG HVAC kontroler wyświetla metryki jakości powietrza po lewej stronie i jednostkę klimatyzacyjną uwalniającą powietrze po prawej stronie.

Wyświetlanie informacji o jakości powietrza

Łatwe sprawdzanie jakości powietrza w pomieszczeniach bez konieczności stosowania osobnego programu. Intuicyjny interfejs, wyrażony kolorami i cyframi, wykrywa cząsteczki o wielkości do PM 1.0.

LG HVAC indywidualne kontrolery są pokazane obok siebie: po lewej stronie kontroler kolorowy 4.2, a po prawej dotykowy 5.

Nowoczesny i stylowy wygląd oraz przyjazny interfejs

Sterownik doskonale komponuje się z wystrojem wnętrza, a kolorowy wyświetlacz oraz prosty i funkcjonalny interfejs ułatwia sterowanie urządzeniem.

Indywidualny kontroler LG HVAC pokazuje zarządzanie energią z kompleksowym widokiem zużycia i statystyk użytkowania.

Zarządzanie energią

Użytkownik może przeglądać raporty dotyczące zużycia energii i czasu działania (tygodniowe, miesięczne i roczne). Efektywne zarządzanie umożliwiają różne funkcje oszczędzania energii, takie jak ustawianie docelowego zużycia, informacja o przekroczeniu założonego zużycia, limit czasu czy uzależnienie pracy od obecności użytkowników.

Indywidualny kontroler LG HVAC pokazuje dane środowiskowe, takie jak temperatura, wilgotność, czystość i zintegrowane programowanie.

Multifunkcjonalność

Użytkownik może sprawdzać informacje dotyczące środowiska, takie jak temperatura, wilgotność i czystość (CO2 dla ERV), jak również korzystać z harmonogramów tygodniowych, miesięcznych i rocznych. Ponadto urządzenie ma programowalne wyjście cyfrowe (opcjonalne dla Standard III), za pomocą którego można włączać i wyłączać inne urządzenia.

Ekran indywidualnego kontrolera LG HVAC wyróżnia kluczowe cechy, takie jak cicha praca, komfortowe chłodzenie i inteligentne sterowanie obciążeniem.

Wygodna regulacja

Ze strownika można zarządzać funkcjami zarówno standardowymi jak i zaawansowanymi takimi jak: inteligentna kontrola obciążenia, tryb cichej pracy i komfortowe chłodzenie.

Aplikacja LG ThinQ, podłączona przez modem Wi-Fi, jest wyświetlana na smartfonie trzymanym w dłoni.

Kontroluj zawsze i wszędzie

Używając modułu Wi-Fi, steruj i monitoruj oczyszczanie powietrza za pomocą aplikacji ThinQ.

Linia indywidualnych kontrolerów LG HVAC VRF Multi V obejmuje gamę modeli: Premium, Standard, Simple, bezprzewodowy i z modemem Wi-Fi.

              

Indywidualny sterownik

Mężczyzna w garniturze trzyma smartfon w prawej ręce, na którym wyświetlana jest strona internetowa LG.

Zapytanie ofertowe

Wyślij prośbę o udzielenie dodatkowych informacji, a wkrótce się z Tobą skontaktujemy.

Zapytanie ofertowe WIĘCEJ INFORMACJI