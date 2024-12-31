About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG NeON® H Bifacial

Panele słoneczne NeON H BiFacial są wyposażone w szkło HTAR i dwustronną konstrukcję, umożliwiającą większe wytwarzanie i pochłanianie energii z przodu i z tyłu. Wysoce wydajne ogniwa Bifacial maksymalizują wytwarzanie energii i minimalizują negatywny wpływ na środowisko.

Zdjęcie modułu NeON® H Bifacial na dachu

NeON® H Bifacial

Przezroczysty panel fotowoltaiczny pozwala na pochłanianie światła słonecznego z przodu i z tyłu.

Wykresy i zdjęcia przedstawiające długotrwałą produkcję czystej energii z 25-letnią gwarancją na produkt i sprawność

W razie potrzeby chronią Cię doskonałe warunki gwarancji

Dzięki 25-letniej gwarancji na produkt i sprawność działania masz pewność, że długo będziesz produkować czystą energię.

* 5 najlepszych producentów paneli solarnych w 2018 (szacunkowo) według IHAS Markit. Wszystkie dane to uśrednione wartości dotyczące modułów mono PERC oferowanych przez każdą firmę.

Obraz przedstawiający panel NeON® H BiFacial z wysoce sprawnymi ogniwami BiFacial, które generują energię z obu stron.

Dwustronne ogniwa

Odznaczające się wysoką sprawnością ogniwa BiFacial, NeON® H BiFacial, generują energię z obu stron.

Ogniwa typu N zapobiegające degradacji wywołanej światłem (LID)

Zastosowanie ogniw typu N w panelach NeON® H BiFacial zwiększa ich odporność na degradację sprawności wywołaną światłem w porównaniu ze zwykłymi panelami słonecznymi typu P.

Wykres dowodzący, że zastosowanie ogniw typu N w panelach NeON® H BiFacial zwiększa ich odporność na degradację sprawności wywołaną światłem w porównaniu ze zwykłymi panelami słonecznymi typu P.

* Testy przeprowadzone przez Fraunhofer ISE (wrzesień 2018 r.)

Dzięki zastosowaniu zaawansowanej technologii zwiększono uzysk energii

Technologia NeON® H Bifacial: Trzy wyjątkowe cechy

Wyjątkowe cechy .01

Mniejsze straty energii

Firmie LG udało się zmniejszyć straty energii elektrycznej przez zastosowanie cieńszych elektrod (pasta) i usprawnienie procesu (maska), w wyniku czego zmalał opór elektryczny

Wyjątkowe cechy .02

Skuteczniejsze pochłanianie światła

Firma LG wykorzystuje szkło HTAR*, które odznacza się niskim współczynnikiem odbicia światła i wysoką przewodnością, co pozwala na zwiększenie ilości generowanej energii o ponad 0,4% w porównaniu ze szkłem AR i ponad 3,2% w porównaniu z normalnym szkłem.

* HTAR: Highly Transmitted Anti-Reflection

Wyjątkowe cechy .03

Większa powierzchnia ogniwa

Firma LG zwiększyła uzysk przez zwiększenie powierzchni ogniwa o 3,7.

Wysoka niezawodność potwierdzona rygorystycznymi testami

Moduły NeON® H Bifacial zostały dokładnie przebadane pod kątem długotrwałej eksploatacji w zróżnicowanych warunkach środowiskowych.

Wykresy przedstawiające rygorystyczne warunki testowe pozwalające potwierdzić wysoką niezawodność

* = International Electrotechnical Commission
* Na podstawie wewnętrznego testu LG Electronics. Wyjaśniono, że test zmiennych warunków termicznych jest przeprowadzany w trzy razy trudniejszych warunkach, a test gorąca jest przeprowadzany w dwa razy trudniejszych warunkach niż przewidują międzynarodowe normy IEC.

Dane techniczne

Aby uzyskać dodatkową dokumentację techniczną i pliki do pobrania, wejdź na stronę pobierania.

POBRANIE ZASOBU

LG440N2T-E6 / LG435N2T-E6 / LG430N2T-E6

 
Moc (STC(1))440W435W430W
Efektywnoć modułu (STC(1))19.8%19.6%19.4%
Moc (BiFi100(2))470W465W460W
Efektywność modułu (BiFi100(2))21.2%21.0%20.7%
Moc (BiFi200(2))500W495W490W
Efektywność modułu (BiFi200(2))22.5%22.3%22.1%
Typ ogniwMonokrystaliczne / typ NMonokrystaliczne / typ NMonokrystaliczne / typ N
Konfiguracja ogniw144 ogniw (6 x 24)144 ogniw (6 x 24)144 ogniw (6 x 24)
Wymiary2,130 x 1,042 x 40 mm2,130 x 1,042 x 40 mm2,130 x 1,042 x 40 mm
Waga22 kg22 kg22 kg
Gwarancja wydajnościGwarancja liniowa*Gwarancja liniowa*Gwarancja liniowa*
Gwarancja produktu25 lat25 lat25 lat

* 1) W pierwszym roku: 98,5%, 2) Po pierwszym roku: -0,33% rocznie, 3) 90,6% po 25 latach
** STC (standardowe warunki testu): Irradiancja 1000 W/m2, temperatura ogniwa 25C, AM 1,5, Margines tolerancji: ± 3 %
*** Elektryczne właściwości modułów BiFi100 i BiFi200 zmierzone przy przednim poziomie irradiancji 1000 W/m2 + (100 W/m2 lub 200 W/m2 )
**** BiFi. Wstawić 100 W/m2 dla BiFi100 i 200 W/m2 dla BiFi200.
***** Początkowo 107%, pierwszy rok 105,4%, po pierwszym roku: -0,35% rocznie, 96,4% po 25 latach (dotyczy BiFi100)

LG365N1T-E6 / LG360N1T-E6

 
Moc (STC(1))365W360W
Efektywnoć modułu (STC(1))19.80%19.50%
Moc (BiFi100(2))390W385W
Efektywność modułu (BiFi100(2))21.20%20.90%
Moc (BiFi200(2))415W410W
Efektywność modułu (BiFi200(2))22.50%22.30%
Typ ogniwMonokrystaliczne / typ NMonokrystaliczne / typ N
Konfiguracja ogniw120 Cells (6 x 20)120 Cells (6 x 20)
Wymiary1,768 x 1,042 x 40 mm1,768 x 1,042 x 40 mm
Waga18.5 kg18.5 kg
Gwarancja wydajnościGwarancja liniowa*Gwarancja liniowa*
Gwarancja produktu25 lat25 lat

* STC (standardowe warunki testu): Irradiancja 1000 W/m2, temperatura ogniwa 25C, AM 1,5, Margines tolerancji: ± 3 %
** Elektryczne właściwości modułów BiFi100 i BiFi200 zmierzone przy przednim poziomie irradiancji 1000 W/m2 + (100 W/m2 lub 200 W/m2 ) * BiFi. Wstawić 100 W/m2 dla BiFi100 i 200 W/m2 dla BiFi200.
* Początkowo 107%, pierwszy rok 105,4%, po pierwszym roku: -0,35% rocznie, 96,4% po 25 latach (dotyczy BiFi100)

Zapytanie ofertowe1

Zapytanie ofertowe

Wyślij prośbę o udzielenie dodatkowych informacji, a wkrótce się z Tobą skontaktujemy.

Zapytanie ofertowe WIĘCEJ INFORMACJI

LG SOLAR - sprawdź gdzie kupić

Znajdź swojego instalatora