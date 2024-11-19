Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Suszarka LG | 10 kg | ThinQ | Programy antyalergiczne | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ | Automatyczne czyszczenie skraplacza | RC10V9PV2W
RC10V9PV2W

RC10V9PV2W

Suszarka LG | 10 kg | ThinQ | Programy antyalergiczne | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ | Automatyczne czyszczenie skraplacza | RC10V9PV2W

Zadbaj o to
co nosisz

Czy masz ubrania, które są częścią Twojej historii?
Dowiedz się jak o nie zadbać, by były z Tobą jak najdłużej.
Suszarka DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Stała wysoka wydajność i skuteczna pielęgnacja

Postaw na nowy standard oszczędzania energii, wygody i zdrowego suszenia﻿.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Oszczędność energii dla spokoju ducha

Suszarka DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ to efektywne urządzenie wysokiej jakości.

Podwójna 10-letnia gwarancja

10 lat gwarancji na PODWÓJNĄ sprężarkę inwerterową i 10 lat gwarancji na inwerterowy silnik.
Automatyczne czyszczenie skraplacza

Automatyczne czyszczenie i niezawodność

Doskonała skuteczność suszenia dzięki skraplaczowi z funkcją automatycznego czyszczenia.
Automatyczne czyszczenie skraplacza

Wygodny do czyszczenia skraplacz

Samoczynnie czyszczący się skraplacz ułatwia obsługę urządzenia i uwalnia Cię od tego obowiązku.

*Czystość skraplacza może się różnić w zależności od środowiska pracy.
*Częstotliwość „automatycznego czyszczenia skraplacza” może się różnić w zależności od rozmiaru i poziomu wilgotności prania.

Delikatne pranie

Mniej alergenów, więcej zdrowia

Allergy Care

Usuwanie 99,9%

Cykl Allergy Care usuwa 99,9% żywych roztoczy kurzu domowego, które mogą powodować alergie i problemy z układem oddechowym. Popraw swoją jakość życia.

*Cykl Allergy Care zmniejsza o 99,9% ilość żywych roztoczy kurzu domowego.

Aprobata BAF

Posiada aprobatę BAF (British Allergy Foundation) i eliminuje alergeny mogące powodować choroby układu oddechowego i skóry.

Podwójny filtr

Zachowaj czystość ubrań

Podwójny filtr wspomaga suszenie, eliminując kłaczki.

Ochrona tkanin

Niech Twoje ubrania będą jak nowe

Niskotemperaturowa technologia pompy ciepła zmniejsza ilość zagnieceń i pielęgnuje delikatne tkaniny.
Czujnik suszenia

Doskonała sprawność suszenia

Czujniki automatycznie wykrywają poziom wilgotności i temperaturę, aby dobrać optymalny czas suszenia. Chronią w ten sposób odzież przed nadmierną temperaturą.

Możliwość kupienia pralki i suszarki LG

Idealna synchronizacja dzięki ThinQ™

Teraz Twoja suszarka jest jeszcze inteligentniejsza. Dzięki połączeniu Wi-Fi możesz wybierać cykle i pobierać nowe programy oraz korzystać z innych interaktywnych innowacji.

Inteligentne parowanie

Suszarka może odbierać informacje na temat cyklu od pralki LG (przez Wi-Fi), aby automatycznie ustawić cykl suszenia najbardziej odpowiedni dla Twoich ubrań.

Pobieranie cykli

Można pobrać nowe programy prania, takie jak dla ubrań sportowych, do odświeżenia koca, dla bielizny czy ograniczający zagniecenia.

Zdalne sterowanie

Steruj urządzeniem i monitoruj cykl w każdym miejscu i o każdej porze. Możesz też kontrolować zużycie energii.

Smart Diagnosis™

Funkcja Smart Diagnosis™ szybko rozwiązuje większość drobnych problemów, zanim przerodzą się w coś poważnego.

TWIN Care

Odkryj funkcję LG Twin Care pralki i suszarki, która pozwoli Ci oszczędzić czas i miejsce.
Szkło hartowane

Jeszcze trwalsze i bardziej eleganckie

Szkło hartowane o zwiększonej trwałości nadaje elegancki wygląd.

*Zdjęcia/zrzuty ekranu są symulowane i/lub wzbogacone o dodatkowe elementy graficzne. Niektóre prezentowane funkcje są dostępne tylko w wybranych modelach. Pełna lista funkcji dostępnych w poszczególnym modelu, została zamieszczona w specyfikacji.

Specyfikacje

Wymiary

MATERIAŁ I WYKOŃCZENIE

  • Kolor obudowy Srebrny

    -

  • Typ drzwi

    chromowana obwódka, ciemna szyba

POJEMNOŚĆ

  • Maks. pojemność prania (kg)

    -

  • Maks. pojemność suszenia (kg)

    10

STEROWANIE I WYŚWIETLACZ

  • Typ wyświetlacza

    -

  • Wskaźnik cyfrowy

    -

  • Zegar opóźniający

    -

  • Wskaźnik blokady drzwi

    -

CECHY

  • Typ

    Kondensacyjna

  • AI DD™

    -

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    -

  • 6 Motion DD

    -

  • Automatyczny restart

    -

  • Automatyczne czyszczenie skraplacza

    TAK

  • LoadSense

    -

  • Podświetlenie bębna

    TAK

  • Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

    TAK

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    TAK

  • Tłoczenia na bębnie wewnętrznym

    -

  • Wskaźnik braku wody

    -

  • Sygnał zakończenia cyklu

    -

  • Typ źródła ciepła

    -

  • Silnik Inwerterowy

    TAK

  • Przekręcane drzwiczki

    -

  • Czujnik suszenia

    -

  • Nóżki z funkcją poziomowania

    -

ENERGIA

  • Klasa efektywności energetycznej (suszenie)

    A+++

PROGRAMY

  • Odzież dziecięca

    -

  • Higiena

    -

  • Na zewnątrz

    -

  • Szybki 34

    -

  • Koszula 20

    -

  • Syntetyczne 20

    TAK

  • Suszenie na czas

    -

  • Odświeżanie wełny

    -

  • Suszenie AI

    -

  • Allergy Care (suszarka)

    TAK

  • Odświeżanie pościeli

    TAK

  • Duża rzecz

    -

  • Zimne powietrze

    -

  • Bawełna

    Tak

  • Bawełna+

    -

  • Delikatne

    Tak

  • Odświeżanie kurtki puchowej

    -

  • Mój program

    TAK

  • Pościel

    -

  • Syntetyczne

    -

  • Jeans

    -

  • Mieszane

    Tak

  • Szybki 30

    TAK

  • Szybkie suszenie

    -

  • Suszenie na stojaku

    -

  • Odświeżanie

    -

  • Pielęgnacja skóry

    -

  • Odzież sportowa

    Tak

  • Steam Hygiene

    -

  • Steam Refresh

    -

  • Ręczniki

    TAK

  • Ciepłe powietrze

    -

  • Wełna

    Tak

DODATKOWE OPCJE

  • Redukcja zagnieceń

    TAK

  • Blokada zabezpieczająca przed dziećmi

    -

  • Condenser Care

    TAK

  • Drum Care

    -

  • Podświetlenie bębna

    TAK

  • Poziom suszenia

    -

  • Ulubione

    -

  • Mniej czasu

    -

  • Więcej czasu

    -

  • Suszenie na suszarce

    -

  • Zdalne włączanie

    Tak

  • Para

    -

  • Suszenie na czas

    -

  • Wi-Fi

    Tak

  • Opóźnienie zakończenia

    -

  • Sygnał wł./wył.

    Tak

INTELIGENTNA TECHNOLOGIA

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    TAK

  • Zdalne włączanie i monitor programu

    -

  • Pobierz program

    -

  • Smart Diagnosis

    -

  • Monitorowanie zużycia energii

    -

  • Inteligentne parowanie

    -

WYMIARY I WAGA

  • Wymiary produktu (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Głębokość produktu z drzwiami otwartymi pod kątem 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1135

  • Wymiary opakowania (szer. x wys. x gł. mm)

    660 x 920 x 702

  • Waga (kg)

    54

  • Waga z opakowaniem (kg)

    62

OPCJE/AKCESORIA

  • Zgodność z LG TWINWash

    -

  • Komplet węża spustowego

    TAK

  • Możliwość montażu wysuwanej półki - łącznika

    TAK (brak w zestawie)

  • Zestaw do montażu suszarki na pralce

    TAK (brak w zestawie)

  • Zestaw do ustawiania urządzeń na sobie

    TAK

ULOTKA PRODUKTU(SUSZARKA)

  • Automatyczna suszarka bębnowa

    -

  • Nagroda EU Ecolabel

    -

  • Klasa efektywności kondensacji

    A

  • Czas trwania trybu czuwania (min)

    -

  • Edry (kWh)

    -

  • Edry 1/2 (kWh)

    -

  • Roczne zużycie energii (kWh)

    194

  • Efektywność kondensacji przy pełnym załadunku (%)

    -

  • Efektywność kondensacji przy połowie załadunku (%)

    -

  • Poziom hałasu (poziom mocy akustycznej) (dBA)

    62

  • Pobór mocy (W) – tryb wył.

    -

  • Pobór mocy (W) – tryb wł.

    -

  • Standardowy program suszenia

    -

  • Czas (min) – (pełny załadunek)

    -

  • Czas (min.) – (częściowy załadunek)

    -

  • Ważona efektywność kondensacji (%)

    -

  • Ważony czas programu (min)

    -

KOD EAN

  • KOD EAN

    8806091826855

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

