Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Zachwyć swoje zmysły dzięki NatureFRESH™3

Stworzony, by wygrywać

UltraGear™ to zaawansowany monitor dla graczy wyposażony w najlepsze funkcje pozwalające w pełni zagłębić się w świat gry.

03-Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_01_2_Victory_D

*Niektóre funkcje prezentowane na tej stronie mogą nie być dostępne we wszystkich modelach. Kompletną listę funkcji każdego modelu można znaleźć na karcie DANE TECHNICZNE.

Przekrocz granice wyobraźni1

Doskonała jakość obrazu

Przekrocz granice wyobraźni

Zobacz to, co do tej pory było niewidoczne dzięki wyjątkowej jakości obrazu. Monitor, UltraGear™, charakteryzujący się poszerzoną paletą i lepszym odwzorowaniem kolorów, ożywia wirtualny świat, pozwalając graczowi przekroczyć granice wyobraźni.

Matryca Nano IPS pokrywa gamę DCI-P3, która jest o 35% (typowo) większa od sRGB 100%.

Dynamika i idealna precyzja1

Doskonała jakość obrazu

Dynamika i idealna precyzja

Monitor UltraGear™ pobudza fantazję dzięki wysokiemu kontrastowi dynamicznemu i szerokiej gamie kolorów. Charakteryzuje się niezwykle realistycznym obrazem i doskonałą precyzją, przenosząc gracza w wirtualny świat.

Droga do zwycięstwa1

Wyjątkowa prędkość

Droga do zwycięstwa

Wyjątkowa prędkość jest niezbędnym warunkiem do zwyciężania. Dzięki monitorowi UltraGear™ prędkość staje się tajną bronią gracza. Wyjdź zwycięsko z opresji i wygraj bez żadnych zacięć ani opóźnień.

Maks. 240 Hz1

Maks. 240 Hz

Kiedy zwycięstwo zależy od błyskawicznej reakcji na to, co dzieje się na ekranie, wysoka częstotliwość odświeżania 240 Hz monitora UltraGear™ pozwala graczowi odpowiednio działać w każdej sytuacji.

 

1ms Motion Blur Reduction1

1ms Motion Blur Reduction

Nie ma miejsca na błędy, kiedy liczy się każda milisekunda. Funkcja 1ms Motion Blur Reduction zapewnia graczom precyzję i dokładność niezbędne do gry na najwyższym poziomie.

 

Płynny ruch i niezakłócony obraz1

Wyjątkowa płynność obrazu

Płynny ruch i niezakłócony obraz

Jedna klatka może zaważyć na zwycięstwie lub przebiegu całej gry. Płynny ruch i niezakłócony obraz pomagają zdobyć przewagę i odnieść zwycięstwo.

Monitor UltraGear™, wyposażony w technologie G-SYNC i Radeon FreeSync2, zapewnia płynny obraz bez zacinania i rozrywania oraz uproszczone mapowanie kolorów, które umożliwia wyświetlanie obrazów w jakości HDR.

Imponuje i wciąga1

Wciągający świat gry

Imponuje i wciąga

Daj się ponieść niesamowitej skali grafiki w jakości QHD 21:9. Wejdź do gry tak realistycznej, że stracisz poczucie, co jest fikcją, a co rzeczywistością. Poczuj moc gry na monitorze UltraGear™.

13-Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_05_2_ImmersiveGamingField_D1

 

Lepszy styl gry1

Wygląd i nagrody

Lepszy styl gry

Podświetlenie sferyczne i atrakcyjny wygląd zapewniają lepsze wrażenia estetyczne, a subtelność podświetlenia stanowi idealne dopełnienie i pomaga w osiąganiu zwycięstw.

15-Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_06_2_Design_Awards_D

 

Stworzony, by wygrywać1

Stworzony, by wygrywać

Wybierz odpowiedni model UltraGear™ dla siebie i nie pozostaw rywalom żadnych szans.

17-Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_07_2_ProductLineup_D

 

18-Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_08_1_ListTitle_D

 

18-Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_08_2_ListTitle_D

 

19-Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_08_3_ListTitle_D

 