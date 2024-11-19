Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Lodówko-zamrażarka LG | ciemnoszara | 2.03 m | LINEARCooling™ | DoorCooling+™ | 384 L | Bardzo cicha - tylko 36 db | Klasa C | Total No Frost | GBP62DSXCC1
GBP62DSXCC1 C Grade 172 kWh 35 dB.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu

Funkcje

Galeria

Specyfikacje

Opinie

Gdzie kupić

Wsparcie

  • Dodatkowy rabat 2% dla zalogowanych klientów

Lodówko-zamrażarka LG | ciemnoszara | 2.03 m | LINEARCooling™ | DoorCooling+™ | 384 L | Bardzo cicha - tylko 36 db | Klasa C | Total No Frost | GBP62DSXCC1

GBP62DSXCC1 C Grade 172 kWh 35 dB.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu
GBP62DSXCC1

Lodówko-zamrażarka LG | ciemnoszara | 2.03 m | LINEARCooling™ | DoorCooling+™ | 384 L | Bardzo cicha - tylko 36 db | Klasa C | Total No Frost | GBP62DSXCC1

(0)

Total No Frost

Door Cooling+™

LinearCooling™

Bezkolizyjne otwieranie drzwi

Sterowanie przez telefon

NatureFRESH™

Zachwyć swoje zmysły dzięki NatureFRESH™

Ciesz się świeżym jedzeniem i produktami. Zachwyć swoje zmysły przepysznym jedzeniem.

LinearCooling™

Dłużej zachowaj świeżość jedzenia

Inwerterowa sprężarka LG pomaga dłużej utrzymać świeży wygląd i smak produktów, obniżając wahania temperatury.

24 godziny równomiernego chłodzenia

Precyzyjna kontrola temperatury.

*Na podstawie wyników testu UL z wykorzystaniem wewnętrznej metody testowej LG polegającej na pomiarze średnich szczytowych wartości temperatury w komorze ze świeżą żywnością; testowane modele LGE: lodówka z zamrażarką na dole GBB72NSDFN (±0,5℃), lodówka typu French Door GF-L570PL (±0,5℃), lodówka typu Side by Side J811NS35 (±0,5℃), lodówka z zamrażarką na górze B607S (±0,5℃) oraz lodówka z zamrażarką na górze B606S (±1,0℃).
*Bez załadunku i przy normalnym ustawieniu temperatury. Wyniki mogą być inne w warunkach rzeczywistego użytkowania.

DoorCooling+

Do 32%* szybsze i równomierne chłodzenie

Otwory wentylacyjne z przodu lodówki pomagają utrzymać odpowiednią temperaturę do zapewnienia świeżości żywności.

*Na podstawie wyników testu UL z wykorzystaniem wewnętrznej metody testowej LG polegającej na porównaniu czasu potrzebnego do obniżenia temperatury w koszu na górnych drzwiach z 24,8℃ do 8℃; testowane modele LGE: Non-DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) oraz DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN).

Kompaktowa konstrukcja premium

Elegancki i praktyczny minimalizm

Nowa lodówka z zamrażarką na dole stanowi uosobienie doskonałego stylu i funkcjonalności. Jej minimalistyczny design zapewnia maksymalną elegancję i wygodę. Teraz możesz cieszyć się w swojej kuchni zarówno praktycznością jak i luksusem.

Przekładamy bezpłatnie

W którą stronę powinna otwierać się Twoja lodówka? Wybierając lodówkę LG masz aż 30 dni na bezpłatne zamówienie technika, który zmieni kierunek otwierania drzwi Twojego urządzenia. Skontaktuj się z naszym punktem serwisowym lub z infolinią LG pod numerem 801 54 54 54. Podaj model, numer seryjny, datę zakupu i wybierz dogodny termin.

*Zdjęcia/zrzuty ekranu są symulowane i/lub wzbogacone o dodatkowe elementy graficzne. Niektóre prezentowane funkcje są dostępne tylko w wybranych modelach. Pełna lista funkcji dostępnych w poszczególnym modelu, została zamieszczona w specyfikacji.

Podsumowanie

Drukuj

Wymiary

GBP62DSXCC1
POJEMNOŚĆ
384 L
WYMIARY PRODUKTU
595 x 2 030 x 675 mm
TECHNOLOGIA
DoorCooling+™
FUNKCJE DODATKOWE
Total No Frost

Wszystkie specyfikacje

PARAMETRY TECHNICZNE

  • Kod producenta

    GBP62DSXCC1.ADSQEUR

  • Kod EAN

    8806091742827

  • Zużycie energii

    172 kWh/rok = klasa C

  • Kolor

    Dark Silver

  • Pojemność netto (L/Z)

    384L (277L/107L)

  • Wymiary produktu

    595*2030*675 mm (S*W*G)

  • Wymiary opakowania

    634*2135*745 mm (S*W*G)

  • Waga netto/brutto

    79kg/83kg

OGÓLNE

  • Chłodzenie

    Total No Frost

  • System

    Multi Air Flow

  • Wyświetlacz

    Zewnętrzny

  • Blokada panelu

    Nie

  • Alarm otwartych drzwi

    Tak

  • ThinQ™

    Tak

  • Door Cooling⁺™

    Tak

  • Poziom hałasu

    35 dB = klasa B

  • Klasa klimatyczna

    SN-T

  • Środek chłodzący

    R600a

CHŁODZIARKA

  • Ilość półek

    3

  • Półka składana

    Nie

  • Stojak na wino

    Nie

  • Ilość szuflad

    2

  • Komora Wilgotności

    Brak

  • Komora świeżości

    Fresh Converter
    Fresh Zone

  • Met. Wykończenie

    Nie

  • Płyta Metal Fresh

    Nie

  • Dyspenser wody

    Nie

ZAMRAŻARKA

  • Ilość szuflad

    3

  • Autonomia

    9 godz

  • Zdolność zamrażania

    10kg/24godz

  • Szybkie mrożenie

    Tak

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Co mówią ludzie

Znajdź sklep w pobliżu

Sprawdź ten produkt osobiście.

Polecane produkty