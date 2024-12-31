About Cookies on This Site

LG NeON® H

Panele słoneczne NeON® H to najnowsze, zaawansowane panele solarne firmy LG, idealne zarówno do zastosowań domowych, jak i komercyjnych. Zapewniają wysoką moc wyjściową, energię wolną od węgla i długotrwałą niezawodność.

Zdjęcie przedstawiające dużą instalację modułów NeON® H

NeON® H

Przedstawiamy nowy moduł fotowoltaiczny LG o wysokiej wydajności.

Wykresy i zdjęcia przedstawiające długotrwałą produkcję czystej energii z 25-letnią gwarancją na produkt i sprawność

W razie potrzeby chronią Cię doskonałe warunki gwarancji

Dzięki 25-letniej gwarancji na produkt i sprawność działania masz pewność, że długo będziesz produkować czystą energię.

* 5 najlepszych producentów paneli solarnych w 2018 (szacunkowo) według IHAS Markit. Wszystkie dane to uśrednione wartości dotyczące modułów mono PERC oferowanych przez każdą firmę.

Dzięki zastosowaniu zaawansowanej technologii zwiększono uzysk energii

Technologia NeON® H: Trzy wyjątkowe cechy

Wyjątkowe cechy .01

Mniejsze straty energii

Firmie LG udało się zmniejszyć straty energii elektrycznej przez zastosowanie cieńszych elektrod (pasta) i usprawnienie procesu (maska), w wyniku czego zmalał opór elektryczny

Wyjątkowe cechy .02

Skuteczniejsze pochłanianie światła

Firma LG wykorzystuje szkło HTAR*, które odznacza się niskim współczynnikiem odbicia światła i wysoką przewodnością, co pozwala na zwiększenie ilości generowanej energii o ponad 0,4% w porównaniu ze szkłem AR i ponad 3,2% w porównaniu z normalnym szkłem.

* HTAR: Highly Transmitted Anti-Reflection

Wyjątkowe cechy .03

Większa powierzchnia ogniwa

Firma LG zwiększyła uzysk przez zwiększenie powierzchni ogniwa
o 3,7.

Wysoka niezawodność potwierdzona rygorystycznymi testami

Moduły NeON® H zostały dokładnie przebadane pod kątem długotrwałej eksploatacji w zróżnicowanych warunkach środowiskowych.

Wykresy przedstawiające rygorystyczne warunki testowe pozwalające potwierdzić wysoką niezawodność

* = International Electrotechnical Commission

 

* Na podstawie wewnętrznego testu LG Electronics. Wyjaśniono, że test zmiennych warunków termicznych jest przeprowadzany w trzy razy trudniejszych warunkach, a test gorąca jest przeprowadzany w dwa razy trudniejszych warunkach niż przewidują międzynarodowe normy IEC.

Dane techniczne

Aby uzyskać dodatkową dokumentację techniczną i pliki do pobrania, wejdź na stronę pobierania.

POBRANIE ZASOBU

LG390N1C-E6 / LG385N1C-E6 / LG380N1C-E6

 
ModelLG375S1C-U6LG370S1C-U6LG36551C-U6
Moc390385380
Efektywność modułu21.2%20.9%20.6%
Typ ogniwMonokrystaliczne / typ NMonokrystaliczne / typ NMonokrystaliczne / typ N
Konfiguracja ogniw120 ogniw (6 × 20)120 ogniw (6 × 20)120 ogniw (6 × 20)
Wymiary1,740 x 1,042 x 40 mm1,740 x 1,042 x 40 mm1,740 x 1,042 x 40 mm
Waga18.5 kg18.5 kg18.5 kg
Gwarancja wydajnościGwarancja liniowaGwarancja liniowaGwarancja liniowa
Gwarancja produktu25 lat25 lat25 lat

* 1) W pierwszym roku: 98,5%, 2) Po pierwszym roku: -0,33% rocznie, 3) 90,6% po 25 latach

 

