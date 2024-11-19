Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Klimatyzator LG DUALCOOL STANDARD 2 | 5.0kW
E.LABEL_S18ET_EU.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu

S18ET

E.LABEL_S18ET_EU.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu
S18ET

Klimatyzator LG DUALCOOL STANDARD 2 | 5.0kW

(0)
S18ET
Sprężarka Dual Inverter™ z 10 letnią gwarancją

Sprężarka Dual Inverter™ z 10 letnią gwarancją

Sprężarka Dual Inverter™ firmy LG rozwiązuje problemy związane z generowanym hałasem, w rezultacie czego klimatyzator chłodzi szybciej, pracuje dłużej oraz ciszej.
Dzięki 10-letniej gwarancji na kompresor, użytkownicy mogą cieszyć się zaletami klimatyzatora LG przez dłuższy czas.

Oszczędność energii

Inwerterowa sprężarka płynnie dostosowuje swoją wydajność, aby utrzymywać wymaganą temperaturę w pomieszczeniu. Ponadto sprężarka inwerterowa pracuje w najbardziej efektywnym zakresie działania, co pozwala oszczędzić więcej energii niż w przypadku konwencjonalnej sprężarki.

Szybkie chłodzenie

Technologia LG Dual Inverter dzieki trybowi wysokiej wydajności pozwala na szybkie schłodzenie pomieszczenia oraz większy zasięg strugi zimnego powietrza nawiewanego przez klimatyzator.

Thinq




Możesz sterować klimatyzatorem z dowolnego miejsca na świecie przez połączenie Wi-Fi za pomocą dedykowanej aplikacji LG ThinQ.

Kompaktowa budowa

Kompaktowa budowa

Kompaktowa budowa klimatyzatora LG, ułatwia instalację urządzenia w pomieszczeniu. Wysuwany filtr pozwala na łatwe i szybkie czyszczenie. Wyświetlacz na panelu frontowym umożliwia sprawdzenie zużycia energii.

*Produkt w rzeczywistości może wyglądać inaczej niż na pokazanym zdjęciu.

Zapanuj nad zużyciem energii w swoim domu

Zapanuj nad zużyciem energii w swoim domu

Za pomocą przycisku LG Active Energy Control możesz wybrać jedną z trzech funkcji oszczędzania energii (80%, 60%, 40%). Wystarczy jedno naciśnięcie, aby zmienić moc chłodzenia i zmniejszyć zużycie energii.
Błyskawiczna konfiguracja — Comfort Air

Błyskawiczna konfiguracja — Comfort Air

Ta funkcja ustawia łopatki klimatyzatora
w ustalonej pozycji tak, aby powietrze
z nadmuchu nie było skierowane bezpośrednio
na osoby znajdujące się w pomieszczeniu.

Szybka i łatwa instalacja

Szybka i łatwa instalacja

Klimatyzatory LG można szybko i łatwo zainstalować w każdym pomieszczeniu. Redukcja liczby osób i ilości czasu potrzebnych do zainstalowania klimatyzatora pozwala na instalację większej ilości urządzeń w tym samym czasie.

Filtr podwójna ochrona

Filtr wyłapuje drobiny kurzu o rozmiarze powyżej 10 ㎛.

Jet Cool

Zoptymalizowany wylot wzmacnia przepływ powietrza, pozwalając na szybsze chłodzenie pomieszczeń.

Automatyczne oczyszczanie

Funkcja automatycznego oczyszczania uniemożliwia gromadzenie się bakterii i pleśni na wymienniku ciepła, zapewniając przyjemniejsze i bardziej komfortowe warunki.

6-stopniowa regulacja nawiewu poziomego

Użytkownik ma do wyboru sześć gotowych ustawień łopatki, które skierują chłodne powietrze w odpowiednim kierunku.

Czterokierunkowy nawiew

Klimatyzatory LG dostarczają chłodne powietrze do każdego zakątka pomieszczenia. Delikatne rozprowadzenie powietrza w czterech kierunkach zapewnia szybkie i skuteczne chłodzenie.

Gold Fin™

Technologia The Gold Fin™ lepiej zabezpiecza powierzchnie przed korozją i wydłuża żywotność wymiennika ciepła.

Podsumowanie

Drukuj

Wymiary

S18ET

Kluczowe parametry

  • Typ urządzenia

    Split

  • Maks. moc chłodzenia (W)

    5500

  • Maks. moc grzewcza (W)

    6400

  • Znamionowe/minimalne zużycie energii do chłodzenia (W)

    1562

  • Klasa energetyczna

    Chłodzenie /Ogrzewanie：A++/A+

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Tak

  • UV Nano

    Nie

  • Jonizator

    Nie

Wszystkie specyfikacje

CHŁODZENIE

  • 4 kierunki sterowania nawiewem

    Tak

  • Kontrola kierunku przepływu powietrza (lewa i prawa)

    Tak

  • Kontrola kierunku przepływu powietrza (góra i dół)

    Tak

  • Comfort Air

    Tak

  • Szybkie chłodzenie

    Tak

OCZYSZCZANIE POWIETRZA

  • Wyświetlacz oczyszczacza powietrza

    Nie

  • Jonizator

    Nie

  • Czujnik PM 1.0

    Nie

OGRZEWANIE

  • Szybkie ogrzewanie

    Tak

WYGODA

  • Cicha praca

    Tak

  • Pilot

    Tak

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Tak

  • Funkcje Smart

    Tak

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Tak

  • Sterowanie głosem (osobne urządzenie)

    Tak

DESIGN

  • Kolor (obudowa)

    Biały

  • Kolor (jedn. zewnątrzna)

    Beżowy

  • Wyświetlacz

    Tak

FILTR

  • Filtr dla alergików

    Nie

  • Filtr drobnego kurzu

    Nie

  • Filtr wstępny

    Tak

HIGIENA

  • Automatyczne czyszczenie

    Tak

  • UV Nano

    Nie

OGÓLNE

  • Znamionowa/minimalna moc chłodzenia (W)

    900

  • Znamionowe/minimalne zużycie energii do chłodzenia (W)

    1562

  • Maks. moc grzewcza (W)

    6400

  • Minimalna/znamionowa moc grzewcza (W)

    900

  • Znamionowe/minimalne zużycie energii grzewczej (W)

    1611

  • Wymiary jednostki wewnętrznej_SxWxG (mm)

    998 x 345 x 210

  • Maks. moc chłodzenia (W)

    5500

  • Waga jednostki wewnętrznej (kg)

    11,9

  • Waga jednostki wewnętrznej (lb)

    26

  • Wymiary jednostki zewnętrznej_SxWxG (mm)

    770 x 545 x 288

  • Waga jednostki zewnętrznej (kg)

    34,4

  • Waga jednostki zewnętrznej (lb)

    76

  • Wymiary produktu_SxWxG (mm)

    998 x 345 x 210

  • Typ urządzenia

    Split

  • Znamionowe napięcie zasilania (V, Hz)

    220240/50

  • Typ czynnika chłodniczego

    R32

  • Poziom ciśnienia akustycznego (chłodzenie) S/N/Ś/W (dB(A))

    31 / 34 / 39 / 44

  • Poziom ciśnienia akustycznego (ogrzewanie) N/Ś/W (dB(A))

    34 / 39 / 44

OSUSZANIE

  • Wydajność osuszania

    1,8

OSZCZĘDNOŚĆ ENERGII

  • Aktywna kontrola zużycia energii

    Tak

  • Dry Contact

    Opcjonalnie

  • Wyświetlacz zużycia energii

    Tak

  • Klasa energetyczna

    Chłodzenie /Ogrzewanie：A++/A+

  • Monitorowanie zużycia energii

    Tak

ZGODNOŚĆ

  • Data premiery(RRRR-MM)

    202201

  • Producent (importer)

    LG ELECTRONICS

  • Nazwa modelu

    STANDARD 2

JEDNOSTKA ZEWNĘTRZNA

  • Nazwa modelu jednostki zewnętrznej

    S18ET.UL2

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

