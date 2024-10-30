About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pompa ciepła Monobloc R290, Control box, 3Ø, 16kW
Karta informacyjna produktu

Pompa ciepła Monobloc R290, Control box, 3Ø, 16kW

Karta informacyjna produktu

Pompa ciepła Monobloc R290, Control box, 3Ø, 16kW

PHCS0 ENCXLEU + HM163HF UB60
Pompa ciepła powietrze-woda LG THERMA V, czarna jednostka zewnętrzna z szarym falistym grillem.
Pompa ciepła powietrze-woda LG THERMA V, czarna jednostka zewnętrzna z szarym falistym grillem.

Główne cechy

  • Naturalny czynnik chłodniczy R290 z niskim GWP=3
  • Brak rur czynnika chłodniczego
  • Etykieta klasy energetycznej ErP LWT A+++/A+++ (35°C/55°C)
  • Elegancki, szary design, który dopasuje się do każdego otoczenia
  • Wysoka temperatura wody na wylocie – do 75°C – oraz szeroki zakres pracy, aż do -28°C temperatury otoczenia
  • Jeden z najcichszych modeli na rynku (49 dB(A) dla modeli 12 kW)
Więcej

Bezpieczna i solidna konstrukcja

Monobloc R290 to synonim niezawodności. Dzięki zaawansowanym technologiom przeciwzamrażaniowym i odmrażającym urządzenie jest zoptymalizowane do bezpiecznej pracy w każdych warunkach. Nowoczesne wzornictwo z eleganckim, szarym wykończeniem doskonale komponuje się z otoczeniem.

Moc i efektywność w każdych warunkach

Monobloc R290 zapewnia temperaturę wody do 75°C i pracuje nawet przy ekstremalnych temperaturach zewnętrznych do -28°C. Wykorzystując naturalny czynnik chłodniczy, oferuje zrównoważone ogrzewanie z najwyższą klasą energetyczną A+++.*

Niski poziom hałasu

Zaawansowana technologia redukcji hałasu zapewnia cichą i komfortową pracę, zwiększając możliwości instalacji w obszarach miejskich. Poziom mocy akustycznej wynosi zaledwie 49 dB(A) przy maksymalnej mocy 12 kW.*

Inteligentne sterowanie zdalne

Dzięki integracji z platformą LG BECON Cloud instalatorzy i serwisanci mogą konfigurować, monitorować i aktualizować urządzenie zdalnie – bez konieczności wizyt na miejscu.*

* Testy przeprowadzono zgodnie z wewnętrznymi procedurami LG.

* Cykl życia produktu zależy od warunków użytkowania.

* Dostępność LG BECON Cloud może różnić się w zależności od kraju.

Drukuj

Wszystkie specyfikacje

DANE DOTYCZĄCE WYDAJNOŚCI SEZONOWEJ (OGRZEWANIE)

  • Sezonowa klasa efektywności ogrzewania pomieszczeń (35℃ / 55℃)

    A+++/A+++

  • Sezonowa efektywność ogrzewania pomieszczeń (ηS) (35℃ / 55℃)

    201 / 154

  • SCOP (35℃ / 55℃)

    5.11 / 3.92

POJEMNOŚĆ NOMINALNA I COP (A+7/W+35)

  • Moc grzewcza (kW)

    16.00

  • COP

    4.30

POJEMNOŚĆ NOMINALNA I COP (A+2/W+35)

  • Moc grzewcza (kW)

    14.50

  • COP

    3.49

POJEMNOŚĆ NOMINALNA I COP (A-7/W+35)

  • Moc grzewcza (kW)

    13.80

  • COP

    3.17

POJEMNOŚĆ NOMINALNA I COP (A+7/W+55)

  • Moc grzewcza (kW)

    12.00

  • COP

    3.30

POJEMNOŚĆ NOMINALNA I COP (A-7/W+55)

  • Moc grzewcza (kW)

    10.90

  • COP

    2.26

POJEMNOŚĆ NOMINALNA I EER (A+35/W+18)

  • Moc chłodnicza (kW)

    12.50

  • EER

    3.70

MASA

  • Jednostka zewnętrzna (pusta) (kg)

    181.0

  • Jednostka wewnętrzna (pusta) (kg)

    6.7

POJEMNOŚĆ NOMINALNA I EER (A+35/W+7)

  • Moc chłodnicza (kW)

    12.50

  • EER

    2.95

ZAKRES PRACY (TEMPERATURA POWIETRZA NA ZEWNĄTRZ)

  • Ogrzewanie i DHW (min. ~ maks.) (℃)

    -28 ~ 35

  • Chłodzenie (min. ~ maks.) (℃)

    5 ~ 48

ZAKRES PRACY (TEMPERATURA WODY WYCHODZĄCEJ)

  • Ogrzewanie (min. ~ maks.) (℃)

    15 ~ 75

  • Chłodzenie (min. ~ maks.) (℃)

    5 ~ 27

  • DHW (min. ~ maks.) (℃)

    15 ~ 80

CZYNNIK CHŁODNICZY

  • GWP

    3

  • Wartość obciążenia wstępnego (g)

    1,200

  • Typ

    R290

PRZYŁĄCZA RUROWE (WODA/JEDNOSTKA ZEWNĘTRZNA)

  • Średnica wlotu (cale)

    Male PT 1"

  • Średnica wylotu (cale)

    Male PT 1"

OBUDOWA

  • Jednostka wewnętrzna (kolor /kod RAL)

    Essence White / RAL 9003

  • Kolor obudowy jednostki zewnętrznej (kolor / kod RAL)

    Dawn gray / RAL 7037

  • Kolor przedniej osłony jednostki zewnętrznej (kolor / kod RAL)

    Dark dawn gray / RAL 7012

POZIOM MOCY AKUSTYCZNEJ (JEDNOSTKA ZEWNĘTRZNA)

  • Tryb znamionowy / niski poziom hałasu (dB(A))

    52 / 51

POZIOM CIŚNIENIA AKUSTYCZNEGO NA 5M (JEDNOSTKA ZEWNĘTRZNA, PRZELICZNIK NA SWL)

  • Tryb znamionowy / niski poziom hałasu (dB(A))

    30 / 29

WYMIARY

  • Jednostka zewnętrzna (szer. × wys. × gł.) (mm)

    1,560 x 1,019 x 520

  • Jednostka wewnętrzna (szer. × wys. × gł.) (mm)

    420 x 490 x 141

ZASILANIE

  • Napięcie, Fazy, Częstotliwość jednostki wewnętrznej (V, Ø, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 1, 50

  • Napięcie, Fazy, Częstotliwość jednostki zewnętrznej (V, Ø, Hz)

    380 ~ 415, 3, 50

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.
Aby dowiedzieć się więcej o tym, jak ten produkt przetwarza dane i o swoich prawach jako użytkownik, odwiedź „Zakres danych i specyfikacje” na LG Privacy

CatalogSpecifications

rozszerzenie : pdf
LG-Systemy-grzewcze-LG-ThermaV-pompa-ciepla- Katalog-2020.pdf
Pobierz
rozszerzenie : pdf
LG_Pompy_ciepla_cennik_2023.pdf
Pobierz

Aby uzyskać dodatkową dokumentację techniczną i pliki do pobrania, przejdź do portalu partnera B2B LG.