Znajdź swój nowy telewizor LG

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
INDYWIDUALNY KOD RABATOWY
Czas na nowy telewizor LG
Znajdź swój nowy model i wykorzystaj indywidualny kod rabatowy otrzymany mailem, żeby obniżyć cenę o 350 zł. Rabat łączy się ze wszystkimi innymi rabatami, w tym z Kuponem Powitalnym i stałym rabatem 2% dla osób, które zarejestrowały u nas konto. KOD DZIAŁA DO KOŃCA WRZEŚNIA 2024.