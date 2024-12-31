About Cookies on This Site

Rozwiązania do ogrzewania wody (Hydro Kit)

LG Hydro Kit dostarcza ciepłą wodę do ogrzewania podłogowego i celów użytkowych, zapewniając przyjemne warunki w pomieszczeniach. Ponadto w połączeniu z systemem MULTI V tworzy rozwiązanie wysoce sprawne energetycznie.

AHU_feature01_20171124_D_1511944269268

Hydro Kit

Urządzenia pozwalają na przygotowanie ciepłej wody użytkowej lub podgrzew wody w systemie centralnego ogrzewania gwarantując niskie koszty eksploatacji

Funkcje Aplikacje rozwiązania Typoszereg
Funkcje
Zapytanie ofertowe
floor-standing_Stylish_Design_20112017_D_1511143733420

Przygotowywanie ciepłej wody użytkowej z MULTI V

Funkcje chłodzenia i grzania w połączeniu z przygotowywaniem ciepłej wody użytkowej zapewnia kombinacja rozwiązań MULTI V i Hydro Kit.

Ograniczenie kosztów eksploatacji

Wysokoefektywny Hydro Kit można zainstalować w miejsce kotła, aby zmniejszyć koszty eksploatacji oraz emisję CO2.

Oszczędność energii dzięki odzyskowi ciepła MULTI V

Koszty energii można obniżyć poprzez odzysk ciepła odbieranego przez jednostki wewnętrzne z pomieszczeń.

Hydro Kit to odpowiednie rozwiązanie do

Linia Hydro Kit

[PC]Inquiry to Buy_1516267890119

Zapytanie ofertowe

Wyślij prośbę o udzielenie dodatkowych informacji, a wkrótce się z Tobą skontaktujemy.

Zapytanie ofertowe WIĘCEJ INFORMACJI