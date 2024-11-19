Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Wysokotemperaturowa pompa ciepła

Pompa cieplna wysokotemperaturowa typu split h LG, dzięki inteligentnej technologii dostosowuje poziom ciepła do temperatury na zewnątrz! Wysokotemperaturowa pompa ciepła typu split h znajduje zastosowanie w budynkach termomodernizowanych lub obiektach o wymaganiach sanitarnych dotyczących stosowania wody o wysokiej temperaturze do 80˚C. Pompa ciepła split h umożliwia zastąpienie kotła grzewczego. 

THERMA V – Pompa ciepła typu split1

THERMA V – Pompa ciepła typu split

Nowa seria urządzeń typu split ma teraz atrakcyjniejszy wygląd zewnętrzny i nowy sterownik. Pozbyto się przedniej osłony, zaokrąglono rogi oraz zmniejszono jednostki wewnętrzne uzyskując kompaktowe wymiary i wysoką funkcjonalność.

ZALETY

High temperature_D01

THERMA V – Wysokotemperaturowa pompa ciepła

Wysokotemperaturowa pompa ciepła THERMA V dostarcza wodę o temperaturze do 80˚C. Znajduje zastosowanie w budynkach termomodernizowanych lub obiektach o wymaganiach sanitarnych dotyczących stosowania wody o wysokiej temperaturze. Wysokotemperaturowa pompa ciepła THERMA V w prosty sposób pozwala zastąpić kocioł grzewczy.

High temperature_D02

Jak działa wysokotemperaturowa THERMA V?

Ciepło generowane przez jednostkę zewnętrzną poprzez wymianę ciepła z powietrzem jest przekazywane do jednostki wewnętrznej w celu ogrzewania pomieszczeń i wody.

High-temperature_D03_ADD

Wysoka wydajność dzięki technologii kaskadowej

Dzięki dwóm cyklom obiegu czynnika chłodniczego THERMA V może podgrzać wodę nawet do 80˚C.

klimatyzacja-pompy-ciepla-split-h-D04_ADD

Komfortowe ogrzewanie dzięki sterowaniu pogodowemu

Dzięki funkcji sterowania pogodowego temperatura wody automatycznie dostosowuje się względem temperatury zewnętrznej. Jeśli temperatura na zewnątrz spada, wydajność pompy ciepła automatycznie się zwiększa, aby utrzymać niezmienioną temperaturę wewnątrz.

High temperature_D05

Szybkie i niezawodne grzanie

Inteligentna technologia kontroli ciśnienia i temperatury czynnika chłodniczego pozwala na szybsze i precyzyjniejsze reagowanie na zmiany obciążenia.

High temperature_D06

Praca awaryjna

Nawet w przypadku wystąpienia awarii urządzenie THERMA V zapewnia ogrzewanie do czasu przyjazdu serwisanta. Jeśli usterka nie jest poważna pompa ciepła działa w trybie wymuszonego grzania. W przypadku awarii poważnej części systemu włącza się grzałka elektryczna, aby podtrzymać temperaturę powietrza w budynku.

Kontakt

Skontaktuj się z nami, jeśli masz jakiekolwiek pytania dotyczące produktu. Odezwiemy się do Ciebie.

Gdzie kupić?

Gdzie kupić?

