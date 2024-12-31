About Cookies on This Site

Przypodłogowo podstropowe

Urządzenia podstropowe, czyli klimatyzatory sufitowe LG, nie tylko świetnie wyglądają, ale też efektywnie pracują. Możesz być pewien, że klimatyzator sufitowy od LG będzie również ozdobą twojego wnętrza Przekonaj się o tym tutaj już teraz!

Urządzenia
podstropowe

Nowoczesna i atrakcyjna stylistyka doskonale dostosowująca się do wystroju wnętrza

Features Line Up
Features
Kontakt

Wyróżniające się wzornictwo

Atrakcyjny kształt litery V w połączeniu czarnymi łopatkami jednostek podstropowych zdobyły uznanie międzynarodowych ekspertów.

Wydajne chłodzenie i grzanie

Wysoka moc chłodzenia i grzania pozwalają na eksploatację urządzenia w dużych pomieszczeniach. Strumień powietrza dociera na odległość nawet 15 metrów od klimatyzatora.

Sterowanie za pomocą dwóch termistorów

Opcjonalny sterownik przewodowy zawiera drugi czujnik temperatury, który umożliwia dokładne zmierzenie temperatury w różnych miejscach wewnątrz budynku.

Łatwa instalacja i konserwacja

Szybki i prosty serwis klimatyzatora dzięki specjalnej konstrukcji filtra oraz sposobowi jego demontażu.

Linia jednostek podstropowych

Kontakt

Wyślij prośbę o udzielenie dodatkowych informacji, a wkrótce się z Tobą skontaktujemy.

Kontakt
Gdzie kupić?

Gdzie kupić?