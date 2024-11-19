Lodówki V+

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Zachwyć swoje zmysły dzięki NatureFRESH™3

Ciesz się świeżym jedzeniem i produktami. Zachwyć swoje zmysły przepysznym jedzeniem.

LINEARCooling™

Dłużej zachowaj świeżość jedzenia

Inwerterowa sprężarka liniowa LG pomaga dłużej utrzymać świeży wygląd i smak produktów, obniżając wahania temperatury.

REF-Vplus-MetaltouchSTS-02-2-LinearCooling-Desktop_v1

REF-Vplus-MetaltouchSTS-02-3-LinearCooling-Desktop_v1

REF-Vplus-MetaltouchSTS-02-4-LinearCooling-Desktop_v1

24 godziny równomiernego chłodzenia1

Precyzyjna kontrola temperatury.

*Na podstawie wyników testu UL z wykorzystaniem wewnętrznej metody testowej LG polegającej na pomiarze średnich szczytowych wartości temperatury w komorze ze świeżą żywnością; testowane modele LGE: lodówka z zamrażarką na dole GBB72NSDFN (±0,5℃), lodówka typu French Door GF-L570PL (±0,5℃), lodówka typu Side by Side J811NS35 (±0,5℃), lodówka z zamrażarką na górze B607S (±0,5℃) oraz lodówka z zamrażarką na górze B606S (±1,0℃).
*Bez załadunku i przy normalnym ustawieniu temperatury. Wyniki mogą być inne w warunkach rzeczywistego użytkowania.

Do 32%* szybsze i równomierne chłodzenie1

DoorCooling⁺™

Otwory wentylacyjne z przodu lodówki pomagają utrzymać odpowiednią temperaturę do zapewnienia świeżości żywności.

*Na podstawie wyników testu UL z wykorzystaniem wewnętrznej metody testowej LG polegającej na porównaniu czasu potrzebnego do obniżenia temperatury w koszu na górnych drzwiach z 24,8℃ do 8℃; testowane modele LGE: Non-DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) oraz DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN).

Optymalizacja wilgotności1

FRESHBalancer™ zachowuje wilgoć na bezpiecznym poziomie, a ruchome kontrolery utrzymują optymalną wilgotność dla owoców i warzyw, w zależności od ustawionego trybu.

Wybierz optymalną temperaturę wg typu żywności1

FRESHConverter™ utrzymuje idealne warunki dla mięsa, ryb i warzyw.

10-letnia gwarancja na sprężarkę liniową3

Inwerterowa sprężarka liniowa

Dzięki zaawansowanej technologii LG inwerterowa sprężarka liniowa LG jest cichsza niż konwencjonalne sprężarki. Zapewnia również większą energooszczędność oraz wyższą niezawodność i trwałość, potwierdzoną 10-letnią* gwarancją na sprężarkę (części).

*10 lat gwarancji na inwerterową sprężarkę liniową (tylko części).
**A+++-40% oznacza o 40% wyższą efektywność niż wartość progowa dla lodówki A+++. (skala od A+++ do D).

Absolutna wygoda w Twojej kuchni1

Wygodne przechowywanie

Półka na wino i 2-częściowa składana półka ułatwiają porządkowanie produktów.

Ułatwia przechowywanie dużych i wysokich produktów1

2-częściowa składana półka

2-częściowa składana półka mieści produkty dowolnej wielkości, w tym duże i wysokie.

Mieści 5 butelek wina1

Półka na wino

Półka na wino jest niezbędna dla wielu klientów. Półka na wino premium mieści 5 butelek.

Zachwyć swoje zmysły dzięki NatureFRESH™3

SmartThinQ™

Zdalnie zmieniaj ustawienia lodówki

Za pomocą kompatybilnego smartfona i aplikacji LG SmartThinQ™ możesz zdalnie dostosowywać ustawienia temperatury lodówki do wszystkich przechowywanych w niej produktów*.

*Do korzystania z aplikacji LG SmartThinQ™ wymagany jest kompatybilny smartfon z systemem Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) lub nowszym albo z systemem iOS 8 lub nowszym. Wymagany telefon i domowe połączenie z siecią Wi-Fi.
*Produkt przedstawiony na ilustracjach może się różnić od faktycznego produktu.

Zachwyć swoje zmysły dzięki NatureFRESH™3

Kompaktowa konstrukcja premium

Elegancki i praktyczny minimalizm

Nowa lodówka z zamrażarką na dole stanowi uosobienie doskonałego stylu i funkcjonalności. Jej minimalistyczny design zapewnia maksymalną elegancję i wygodę. Teraz możesz cieszyć się w swojej kuchni zarówno praktycznością jak i luksusem.