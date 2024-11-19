Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Power Audio LG XBOOM XL9T

Power Audio LG XBOOM XL9T

XL9T

Power Audio LG XBOOM XL9T

(0)
Widok z przodu przy włączonym całym oświetleniu. Na panelu Pixel Art Display widoczny jest korektor dźwięku.

LG XBOOM XL9T stoi na powierzchni z widokiem po przekątnej. Włącza się wielokolorowe podświetlenie, a na wyświetlaczu pojawia się napis „XBOOM”. Za głośnikiem widać grupę ludzi bawiących się na imprezie.




Brzmi wyraziście
Graj głośno

LG XBOOM XL9T zapewnia niesamowite basy i wiele ciekawych funkcji. Musisz tylko włączyć muzykę na pełną głośność.

LG XBOOM XL9T jest umieszczony w nieograniczonej przestrzeni. Na ścianie zilustrowano kwadratowe grafiki dźwiękowe. Powiększone, 8-calowe, wielkie głośniki niskotonowe zostały umieszczony w środku głośnika w celu podkreślenia jego potężnego dźwięku 1000 W. Z głośnika niskotonowego wydobywają się fale dźwiękowe.

Wielkie głośniki niskotonowe

Duet, który dostarcza mocnego basu

LG XBOOM XL9T wyposażono w dwa 8-calowe, wielkie głośniki niskotonowe zaprojektowane z myślą o dostarczaniu potężnych basów.

Dynamiczny optymalizator basów

Poczuj bas nawet przy niskiej głośności

Zawsze usłyszysz głośny bas. Dynamic Bass Optimizer pozwala cieszyć się zrównoważonym dźwiękiem bez zniekształceń basu.

*Dźwięk może się różnić w zależności od jego źródła.

3-calowe głośniki wysokotonowe

Bardziej ostry i wyraźny dźwięk

Zarówno na zewnątrz, jak i wewnątrz usłyszysz wyraźnie dźwięki o wysokiej częstotliwości. Ma dwa 3-calowe głośniki wysokotonowe, zapewniające lepszy dźwięk.

*Obraz symulowany w celach ilustracyjnych.

Widok głośnika od przodu. Widoczna jest linia, która informuje o każdej części oświetlenia. Na górze znajduje się Pixel Art Display wyświetlający postać kaktusa. Na środku włączone jest oświetlenie wielokolorowego pierścienia, które przechodzi od różu do cyjanu. Oświetlenie X-Flash jest rozproszone po całym głośniku.

Oświetlenie imprezowe XBOOM

Spraw, by Twoja impreza była hipnotyzująca

Oświetlenie imprezowe LG XBOOM oświetla imprezę. Oświetlenie X-flash rozchodzi się po całych głośnikach, dzięki czemu możesz stworzyć imprezowy pokaz świetlny, jednocześnie zadziwiając tłum tekstem lub animacjami.

Zbliżenie Pixel Art Display. Wyświetla taniec! Tekst. Poniżej na pomarańczowo świeci się wielokolorowe oświetlenie pierścienia. Za głośnikiem, ludzie tańczą na plaży.

Pixel Art Display

Wyraża ekscytacje w trybie tekstowym

Przeżyj ewolucję z LG XBOOM XL9T. Ma panel LED, który wyświetla tekst. Wpisz swoją wiadomość w aplikacji XBOOM App.

*Stopień ochrony IPX4 był testowany w słodkiej wodzie. Głośnika nie należy zanurzać w wodzie. Uważać w pobliżu zbiorników wodnych, jak baseny lub ocean.

Pixel Art Display

Pixel Art to tona zabawy

Pixel Art Display zapewnia również wstępne ustawienia animacji. Możesz wyświetlać na panelu LED kolorowe wzory, wizualizację poziomów dźwięków lub znaki.

Tylko tekst

Wielokolorowe oświetlenie pierścieniowe

Spraw sobie festiwalowy nastrój z oświetleniem pierścieniowym

LG XBOOM XL9T prezentuje napędzany rytmem pokaz świetlny – Multi Color Ring Lighting. Lekki taniec wraz z muzyką wnoszą dynamiczną energię na imprezę.

Dostosuj oświetlenie imprezowe

Użyj My Pick w aplikacji XBOOM App, aby dostosować własne oświetlenie. Możesz również wybrać animacje, albo wpisać wiadomość dla tłumów, aby podwoić zabawę.

Zrzut ekranu aplikacji XBOOM APP. Oświetlenie można dostosować poprzez aplikację.

Ilustracje LG XBOOM XL9T. Od góry, sylwetki ludzi, dzięki teleskopowemu uchwytowi i kółkom kobieta jest w stanie nosić głośnik z łatwością. Widok głośnika i uchwytu teleskopowego z góry. Ludzie bawią się na imprezie na dachu, dwa głośniki LG XBOOM XL9T z grafikami dźwiękowymi są umieszczone z tyłu. Widok głośnika od tyłu i ludzie bawią się na plaży, zbliżenie na koło.

*Przedstawione obrazy mają charakter wyłącznie poglądowy. Rzeczywisty produkt może się różnić ze względu na ulepszenie produktu. 

**Stopień ochrony IPX4 był testowany w słodkiej wodzie. Głośnika nie należy zanurzać w wodzie. Uważać w pobliżu zbiorników wodnych, jak baseny lub ocean.

Kobieta śpiewa.

Wejście na mikrofon i gitarę

Daj swój własny koncert

Dzięki LG XBOOM XL9T możesz zmienić imprezę w karaoke. Podłącz mikrofon i śpiewaj z całego serca. Możesz również podłączyć gitarę i samemu dać koncert akustyczny.

Ludzie cieszą się koncertem akustycznym dzięki LG XBOOM XL9T. Pod obrazem znajdują się ikony gitary, mikrofonu i Bluetooth.

Gwiazda karaoke

Głośny i wyraźny śpiew

Reguluj moc mikrofonu i dźwięku osobno, wyciszaj ścieżkę wokalną za pomocą funkcji Voice Canceller oraz dostrajaj muzykę do swojego głosu za pomocą funkcji Key Changer. A potem śpiewaj prosto z serca.

W salonie ludzie bawią się przy karaoke.

*Mikrofon nie jest dołączony 

*Dźwięk głosu to głośność mikrofonu dla Twojego głosu.

Ręka trzyma smartfon i pokazuje aplikację DJ-ską.

Dźwięk DJ-ski

Stwórz własny miks DJ-ski

Wciągnij ludzi do tańca. Zastosuj efekty dźwiękowe bezpośrednio z aplikacji XBOOM App na Androida lub iOS, aby rozkręcić imprezę.

*Dostępne będą aktualizacje aplikacji.

Zabierz go wszędzie, ciesz się nim w każdej chwili

Zabierz LG XBOOM XL9T wszędzie, gdzie chcesz dzielić się muzyką. Jest zbudowany tak, aby sprawdzać się na świeżym powietrzu, więc może podróżować z Tobą wszędzie.

Uchwyt

Dzięki uchwytowi teleskopowemu i kółkom noszenie LG XBOOM XL9T jest niesamowicie łatwe. Odchyla się również do tyłu, więc możesz go nosić jak bagaż.

*LG XL9T nie ma wewnętrznego akumulatora i musi być podłączony do gniazdka za pomocą dołączonego kabla zasilającego.

Wodoodporność

LG XBOOM XL9T spełnia normę wodoodporności IPX4, jest w stanie przetrwać rozpryski wody.

*Stopień ochrony IPX4 był testowany w słodkiej wodzie. Głośnika nie należy zanurzać w wodzie. Uważać w pobliżu zbiorników wodnych, jak baseny lub ocean.

Wszystkie specyfikacje

KOD KRESKOWY

  • Kod Kreskowy

    8806084782731

GŁOSNIK

  • Typ - Tweeter

    Cone

  • Woofer

    8" x 2

  • Rozmiar - Tweeter

    3" x 2

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

  • Wersja Bluetooth

    5.1

  • USB

    1

OGÓLNE

  • Liczba kanałów

    2.2ch (2Way)

  • Moc wyjściowa

    1,000W

EQ

  • Sound Boost

    Tak

  • Standard

    Tak

  • Indywidualny EQ (aplikacja)

    Tak

FORMAT AUDIO

  • SBC

    Tak

  • ACC

    Tak

WTYCZKA

  • Gniazdo zasilacza AC

    Tak

POBÓR MOCY

  • Tryb Power-on

    150 W

  • Tryb Stand-by

    0.5 W

UDOGODNIENIA

  • Multipoint

    Tak

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

    Tak

  • Wireless party link (Multi mode)

    Tak

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Tak

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Tak

  • Lighting

    Tak

  • Wodo/Odporny na zachlapania

    IPX4

  • Blokada

    Tak

ROZMIARY (SZER. X WYS. X GŁ.)

  • Głosnik

    404 x 916 x 428 mm

  • Opakowanie / karton

    987 x 523 x 479 mm

WAGA

  • Waga netto

    27,5 kg

  • Waga brutto

    32,2 kg

AKCESORIA

  • Karta Gwarancyjna

    Tak

  • Zasilacz AC

    Tak

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Co mówią ludzie

