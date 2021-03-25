About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Dual Vane z międzynarodowymi certyfikatami

LG Dual Vane z międzynarodowymi certyfikatami

25/03/2021

Certyfikaty Intertek, TÜV Rheinland i Underwriters Laboratories dla kasety LG Dual Vane

Udostępnij ten materiał swoim znajomym w serwisach społecznościowych.

Technologia HVAC firmy LG uzyskała międzynarodowe certyfikaty potwierdzające jej skuteczność w podwyższaniu jakości powietrza w pomieszczeniach

Instalacja klimatyzacyjna z kasetami sufitowymi pomaga zapewnić zdrowsze i bezpieczniejsze warunki w pomieszczeniach.

Wyróżnienia dla LG

Klimatyzatory komercyjne firmy LG Electronics otrzymały szereg wyróżnień od cieszących się zaufaniem, międzynarodowych organizacji, poświadczających ich zdolność do podwyższania jakości powietrza w pomieszczeniach. Certyfikaty Intertek, TÜV Rheinland i Underwriters Laboratories (UL) przyznane kasecie LG Dual Vane stanowią potwierdzenie skuteczności oczyszczania powietrza przez klimatyzatory LG. Kaseta LG DUAL Vane jest pierwszym urządzeniem klimatyzacyjnym na świecie, które uzyskało certyfikat UL GREENGUARD Gold dotyczący niskiej emisji lotnych związków organicznych (LZO). Ponadto, organizacja Intertek przyznała kasecie LG Dual Vane certyfikat skuteczności usuwania szkodliwych cząstek z powietrza w pomieszczeniach*. Wyjątkową skuteczność oczyszczania powietrza kaseta uzyskuje dzięki jonizatorowi LG Plasmaster™ Ionizer+ emitującemu ponad 3 miliony jonów, które przyciągają i neutralizują alergeny oraz bakterie. Już tylko z tych powodów kaseta LG DUAL Vane idealnie nadaje się do zastosowań w szkołach i placówkach opieki zdrowotnej, gdzie jakość powietrza ma priorytetowe znaczenie.

Kolejne wyróżnienie zostało przyznane przez jednostkę badawczą TÜV Rheinland, która certyfikowała 5-stopniowy system oczyszczania powietrza LG w zakresie skutecznego usuwania z powietrza ultradrobnego pyłu, alergenów i szkodliwych bakterii, w tym Staphylococcus aureus**. Co więcej, zdolność kasety LG Dual Vane do oczyszczania powietrza i usuwania alergenów została też potwierdzona przez fundację British Allergy Foundation. Kaseta LG Dual Vane jest skutecznym i efektywnym urządzeniem klimatyzacyjnym, wyposażonym w podwójne łopatki, które pomagają zapewnić silny strumień powietrza oraz jego szerokie i równomierne nawiewanie. Korzystając z sześciu różnych trybów pracy użytkownicy mogą dostosowywać kierunek i siłę nawiewu do każdej aranżacji przestrzeni oraz do indywidualnych preferencji.

“Certyfikaty od cieszących się zaufaniem instytucji potwierdzają, że firma LG przywiązuje najwyższą wagę do dobrostanu klientów. Instalacje HVAC odgrywają główną rolę w zapewnianiu komfortowych i bezpieczniejszych warunków w pomieszczeniach, a firma LG będzie nadal dostarczać rozwiązania, które są zgodne z najwyższymi międzynarodowymi standardami higieny i efektywnego działania.”

 

powiedział James Lee, wiceprezes i szef biznesu Air Solutions firmy LG.

*Certyfikat Intertek potwierdzający usuwanie ponad 99,9% bakterii, w tym Escherichia coli KCCM 11234, Staphylococcus aureus KCCM 40050 i Pseudomonas aeruginosa KCCM 11321.

**Certyfikat TÜV Rheinland potwierdzający usuwanie 99,9% utradrobnego pyłu o średnicy cząstek 50 nanometrów w ciągu maks. 35 minut oraz 99,9% utradrobnego pyłu o średnicy cząstek 100 nanometrów w ciągu maks. 41 minut. Badania certyfikacyjne potwierdziły też zmniejszenie ilości bakterii Staphylococcus epidermidis o 99,9% w ciągu 60 minut oraz wirusów Phi-X174 o 99,4% w ciągu 30 minut. Badania przeprowadzono w komorze testowej o kubaturze 60 m3.

Zapytaj o ofertę

Wyślij prośbę o udzielenie dodatkowych informacji, a wkrótce się z Tobą skontaktujemy.

WIĘCEJ INFORMACJI