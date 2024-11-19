We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG.com utilizes responsive design to provide a convenient experience that conforms to your devices screen size. In order to get the best possible experience from our website, please follow below instructions.
If you're using Internet Explorer 9 or earlier, you will need to use an alternate browser such as Firefox or Chrome or upgrade to a newer version of internet Explorer (IE10 or greater).
Nano Accuracy
Dokładne odwzorowanie
kolorów pod każdym kątem
Kolory pozostają
dokładnie odwzorowane
Płynny ruch i niskie opóźnienie wejściowe.
Realistyczne wrażenia wizualne nawet pod dużym kątem.
To wszystko dzięki Nano Accuracy.
Bogactwo dokładnie
odwzorowanych kolorów
gdziekolwiek siedzisz
Gdziekolwiek usiądziesz, na ekranie telewizora NanoCell ujrzysz żywe,
dokładne kolory o bardzo niskim współczynniku zniekształcenia.
Dzięki szerokiemu kątowi widzenia zachwycą Cię spektakularne, realistyczne kolory.
LG NanoCell