Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

lgepl-agdnalata-1600x600

Związek na lata

21/04 - 30/06/2022

Kup wybraną lodówkę LG Side-by-Side
objętą promocją nawet 900 zł taniej!

Znajdź model dla siebie:

Lodówka LG GSJV31DSXF.ADSQEUR -> -400 zł z kuponem AGDNALATA400
Lodówka LG GSJV31WBXF.AWBQEUR -> -400 zł z kuponem AGDNALATA400
Lodówka LG GSJV70WBTF.AWBQEUR -> -400 zł z kuponem AGDNALATA400
Lodówka LG GSJV71MCTF.AMCQEUR -> -400 zł z kuponem AGDNALATA400
Lodówka LG GSJV71PZTF.APZQEUR -> -400 zł z kuponem AGDNALATA400
Lodówka LG GSJV90MCAE.AMCQEUR -> -500 zł z kuponem AGDNALATA500
Lodówka LG GSJV90PZAF.APZQEUR -> -500 zł z kuponem AGDNALATA500
Lodówka LG GMX844MCBF.AMCQEUR -> -600 zł z kuponem AGDNALATA600
Lodówka LG GSX961NSAZ.ANSQEUR -> -600 zł z kuponem AGDNALATA600
Lodówka LG GSXV90BSAE.ABSQEUR -> -600 zł z kuponem AGDNALATA600
Lodówka LG GSXV90MCAE.AMCQEUR -> -600 zł z kuponem AGDNALATA600
Lodówka LG GSXV91MBAF.AMBQEUR -> -600 zł z kuponem AGDNALATA600
Lodówka LG GMX945MC9F.AMCQEUR -> -900 zł z kuponem AGDNALATA900

Dokup drugi produkt AGD LG
i odbierz zwrot na konto!

SPRAWDŹ SZCZEGÓŁY

Jak skorzystać z kuponów?

1) Zarejestruj lub zaloguj się na LG.com/pl.
2) Będąc zalogowanym, dodaj wybrany produkt do koszyka.
3) W koszyku rozwiń listę dostępnych kuponów lub wprowadź kod ręcznie.
4) Wybierz dostępne kupony z listy - możesz wybrać kilka - w zależności od ilości produktów w koszyku i dostępności kuponów rabatowych.
5) Opłać zamówienie i czekaj na kuriera!

INSTRUKCJA KORZYSTANIA Z KUPONÓW

Kupony łączą się
z dostępnymi promocjami

Sprawdź aktualne promocje i połącz oferty!

SPRAWDŹ SZCZEGÓŁY