Power Audio LG XBOOM XL7S

Funkcje

Widok z przodu przy włączonym całym oświetleniu. Oświetlony panel Dynamic Pixel Lighting, widać tekst XBOOM.
Karaoke na kołkach

Głośnik LG XBOOM XL7S jest ustawiony na scenie z włączonym oświetleniem przechodzącym od czerwonego do pomarańczowego. Za sceną, ludzie cieszą się muzyką.


Brzmi wyraziście
Graj głośno

Podkręć imprezę z LG XBOOM XL7S.
Brzmi niezwykle przestronnie i oferuje różne opcje dopasowane do rozrywki.

Short design film of LG XBOOM XL7S. Play the video.

LG XBOOM XL7S jest umieszczony w nieograniczonej przestrzeni. Na ścianie zilustrowano kwadratowe grafiki dźwiękowe. Powiększony, 8-calowy, wielki głośnik niskotonowy został umieszczony w środku głośnika w celu podkreślenia jego wielkiego dźwięku 250 W. Z głośnika niskotonowego wydobywają się fale dźwiękowe.

Jeden gigantyczny głośnik niskotonowy

Ten, który zapewnia mocne basy

LG XBOOM XL7S ma 8-calowy gigantyczny głośnik niskotonowy. Zapewnia mocniejszy bas, dostarczając głęboki i wyrazisty dźwięk tłumowi.
Dynamiczny optymalizator basów

Poczuj bas nawet przy niskiej głośności

Zawsze usłyszysz głośny bas. Dynamic Bass Optimizer pozwala cieszyć się zrównoważonym dźwiękiem bez zniekształceń basu.

*Dźwięk może się różnić w zależności od jego źródła.

2,5-calowe kopułowe głośniki wysokotonowe

Czysty i wyraźny dźwięk

Niezależnie od tego, czy znajdujesz się wewnątrz, czy na zewnątrz, wyraźnie słyszysz dźwięki o wysokiej częstotliwości. Dwa 2,5-calowe kopułkowe głośniki wysokotonowe zapewniają lepszy dźwięk.

*Obraz na ekranie jest symulacją dla celów ilustracyjnych.

Widok głośnika od przodu. Widoczna jest linia, która informuje o każdej części oświetlenia. Na górze i dole widać podwójne stroboskopowe oświetlenie. Na środku włączone jest oświetlenie wielokolorowego pierścienia, które przechodzi od różu do cyjanu.

Oświetlenie imprezowe XBOOM

Spraw, by Twoja impreza była hipnotyzująca

Oświetlenie imprezowe LG XBOOM rozświetla imprezę. Stwórz efekt świetlny, zadziwiając tłum tekstem lub animacjami. Błyskotliwe, podwójne oświetlenie stroboskopowe oczaruje wszystkich.
Zbliżenie na dynamiczne oświetlenie pikselowe. Wyświetla taniec! Tekst. Poniżej na pomarańczowo świeci się wielokolorowe oświetlenie pierścienia. Za głośnikiem, ludzie tańczą na plaży.
Dynamiczne oświetlenie pikselowe

Ekspresja emocji
wyrażana w trybie tekstowym

Doświadcz ewolucji z LG XBOOM XL7S. Posiada on panel LED do wyświetlania tekstu. Napisz wiadomość za pomocą aplikacji XBOOM.
Tekst jest umieszczone na gradientowym, fioletowym obszarze, pod nim jest ukośny obszar w kolorze czarnym. Głośnik jest umieszczony między nimi, pokazując dynamiczne oświetlenie pikselowe oraz wielokolorowe oświetlenie pierścienia.
Dynamiczne oświetlenie pikselowe

Sztuka pikseli daje mnóstwo frajdy

Dynamiczne oświetlenie pikselowe oferuje również ustawienia animacji. Możesz wyświetlać kolorowe wzory, wizualne EQ lub postacie na panelu LED.

Doświadcz więcej

Tekst jest umieszczony na obszarze w czarnym kolorze i pokazany jest piktogram ruchów wielokolorowego oświetlenia pierścienia; w prawo, w lewo, górne i dolne półkola, lewe i prawe półkola i efekt błysku. Głośnik jest umieszczony pod kątem 45 stopni na lewo. Widać również gradientowe, fioletowe pole pod spodem ze względów projektowych, 8-calowy głośnik niskotonowy jest wyolbrzymiony w celu podkreślenia jego różnorodnych kolorów.
Wielokolorowe oświetlenie

Spraw sobie festiwalowy nastrój z wielokolorowym oświetleniem

LG XBOOM XL7S prezentuje napędzany rytmem pokaz świetlny. Lekki taniec wraz z muzyką wnoszą dynamiczną energię na imprezę.

Dostosuj oświetlenie imprezowe

Użyj aplikacji My Pick na XBOOM, aby spersonalizować swoje własne oświetlenie imprezowe. Możesz także wybrać animację lub wpisać wiadomość dla znajomych, aby podwoić zabawę.

Zrzut ekranu APLIKACJI XBOOM. Oświetlenie można dostosować poprzez aplikację.

Ilustracje LG XBOOM XL7S. Od góry, sylwetki ludzi, dzięki teleskopowemu uchwytowi i kółkom kobieta jest w stanie nosić głośnik z łatwością. Widok głośnika i uchwytu teleskopowego z góry. Ludzie bawią się na imprezie basenowej, dwa głośniki LG XBOOM XL7S z grafikami dźwiękowymi są umieszczone z tyłu. Widok głośnika od tyłu i ludzie bawią się na plaży, zbliżenie na koło.

*Przedstawione obrazy mają charakter wyłącznie poglądowy. Rzeczywisty produkt może się różnić ze względu na ulepszenie produktu.

ODKRYJ W SOBIE MUZYKA

Ludzie cieszą się koncertem akustycznym dzięki LG XBOOM XL7S. Pod obrazem znajduje się gitara

Wejście na mikrofon i gitarę

Zorganizuj swój własny koncert

Dzięki LG XBOOM XL5S możesz zmienić imprezę w karaoke. Podłącz mikrofon i śpiewaj z całego serca. Możesz także podłączyć gitarę i dać swój własny koncert akustyczny.

Zabierz go ze sobą wszędzie,
ciesz się w każdej chwili

Zabierz LG XBOOM XL7S wszędzie, gdzie chcesz dzielić się muzyką. Jest zbudowany tak, aby sprawdzać się na świeżym powietrzu, więc może podróżować z Tobą wszędzie.

Chwyć i idź

LG XBOOM XL5S ma rączkę, która pozwala na łatwe przenoszenie. Jest to wytrzymała konstrukcja z ergonomicznymi uchwytami, które zapewniają łatwe przenoszenie.

Wodoszczelność klasy IPX4

LG XBOOM XL7S spełnia normę wodoodporności IPX4, jest w stanie przetrwać rozpryski wody.

*Ochrona IPX4. Klapa ochronna musi być w pełni zamknięta, aby zabezpieczać przed przenikaniem wody.

18 godzin pracy baterii

LG XBOOM XL7S ma długi czas pracy na baterii, dlatego możesz włączyć muzykę bez obaw.

*18 godzin pracy na baterii jest możliwe przy głośności na 50% i bez oświetlenia. Żywotność baterii różni się w zależności od użytkowania, ustawień i warunków.

Wszystkie specyfikacje

KOD KRESKOWY

  • Kod Kreskowy

    8806091940582

GŁOSNIK

  • Typ - Tweeter

    Cone

  • Woofer

    8" x 1

  • Rozmiar - Tweeter

    2.5" x 1

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

  • Wersja Bluetooth

    5.1

  • USB

    1

OGÓLNE

  • Liczba kanałów

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Moc wyjściowa

    250 W

EQ

  • Sound Boost

    Tak

  • Standard

    Tak

  • Indywidualny EQ (aplikacja)

    Tak

FORMAT AUDIO

  • SBC

    Tak

  • ACC

    Tak

WTYCZKA

  • Gniazdo zasilacza AC

    Tak

BATERIA

  • Czas ładowania baterii (w godz.)

    3.5

  • Stan baterii (w godz.)

    20

POBÓR MOCY

  • Tryb Power-on

    65 W

  • Tryb Stand-by

    0.5 W

UDOGODNIENIA

  • Multipoint

    Tak

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

    Tak

  • Wireless party link (Multi mode)

    Tak

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Tak

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Tak

  • Lighting

    Tak

  • Wodo/Odporny na zachlapania

    IPX4

  • Wskaźnik baterii

    Tak

  • Blokada

    Tak

ROZMIARY (SZER. X WYS. X GŁ.)

  • Głosnik

    310 x 700 x 316 mm

  • Opakowanie / karton

    812 x 436 x 380 mm

WAGA

  • Waga netto

    15,5 kg

  • Waga brutto

    18,5 kg

AKCESORIA

  • Karta Gwarancyjna

    Tak

  • Zasilacz AC

    Tak

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

