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Pralka slim | 7kg | Biała | ThinQ | Klasa A

MEZ00763509 F2X10S7NWH 25.8.20.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu
MEZ00763509 F2X10S7NWH 25.8.20.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu

Pralka slim | 7kg | Biała | ThinQ | Klasa A

F2X10S7NWH
Front view of Pralka slim | 7kg | Biała | ThinQ | Klasa A F2X10S7NWH
Pralka slim | 7kg | Biała | ThinQ | Klasa A
Pralka slim | 7kg | Biała | ThinQ | Klasa A
Pralka slim | 7kg | Biała | ThinQ | Klasa A
Pralka slim | 7kg | Biała | ThinQ | Klasa A
Pralka slim | 7kg | Biała | ThinQ | Klasa A
Pralka slim | 7kg | Biała | ThinQ | Klasa A
Pralka slim | 7kg | Biała | ThinQ | Klasa A
Pralka slim | 7kg | Biała | ThinQ | Klasa A
Pralka slim | 7kg | Biała | ThinQ | Klasa A
Front view of Pralka slim | 7kg | Biała | ThinQ | Klasa A F2X10S7NWH
Pralka slim | 7kg | Biała | ThinQ | Klasa A
Pralka slim | 7kg | Biała | ThinQ | Klasa A
Pralka slim | 7kg | Biała | ThinQ | Klasa A
Pralka slim | 7kg | Biała | ThinQ | Klasa A
Pralka slim | 7kg | Biała | ThinQ | Klasa A
Pralka slim | 7kg | Biała | ThinQ | Klasa A
Pralka slim | 7kg | Biała | ThinQ | Klasa A
Pralka slim | 7kg | Biała | ThinQ | Klasa A
Pralka slim | 7kg | Biała | ThinQ | Klasa A

Główne cechy

  • Załadunek do 7kg
  • Steam™ - usuwa alergeny i bakterie
  • LG ThinQ™ - Inteligentne sterowanie
  • Klasa energetyczna A
Więcej
Prezentacja wnętrza pralki

Prezentacja wnętrza pralki

Zaprojektowane z myślą o harmonii z otoczeniem

Nadaj stylowy charakter każdemu wnętrzu dzięki naszej nowo zaprojektowanej pralce LG.

*Zdjęcie produktu ma charakter wyłącznie ilustracyjny i może różnić się od rzeczywistego wyglądu produktu.

Starannie zaprojektowane

Prezentacja wnętrza pralki

Zdejmowana górna pokrywa

Opracowane z myślą o ograniczonych przestrzeniach

W środku transmisji strumieniowej znajduje się logo 6 Motion DD

6 Motion DD

Optymalny sposób prania

Silnik pralki objęty jest 10-letnią gwarancją

10 lat gwarancji

Niezawodność gwarantowana

Widać tkaninę i pył z włókna

Allergy Care

Usuwaj roztocza za pomocą pary wodnej

Stworzona, aby pasować nawet do ciasnych przestrzeni

Idealna do niewielkich przestrzeni. Z łatwością zdejmiesz górną pokrywę, aby uzyskać jednolity, zintegrowany wygląd. 

*Zdjęcie produktu ma charakter wyłącznie ilustracyjny i może różnić się od rzeczywistego wyglądu produktu.

Smukła budowa

Popraw jakość wnętrza swojego domu

Wybierz pralkę pasującą do Twojej wizji wystroju wnętrza.

*Zdjęcie produktu ma charakter wyłącznie ilustracyjny i może różnić się od rzeczywistego wyglądu produktu.

6 Motion DD

Optymalny sposób prania

Inwerterowy silnik Direct Drive™ pralki jest w stanie wykonać sześć różnych ruchów prania, zapewniając tkaninom odpowiednią pielęgnację i wyjątkową czystość.

*Zdjęcie produktu ma charakter wyłącznie ilustracyjny i może różnić się od rzeczywistego wyglądu produktu.

Steam™

Usuń alergeny z tkanin dzięki parze

Możesz bez obaw nosić swoje ubrania, wiedząc, że roztocza domowe i bakterie usuwane są za pomocą pary.

*Cykl Allergy Care zatwierdzony przez BAF (British Allergy Foundation) redukuje alergeny roztoczy kurzu domowego.

Tub clean

Czysta od środka

Utrzymuj pralkę w czystości i zapewnij sobie higieniczne pranie

Silnik pralki wiruje wraz z wodą

*Zdjęcie produktu ma charakter wyłącznie ilustracyjny i może różnić się od rzeczywistego wyglądu produktu.

Zachowaj spokój i łatwo identyfikuj błędy

Funkcja Smart Diagnosis™ zapewnia spokój i pozwala na łatwe identyfikowanie problemów z pralką.

Smart Diagnosis™ umożliwia wykrywanie problemów z pralką za pomocą telefonu

*Zdjęcie produktu ma charakter wyłącznie ilustracyjny i może różnić się od rzeczywistego wyglądu produktu.

*Funkcja może mieć różne opcje dostępności w zależności od tego, jak zaktualizowany jest program na Twoim smartfonie.

Obraz przedstawia silnik pralki i logo na czarnym, falującym tle

Dziesięć lat spokoju

LG oferuje kompleksową 10-letnią gwarancję na silnik inwerterowy Direct Drive™.

*10-letnia gwarancja dotyczy wyłącznie silnika Direct Drive.

Udoskonal swoje pranie dzięki eleganckiemu i prostemu wzornictwu pralki

  • Obraz produktu
  • Obraz produktu
  • Obraz produktu
  • Obraz produktu
  • Obraz produktu
  • Obraz produktu

*Zdjęcie produktu ma charakter wyłącznie ilustracyjny i może różnić się od rzeczywistego wyglądu produktu.

Drukuj

Kluczowe parametry

  • POJEMNOŚĆ - Maks. pojemność prania (kg)

    7,0

  • WYMIARY I WAGA - Wymiary produktu (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    600x850x440

  • ULOTKA PRODUKTU (PROGRAM PRANIA) - Maks. prędkość obrotowa (obr./min)

    1 150

  • CECHY - ezDispense

    Nie

  • CECHY - Para

    Tak

  • DODATKOWE OPCJE - Ochrona przed zagnieceniami

    Nie

  • INTELIGENTNA TECHNOLOGIA - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nie

Wszystkie specyfikacje

DODATKOWE OPCJE

  • Dodawanie produktów

    Nie

  • Sygnał wł./wył.

    Nie

  • Blokada zabezpieczająca przed dziećmi

    Tak

  • Pranie w zimnej wodzie

    Nie

  • Opóźnienie zakończenia

    Tak

  • Poziom detergentu

    Nie

  • Podświetlenie bębna

    Nie

  • Czyszczenie dyszy ezDispense

    Nie

  • Pranie wstępne

    Tak

  • Zdalne włączanie

    Tak

  • Płukanie

    Nie

  • Płukanie+

    Nie

  • Płukanie + wirowanie

    Nie

  • Poziom zmiękczacza

    Nie

  • Wirowanie

    1200/1000/800/600/400/Bez wirowania

  • Para

    Nie

  • Temp.

    Zimna/20/30/40/60/95°C

  • Czyszczenie bębna

    Nie

  • TurboWash

    Nie

  • Pranie

    Nie

  • Wi-Fi

    Tak

  • Ochrona przed zagnieceniami

    Nie

KOD EAN

  • Kod EAN

    8806096503744

POJEMNOŚĆ

  • Maks. pojemność prania (kg)

    7,0

STEROWANIE I WYŚWIETLACZ

  • Zegar opóźniający

    3-19 godzin

  • Typ wyświetlacza

    Pokrętło + Dotykowy ekran LED

  • Wskaźnik blokady drzwi

    Tak

  • Wskaźnik cyfrowy

    18:88

WYMIARY I WAGA

  • Wymiary opakowania (szer. x wys. x gł. mm)

    600x890x540

  • Głębokość produktu od tylnej osłony do drzwi (D' mm)

    500

  • Głębokość produktu z drzwiami otwartymi pod kątem 90˚ (D'' mm)

    980

  • Wymiary produktu (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    600x850x440

  • Waga z opakowaniem (kg)

    66,0

  • Waga (kg)

    62,0

ENERGIA

  • Klasa efektywności energetycznej (pranie)

    A

CECHY

  • 6 Motion DD

    Tak

  • Dodawanie produktów

    Nie

  • AI DD

    Tak

  • Automatyczny restart

    Tak

  • Centum System

    Nie

  • Podnośnik bębna

    Zabieraki z tworzywa sztucznego

  • Podświetlenie bębna

    Nie

  • Tłoczenia na bębnie wewnętrznym

    Tak

  • Sygnał zakończenia cyklu

    Tak

  • ezDispense

    Nie

  • System wykrywania piany

    Tak

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Tak

  • Nóżki z funkcją poziomowania

    Tak

  • LoadSense

    Tak

  • RPM

    1200

  • Bęben ze stali nierdzewnej

    Tak

  • Para

    Tak

  • Steam+

    Nie

  • TurboWash360˚

    Nie

  • Typ

    Pralka ładowana od przodu

  • Czujnik wibracji

    Nie

  • Doprowadzenie wody (ciepła/zimna)

    Tylko zimna woda

  • Poziom wody

    Automatyczny

MATERIAŁ I WYKOŃCZENIE

  • Kolor obudowy

    Biały (połysk)

  • Typ drzwi

    Okrągłe drzwi (bez osłony)

OPCJE / AKCESORIA

  • Zgodność z LG TWINWash

    Nie

ULOTKA PRODUKTU (PROGRAM PRANIA)

  • Nagroda EU Ecolabel

    Nie

  • Czas trwania trybu czuwania (min)

    10

  • Eco 40-60 (pełne załadowanie)

    0,680

  • Eco 40-60 (połowa załadunku)

    0,398

  • Eco 40-60 (ćwierć załadunku)

    0,160

  • Klasa efektywności energetycznej

    A

  • Zużycie energii na 100 cykli (kWh)

    44

  • Maks. prędkość obrotowa (obr./min)

    1 150

  • Poziom hałasu podczas wirowania (moc akustyczna) (dBA)

    75

  • Pobór mocy (W) – tryb wył.

    0,5

  • Pobór mocy (W) – tryb wł.

    0,5

  • Sprawność wirowania – klasa efektywności

    B

  • Efektywność wirowania – zawartość wilgoci (%)

    53,9

  • Program standardowy (tylko pranie)

    Eco 40-60

  • Czas (min) – (pełny załadunek)

    208

  • Czas (min) – (pół załadunku)

    162

  • Czas (min) – (ćwierć załadunku)

    160

  • Pojemność prania (kg)

    7,0

  • Zużycie wody na cykl (l)

    43

PROGRAMY

  • Ubranka dziecięce parowo

    Nie

  • AI Wash

    Nie

  • AI Pranie & Suszenie

    Nie

  • Antyalergiczny

    Nie

  • Automatyczne pranie

    Nie

  • Ubranka dziecięce

    Nie

  • Odzież dziecięca

    Nie

  • Prześcieradła

    Nie

  • Pranie w zimnej wodzie

    Nie

  • Ochrona kolorów

    Nie

  • Bawełna

    Tak

  • Bawełna+

    Nie

  • Pranie ciemnych rzeczy

    Nie

  • Delikatne

    Tak

  • Mój program

    Tak

  • Kurtka puchowa

    Nie

  • Pościel

    Nie

  • Syntetyczne

    Tak

  • Eco 40-60

    Tak

  • Delikatne pranie

    Nie

  • Higiena

    Nie

  • Intensywny 60

    Nie

  • Mieszane

    Tak

  • Outdoor

    Nie

  • Szybki 14

    Nie

  • Szybki 30

    Tak

  • Szybkie pranie

    Nie

  • Szybkie pranie + suszenie

    Nie

  • Odświeżanie

    Nie

  • Płukanie+Wirowanie

    Nie

  • Ciche pranie

    Nie

  • Pielęgnacja skóry

    Nie

  • Obszycia rękawów i kołnierzyki

    Nie

  • Tylko wirowanie

    Nie

  • Odzież sportowa (ubrania aktywne)

    Tak

  • Usuwanie plam

    Nie

  • Odświeżanie parowe

    Nie

  • Czyszczenie bębna

    Tak

  • TurboWash 39

    Nie

  • TurboWash 49

    Nie

  • TurboWash 59

    Nie

  • Pranie+suszenie

    Nie

  • Wełna (ręczne/wełna)

    Tak

INTELIGENTNA TECHNOLOGIA

  • Pobierz program

    Nie

  • Monitorowanie zużycia energii

    Nie

  • Zdalne włączanie i monitorowanie programu

    Nie

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Nie

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nie

  • Sugerowanie czyszczenia bębna

    Nie

  • Inteligentne łączenie

    Nie

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.
Aby dowiedzieć się więcej o tym, jak ten produkt przetwarza dane i o swoich prawach jako użytkownik, odwiedź „Zakres danych i specyfikacje” na LG Privacy

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