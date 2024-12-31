About Cookies on This Site

LG NeON® H Plus Black

Czarne panele fotowoltaiczne LG NeON® H Plus Black to estetyczne, bardziej wydajne i trwalsze rozwiązanie. Całkowicie czarne panele słoneczne estetycznie wtapiają się w otoczenie. Czerń — dzięki swoim naturalnym właściwościom — pochłania więcej światła i umożliwia panelom słonecznym większy uzysk czystej energii.

LG NeON H Plus Black

Moduł fotowoltaiczny z ogniwami gap-free bez odstępów w technologii typu N w stylowym czarnym wydaniu

Wykresy i obrazy przedstawiające długotrwałą produkcję czystej energii z 25-letnią gwarancją na produkt i wydajność

Wyjątkowa gwarancja, zawsze kiedy jej potrzebujesz

Wraz z 25 letnią gwarancją na produkt oraz wydajność, wygenerujesz czystą energię przez długie lata

Zalety technologii ułożenia ogniw bez odstępów - Gap-free

Wyeliminowanie odstępów, by generować jeszcze więcej energii

Zaleta #1

Co czyni technologię Gap-free idealną dla mojego domu?

Moduły LG z serii NeON H Plus Black generują więcej energii z tej samej powierzchni. Technologia bezodstępowa (Gap-free) eliminuje puste przestrzenie pomiędzy132 indywidualnymi ogniwami half-cut. Ogniwa w panelu zostały umieszczone sciślej między sobą, co generuje jeszcze więcej energii elektrycznej z tej samej powierzchni.

Zaleta #2

Czy rozmieszczanie ogniw blisko siebie nie jest ryzykowne?

Nie. Wprost przeciwnie, ułożenie ogniw w sposób nachodzenia na siebie powoduje, że moduł jest bardziej wytrzymały. W konwencjonalncyh panelach fotowoltaicznych, gdzie wystęuje przerwa pomiędzy ogniwami, połączenia elektryczne narażone są na uszkodzenia podczas występowania mechanicznych naprężeń na powierzchnie modułu.

Zwiększenie mocy wyjściowej poprzez zastosowanie zaawansowanych technologii

Technologia modułów LG NeON H Plus Black: 3 wyjątkowe cechy

Unikalna cecha #1

25-letnia gwarancja na produkt oraz wydajność

Po 1 roku NeON H Plus Black zachowuje 98,5% swojej początkowej wydajności. Przy rocznej degradacji wynoszącej zaledwie 0,33%, utrzymuje imponujące 90,6% początkowej mocy po 25 latach eksploatacji. Konwencjonalne moduły P-mono zwykle utrzymują 97% początkowej wydajności po 1 roku, a po 25 latach tylko 84,3%.

Unikalna cecha #2

Mniejszy spadek mocy

LG zredukowało spadek mocy poprzez zastosowanie cieńszych elektrod, oraz usprawniając proces produkcji. Zmiejszając powierzchnię elektrod, uzyskano mniejszą rezystancję elektryczną, która przełożyła się bezpośrednio na zmniejszenie strat elektrycznych.

*Przednia strona ogniwa

Unikalna cecha #3

Zwiększona absorpcja promieniowania

LG używa szkła HTAR*, które charakteryzuje się niższym wskaźnikiem odbijania promieniowania, oraz wysoką przepuszczalnością, dzięki czemu produkcja energii jest zwiększona o ponad 0,4% w stosunku do szkła ze standardową powłoką antyrefleksyjną, oraz o 3,2% więcej w porównaniu do modułów z konwencjonalnym szkłem.

*HTAR : Highly Transmitted Anti-Reflection

Rygorystyczne testy w celu zapewnienia wysokiej niezawodności

Moduły serii LG NeON H Plus Black są poddawane intensywnym testom, aby mogły zapewnić długotrwałą niezawodność działania w zróżnicowanych, wymagających środowiskach i warunkach atmosferycznych.

Wykres pokazuje rygorystyczne testy w celu zapewnienia wysokiej niezawodności

*) IEC: International Electrotechnical Commission
**) Dane oparte na wewnętrznych testach laboratorium LG Electronics. Wykazano, że panele LG są poddane bardziej rygorystycznym testom wewnętrznym: cykl termiczny jest przeprowadzany trzykrotnie intensywniej, a test wilgotności dwukrotnie intensywniej niż przewidują to międzynarodowe normy IEC.

Dane techniczne

Aby uzyskać dodatkową dokumentację techniczną i pliki do pobrania, wejdź na stronę pobierania.

POBRANIE ZASOBU

LG410N3K-V6 / LG405N3K-V6 / LG400N3K-V6

 
ModelLG410N3K-V6LG405N3K-V6LG400N3K-V6
Moc410405400
Efektywność modułu20.90%20.70%20.40%
Typ ogniwMonokrystaliczne / typ NMonokrystaliczne / typ NMonokrystaliczne / typ N
Konfiguracja ogniw132 ogniw (6 × 22)132 ogniw (6 × 22)132 ogniw (6 × 22)
Wymiary1.880 x 1.042 x 40 mm1.880 x 1.042 x 40 mm1.880 x 1.042 x 40 mm
Waga19,7 kg19,7 kg19,7 kg
Gwarancja produktu25 lat25 lat25 lat
Gwarancja wydajności25 lat gwarancja wydajności*25 lat gwarancja wydajności*25 lat gwarancja wydajności*

* 1) W pierwszym roku: 98,5%, 2) Po pierwszym roku: -0,33% rocznie, 3) 90,6% po 25 latach

