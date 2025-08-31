About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze

GFE41PZGSZ label energy.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu
GFE41PZGSZ label energy.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu

Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze

GFE41PZGSZ
Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze
Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze
Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze
Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze
Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze
Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze
Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze
Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze
Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze
Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze
Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze
Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze
side view
open view
back side view
Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze
Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze
Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze
Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze
Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze
Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze
Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze
Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze
Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze
Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze
Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze
Zamrażarka pionowa | 324 l | Etykieta energetyczna E | Multi-Air Flow™ | Total No Frost | Express Freeze
side view
open view
back side view

Główne cechy

  • 10-letnia gwarancja na sprężarkę Smart Inverter™
  • Jednorodne chłodzenie dzięki technologii Multi-Air Flow™
  • Inteligentne algorytmy uczenia się i monitorowanie urządzenia za pomocą aplikacji ThinQ™
  • Bezproblemowa integracja dzięki konstrukcji Zero Clearance™
  • Kompatybilny model z lodówką GLE51PZGSZ
Więcej
Widok z przodu lodówki i zamrażarki pokazany jako idealnie pasujący do nowoczesnej kuchni.

Widok z przodu lodówki i zamrażarki pokazany jako idealnie pasujący do nowoczesnej kuchni.

Pewna świeżość dzięki jednolitej konstrukcji

Każdy centymetr tej nowej zamrażarki został zaprojektowany tak, aby zapewnić elegancję i większą funkcjonalność w Twojej kuchni.

Total No Frost

Mniej problemów dzięki bezszronowej technologii

Bezszronowy system chłodzenia LG zapobiega gromadzeniu się szronu, co pozwala uniknąć problemów z ręcznym rozmrażaniem.

Jeden obraz przedstawia otwartą zamrażarkę wypełnioną produktami i dmuchającym zimnym powietrzem. Drugi obraz przedstawia nieugotowane surowe mięso, które rozmroziło się i jest gotowe do obróbki.

Multi air flow

Świeżość wszędzie wokół

Chłodne powietrze przepływa w każdym kierunku, otaczając jedzenie chłodnym powietrzem i utrzymując je w świeżości.

Zamrażarka jest pokazana z otwartymi drzwiami. Niebieskie powietrze wieje z góry każdej sekcji, całkowicie otaczając żywność, która znajduje się w środku.

Ekspresowe zamrażanie

Podmuch zimnego powietrza w jednej chwili

Nie pozwól, aby Twój kubełek lodów się roztopił. Włącz ekspresowe zamrażanie, aby uruchomić potężny strumień lodowatego powietrza.

Zdjęcie zielonych lodów i zdjęcie lodu w szklance z wodą z cytryną otaczają zdjęcie przycisków na zamrażarce, z czerwoną kropką zaznaczającą przycisk „Express Freeze”.

Duża pojemność

Więcej miejsca do przechowywania

Dzięki dużej pojemności 324 litrów w zamrażarce będziesz mieć wystarczająco dużo miejsca na wszystkie swoje ulubione przysmaki.

Zamrażarka jest pokazana od przodu z otwartymi drzwiami, a niebieski kwadrat i strzałki rozpychają się, podkreślając dużą przestrzeń wewnątrz.

Kostkarka do lodu typu twist

Lód lub dodatkowa przestrzeń, zawsze gdy ich potrzebujesz.

Kostkarka do lodu może być łatwo odłączona, jeśli potrzebujesz dodatkowego miejsca, aby zmieścić więcej w zamrażarce.

Zamrażarka jest otwarta, a przedmioty są umieszczone na różnych półkach. Niebieska przerywana linia podkreśla miejsce, w którym może znajdować się kostkarka do lodu, ale pokazuje, że można ją odłączyć, aby uzyskać dodatkową przestrzeń do przechowywania.

Jednolita konstrukcja

Upraszcza projektowanie spójnej zabudowy

Płaski front i precyzyjne dopasowanie do zabudowy sprawiają, że urządzenie wygląda jak wykonane na zamówienie.

Zamrażarka jest pokazana pod kątem, płynnie dopasowana do szafek w nowoczesnej kuchni.

Widok z przodu zamrażarki pokazanej w kuchni. Niebieski kwadrat 3D i strzałki skierowane do wewnątrz w kierunku drzwi pokazują, jak zamrażarka idealnie pasuje do standardowej kuchni.
Górna część zamrażarki jest pokazana pod kątem z dwiema strzałkami skierowanymi w stronę ściany, aby wskazać, że jest ona wyrównana z otaczającymi ją szafkami.
Zamrażarka jest pokazana z góry, z drzwiami odchylonymi na cztery różne pozycje, a powiększony fragment zawiasów pokazuje, że zawiasy mogą być zlicowane ze ścianą i nigdy nie dotykają jej podczas otwierania.
Widok z przodu zamrażarki pokazanej w kuchni. Niebieski kwadrat 3D i strzałki skierowane do wewnątrz w kierunku drzwi pokazują, jak zamrażarka idealnie pasuje do standardowej kuchni.
Górna część zamrażarki jest pokazana pod kątem z dwiema strzałkami skierowanymi w stronę ściany, aby wskazać, że jest ona wyrównana z otaczającymi ją szafkami.
Zamrażarka jest pokazana z góry, z drzwiami odchylonymi na cztery różne pozycje, a powiększony fragment zawiasów pokazuje, że zawiasy mogą być zlicowane ze ścianą i nigdy nie dotykają jej podczas otwierania.

Czyste dopasowanie dla czystych linii

Nowa konstrukcja idealnie pasuje do standardowych szafek kuchennych, zapewniając czysty, minimalistyczny wygląd.

Płaskie drzwi do inspirowanego wystroju

Uzyskaj luksusowy efekt zabudowy dzięki ultracienkiemu, idealnie zlicowanemu frontowi.

Nie wymaga dodatkowej przestrzeni

Zawias „Zero-Clearance umożliwia montaż tuż przy ścianie, aby uzyskać całkowicie jednolity wygląd zabudowy.

Wykończenia premium

Wzbogać swoją kuchnię o dyskretny luksus

Nadaj swojej kuchni nowoczesny, elegancki wygląd dzięki zestawowi wysokiej jakości metalicznych wykończeń.

Wnętrze lodówki jest pokazane jako puste, z umieszczonym stojakiem na lód i półką, a tył jest oznaczony jako „Metal Fresh”.

MetalFresh™

Metaliczne dekoracje wewnątrz lodówki na szufladach są wyróżnione i oznaczone na zdjęciu jako „Metaliczna dekoracja”.

Metalowe dekoracje

Górna część wnętrza lodówki jest oświetlona delikatnym światłem LED.

Delikatne oświetlenie LED

Metalowe przyciski dotykowe są wyróżnione na obrazie i oznaczone jako „Metal Touch Display”.

Metalowy wyświetlacz dotykowy

Ręka z wskazującym palcem i dużym odciskiem palca po lewej stronie, który został przekreślony, unosi się nad metalową powierzchnią lodówki.

Wykończenie odporne na odciski palców

* Metal Fresh™ to zbitka zwrotów „metalowa laminowana konstrukcja” zastosowana na wylocie zimnego powietrza i „NatureFresh” od LINEARCooling™ i DoorCooling+™. Zastosowanie metalowych komponentów samo w sobie nie sprawia, że żywność w lodówce jest świeższa.

Inverter Linear Compressor™

Oszczędza więcej, pracuje ciszej i działa dłużej

Zmniejsz zużycie energii o 32% dzięki LG Inverter Linear Compressor™. Ten ekskluzywna sprężarka firmy LG przeszedł test trwałości wynoszący 20 lat i jest objęty 10-letnią gwarancją. Ponadto, dzięki płynnie działającej sprężarce LG Inverter Linear Compressor™, hałas generowany przez lodówkę jest mniejszy o 25%.

Dziecko śpi w łóżku z pluszowym misiem. Pod nią znajduje się symbol wskazujący, że głośność jest niższa. Logo 10-letniej gwarancji na komponent Inverter Linear Compressor™ oraz logo Inverter Linear Compressor znajdują się w prawym dolnym rogu obrazu.

25%

Mniej hałasu

32%

Oszczędność energii

20 lat

Zaliczony test żywotności

10 lat

Gwarancja

* Oszczędność energii (32%): W porównaniu do lodówki z konwencjonalną sprężarką tłokową LG. * Mniej hałasu (25%): Na podstawie testów VDE porównujących zużycie energii i poziom hałasu pomiędzy modelem LGE GBB530NSCXE i GBB530NSQWB. * Żywotność 20 lat: Testy zostały przeprowadzone zgodnie z wewnętrznym protokołem przyspieszonych testów żywotności LG obejmujących okres 20 lat. Wyniki oparte na testach laboratoryjnych uwzględniających przyspieszone i prawidłowe warunki użytkowania. Szacowana żywotność nie stanowi żadnej gwarancji.

Drukuj

Wszystkie specyfikacje

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.
Aby dowiedzieć się więcej o tym, jak ten produkt przetwarza dane i o swoich prawach jako użytkownik, odwiedź „Zakres danych i specyfikacje” na LG Privacy

Co mówią ludzie

Polecane produkty