Klimatyzator LG DUALCOOL WZ | 7kW

Klimatyzator LG DUALCOOL WZ | 7kW

WZ24AWN
Główne cechy

  • Szybkie chłodzenie i ogrzewanie
  • Wstępne chłodzenie i ogrzewanie
  • Dual Sensing
  • Automatyczne czyszczenie
Więcej
Szybkie chłodzenie i ogrzewanie

Szybka regulacja temperatury przez cały rok

Ciesz się idealną temperaturą o każdej porze roku: skuteczne chłodzenie latem i niezawodne ogrzewanie zimą, utrzymując komfort nawet w najbardziej wymagających warunkach 1).

Klimatyzator z prawej strony nawiewa ciepłe powietrze, a z lewej zimne, ukazując możliwości grzania i chłodzenia.

Klimatyzator z prawej strony nawiewa ciepłe powietrze, a z lewej zimne, ukazując możliwości grzania i chłodzenia.

Wstępne chłodzenie, ogrzewanie

Przygotuj dom na Twój powrót

Dzięki aplikacji LG ThinQ klimatyzator włącza się automatycznie, gdy zbliżasz się do domu — od 250 m do 30 km. Urządzenie wstępnie schładza lub ogrzewa dom 2).

Dual Sensing

Ciesz się idealną temperaturą tam, gdzie dokładnie jesteś.

Funkcja Dual Sensing monitoruje temperaturę zarówno przy klimatyzatorze, jak i przy pilocie, aby utrzymać optymalny komfort w całym pomieszczeniu 3).

Obraz przedstawiający porównanie działania z i bez funkcji podwójnych czujników, podkreślający różnicę w wydajności.

Obraz przedstawiający porównanie działania z i bez funkcji podwójnych czujników, podkreślający różnicę w wydajności.

Film wyjaśniający, w jaki sposób klimatyzator jest automatycznie czyszczony dzięki funkcji automatycznego czyszczenia.

Mały chłopiec śpiący na łóżku, podczas gdy klimatyzator delikatnie nawiewa powietrze.

Automatyczne czyszczenie

Czysty klimatyzator bez wysiłku

Automatyczne usuwanie wilgoci z wnętrza urządzenia zapewnia czystość klimatyzatora 4).

Mały chłopiec śpiący na łóżku, podczas gdy klimatyzator delikatnie nawiewa powietrze.

Mały chłopiec śpiący na łóżku, podczas gdy klimatyzator delikatnie nawiewa powietrze.

Tryb snu

Zasypiaj w pełnym komforcie

Tryb snu automatycznie reguluje temperaturę, by zapewnić nawet do 10 godzin spokojnego, regenerującego snu.

Strumień powietrza z klimatyzatora nad łóżkiem, ilustrujący cyrkulację chłodnego powietrza w pomieszczeniu.

Strumień powietrza z klimatyzatora nad łóżkiem, ilustrujący cyrkulację chłodnego powietrza w pomieszczeniu.

Light Off

Ciesz się snem w całkowitej ciemności

Fukcja Light Off zapewnia spokojne noce bez uciążliwego światła.

Smart LED – inteligentne wsparcie

Dzięki funkcji Smart LED uzyskasz szybkie odpowiedzi na problemy techniczne. Wystarczy podać kod LED podczas rozmowy z serwisem LG, a nasi eksperci szybko Ci pomogą.

24‑godzinny timer

Zaplanuj pracę klimatyzatora tak, jak lubisz. Ustaw automatyczne włączanie i wyłączanie nawet do 24 godzin z wyprzedzeniem – dla pełnej wygody i oszczędności energii 5).

Automatyczne wznowienie pracy

Jeśli nastąpi przerwa w zasilaniu, urządzenie wznawia ostatni tryb pracy zaraz po przywróceniu zasilania.

LG ThinQ™

Sterowanie z dowolnego miejsca z LG ThinQ™

Połącz się z klimatyzatorem, gdziekolwiek jesteś. Dzięki aplikacji LG ThinQ6) możesz włączyć chłodzenie lub ogrzewanie jeszcze przed powrotem do domu .

Klimatyzator nawiewujący chłodne powietrze z jednej strony i ciepłe z drugiej, pokazując oba tryby nawiewu.

Klimatyzator nawiewujący chłodne powietrze z jednej strony i ciepłe z drugiej, pokazując oba tryby nawiewu.

*Powyższe obrazy i filmy mają charakter poglądowy, zostały stworzone w celu lepszego zrozumienia działania urządzenia i mogą się różnić od rzeczywistego produktu.

 

1) Szybkie chłodzenie i ogrzewanie – rzeczywista wydajność może się różnić w zależności od warunków otoczenia.

2) Wstępne chłodzenie i ogrzewanie – funkcja dostępna wyłącznie przez LG ThinQ. Wymaga połączenia Wi-Fi i aplikacji LG ThinQ (Android 7.0+, iOS 14.0+). Zasięg działania funkcji wynosi od 250 m do 30 km od lokalizacji domu użytkownika.

3) Dual Sensing – funkcja działa, gdy pilot skierowany jest w stronę urządzenia; automatycznie wyłącza się po 2 godzinach.

4) Automatyczne czyszczenie – po wyłączeniu urządzenia funkcja automatycznie się uruchamia, aby osuszyć wymiennik ciepła. Czas suszenia zależy od temperatury i wilgotności powietrza.

5) 24-godzinny timer – wygląd może ulec zmianie bez powiadomienia.

6) LG ThinQ™ – dawniej LG SmartThinQ; dostępność funkcji może się różnić w zależności od kraju i modelu.

FAQ

Q.

Czym jest klimatyzator inwerterowy i jak działa?

A.

Klimatyzator inwerterowy wykorzystuje sprężarkę o zmiennej prędkości, która dostosowuje swoje działanie do aktualnych potrzeb chłodzenia lub ogrzewania. LG Dualcool idzie o krok dalej dzięki zaawansowanej technologii podwójnej rotacji, zapewniając komfortowe chłodzenie i ogrzewanie oraz stabilną pracę na co dzień.

Q.

Jak mogę zdalnie ustawić chłodzenie lub ogrzewanie w domu za pomocą aplikacji ThinQ™?

A.

Dzięki aplikacji LG ThinQ™ możesz sterować klimatyzatorem z dowolnego miejsca, mając dostęp do internetu. Wystarczy otworzyć aplikację na smartfonie, wybrać swój klimatyzator i ustawić preferowany tryb oraz temperaturę. Możesz rozpocząć chłodzenie lub ogrzewanie w drodze do domu, aby zawsze wracać do idealnie komfortowej przestrzeni.

Q.

Jak mogę oszczędzać energię podczas korzystania z klimatyzatora?

A.

Oszczędność energii osiągniesz, wybierając odpowiednie temperatury dla chłodzenia i ogrzewania oraz regularnie czyszcząc filtry, aby uniknąć niepotrzebnego zużycia energii. Zaleca się ustawienie klimatyzatora na 25℃ w trybie chłodzenia i 21℃ w trybie ogrzewania.

Q.

Jak czyścić i dbać o klimatyzator?

A.

Aby zapewnić czyste powietrze i wysoką wydajność, zaleca się regularne czyszczenie filtrów, najlepiej co dwa tygodnie. Filtr należy umyć letnią wodą lub użyć neutralnego detergentu w przypadku trudniejszych zabrudzeń. Po umyciu wodą wysusz filtr w cieniu, z dala od bezpośredniego światła słonecznego. Możesz skorzystać z funkcji automatycznego czyszczenia, która ułatwia konserwację klimatyzatora – automatycznie osusza wnętrze urządzenia po jego wyłączeniu.*

*Po wyłączeniu urządzenia wentylator pracuje jeszcze przez 30 minut.

Funkcja jest domyślnie wyłączona w momencie dostawy.

Funkcja może ulec zmianie bez wcześniejszego powiadomienia. Szczegóły znajdziesz w instrukcji dołączonej do produktu.

Podsumowanie

Drukuj

Wymiary

Kluczowe parametry

  • OGÓLNE - Typ urządzenia

    Naścienna

  • OGÓLNE - Maks. moc chłodzenia (W)

    7 350

  • OGÓLNE - Maks. moc grzewcza (W)

    7 800

  • OGÓLNE - Znamionowe/minimalne zużycie energii do chłodzenia (W)

    2 152 / 460

  • OSZCZĘDNOŚĆ ENERGII - Klasa energetyczna

    A++

  • WYGODA - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Tak

Wszystkie specyfikacje

CHŁODZENIE

  • 4 kierunki sterowania nawiewem

    Góra-dół/lewo-prawo

  • Kontrola kierunku przepływu powietrza (lewa i prawa)

    Tak

  • Kontrola kierunku przepływu powietrza (góra i dół)

    Tak

  • Szybkie chłodzenie

    Tak

  • AI Air

    nd

  • Prędkość wentylatora

    5 Stopni

OGRZEWANIE

  • Szybkie ogrzewanie

    Tak

  • Grzanie na niskim poziomie

    nd

WYGODA

  • Cicha praca

    Tak

  • Harmonogram wł./wył. (24 godz.)

    Tak

  • Pilot

    Tak

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Tak

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Tak

  • Auto restart

    Tak

  • Głęboki sen

    nd

  • Tryb nawiewu

    Tak

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Tak

  • Czujnik ruchu

    nd

  • Nastawy

    Tak

  • Timer snu+

    nd

DESIGN

  • Kolor (obudowa)

    Biały

  • Kolor (jedn. zewnątrzna)

    Biały

  • Wyświetlacz

    88 Ukryty

FILTR

  • Filtr drobnego kurzu

    nd

  • Filtr wstępny

    Tak

  • filtr ultra drobnych pyłów

    nd

HIGIENA

  • Automatyczne czyszczenie

    Tak

  • Czyszczenie wymiennika ciepła

    nd

OGÓLNE

  • Znamionowa/minimalna moc chłodzenia (W)

    6 950 / 1 500

  • Znamionowe/minimalne zużycie energii do chłodzenia (W)

    2 152 / 460

  • Maks. moc grzewcza (W)

    7 800

  • Minimalna/znamionowa moc grzewcza (W)

    6 950 / 1 500

  • Znamionowe/minimalne zużycie energii grzewczej (W)

    1 873 / 460

  • Wymiary jednostki wewnętrznej_SxWxG (mm)

    1 008x325x228

  • Maks. moc chłodzenia (W)

    7 350

  • Waga jednostki wewnętrznej (kg)

    11,8

  • Wymiary jednostki zewnętrznej_SxWxG (mm)

    927x380x699

  • Waga jednostki zewnętrznej (kg)

    38,0

  • Typ urządzenia

    Naścienna

  • Znamionowe napięcie zasilania (V, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 50

  • Typ czynnika chłodniczego

    R32

  • Poziom ciśnienia akustycznego (chłodzenie) S/N/Ś/W (dB(A))

    65 / 65 / 65

  • Typ HVAC

    PC

  • Typ produktu II

    Inwerter

OSUSZANIE

  • Wydajność osuszania

    Tak

  • Czujnik wilgotności

    nd

OSZCZĘDNOŚĆ ENERGII

  • Aktywna kontrola zużycia energii

    nd

  • Klasa energetyczna

    A++

  • Monitorowanie zużycia energii

    nd

  • AI kW Manager

    nd

  • Klasa efektywności energetycznej chłodzenie

    A++

  • Oszczędzanie energii (chłodzenie)

    Tak

  • Klasa efektywności energetycznej ogrzewanie

    A+

  • ICA (I control Ampere)

    nd

  • Czujnik radarowy

    nd

ZGODNOŚĆ

  • Data premiery(RRRR-MM)

    2026-01

  • Producent (importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Nazwa modelu

    S3NW24TZXBA

  • Typ produktu i nazwa modelu

    Split S3NW24TZXBA

JEDNOSTKA ZEWNĘTRZNA

  • Nazwa modelu jednostki zewnętrznej

    S3UW24TZXBA.DXWAEEU

KOD EAN

  • Kod EAN

    8806096638262

FUNKCJA RAC B2B

  • Moduł PI485

    nd

  • Dry Contact

    nd

  • Sterownik Przewodowy

    nd

