Jednostka naścienna

Jednostki ścienne LG to idealne rozwiązanie chłodzące i grzejące, które jest łatwe i szybkie w instalacji

01_D_1512961480368

Jednostka naścienna

Zapewnia optymalny komfort dla każdego rodzaju zastosowań

Funkcje Typoszereg
Funkcje
air-solution_02_Quick_Easy_Installation_20112017_D_1511146934187

Szybka i łatwa instalacja

Jednostka naścienna została zaprojektowana z myślą o łatwej i wydajnej instalacji, umożliwiając zainstalowanie kilku jednostek w krótkim czasie.

lonizer+

Potężny Ionizer+ chroni przed przykrymi zapachami i szkodliwymi substancjami w powietrzu, sterylizując nie tylko powietrze przepływające przez klimatyzator, ale również znajdujące się w pobliżu przedmioty. Zmniejsza zawartość szkodliwych mikroskopijnych cząsteczek, poddając przepływające powietrze działaniu ponad trzech milionów jonów.

04_D_1512961551304

Estetyczny projekt

Stylowa jednostka wewnętrzna naścienna dobrze komponuje się z wystrojem wnętrza. Seria ARTCOOL ma wybitne projekty i została wyróżniona nagrodą International Forum Design Award, nagrodą reddot design award oraz G.

05_M_1512961619231

Typoszereg jednostek naściennych

